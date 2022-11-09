Read full article on original website
cryptopotato.com
OnePlanet to Provide Polygon-dedicated Launchpad Services
[PRESS RELEASE – Seoul, Korea, 9th November 2022]. NFT Marketplace, OnePlanet, is presenting its launchpad service to support the Polygon NFT ecosystem. By commencing an NFT launchpad service dedicated to the Polygon ecosystem, OnePlanet now brings new collections to be minted and launched on the Polygon network. Since OnePlanet’s...
CoinTelegraph
Worldwide Webb founder explains the role interoperability will play in Web3
On Nov. 11, NFT Steez, a bi-weekly Twitter Spaces hosted by Alyssa Expósito and Ray Salmond, met with Thomas Webb, the founder of the interoperable avatar game Worldwide Webb, to discuss the integration of interoperability in Web3 and the Metaverse. By definition, interoperability is a feature of Web3 whereby...
Black Entrepreneur Who Couldn’t Land Software Job Generates Millions With Payment Parking App
This Black entrepreneur feels it is more effective to ask himself which investors he wants to make money with rather than begging them for money. Jim Gibbs, a co-founder of Meter Feeder, a parking payment app that enables vehicles to pay for parking via an integration between the vehicle and a city’s metering system, has built a long career in software engineering after dropping out of Carnegie Mellon from a lack of finances.
salestechstar.com
Eleveo Integrates Its Workforce Optimization Suite With Zoom Contact Center
Partnership delivers a comprehensive, omnichannel solution for cloud contact center management. Eleveo has joined Zoom’s ISV Partner Program and is integrating its Workforce Optimization (WFO) software suite with Zoom Contact Center, the company’s omnichannel cloud contact center platform. As an ISV, Eleveo contact center optimization and compliance tools...
dailycoin.com
The Sandbox Announces Partnership With LINE Studio To Create An Area In The K-Verse
The partnership will enable the creation of a LINE studio-themed area in the K-verse dedicated to Korean-specific content within the Metaverse. The companies will develop NFTs using LINE Studio’s games to provide unique experiences. LINE Studio, a casual game developer on the global mobile platform LINE, is joining The...
Peloton co-founder John Foley launches business selling custom rugs directly to consumers
Several other Peloton alums, including two co-founders, are joining Foley in the venture, called Ernesta, which has raised $25 million in funding.
crowdfundinsider.com
Consumers Consider ID Verification Vital When Engaging with Crypto Exchanges: Trulioo Report
Research from Trulioo, a key player focused on global identity verification, shows consumers consider identity verification vital and “reassuring during onboarding and throughout their relationship with crypto exchanges.”. The research, highlighted in the “Crypto customers call for reassurance in uncertain times” report, reveals that 70% of crypto users “feel...
Black-Owned Fintech Company Launches Free Grant Search Platform
Black-owned fintech and finance company Novae LLC has announced the launch of a new online tool designed to help small businesses to find grants and tax incentives that can help them to grow exponentially. Called Novae Grants, the new tool will allow users to search a database of thousands of...
3DPrint.com
Startup Accelerator: TOffeeAM Gets £5M for 3D Printing Generative Design Software
Two years ago, UK-based TOffeeAM raised £1 million pounds to develop its generative design tool for 3D printing. Now, in a round led by Presidio Ventures Europe and East Innovate, with participation from IQ Capital, Type One Ventures, Exor Seed and Excellis, the company raised £5 million in a series A round. The company aims to use the funds to go global, particularly eyeing the U.S. market.
nftplazas.com
Roblox Blindsides the Competition to Announce NFT Integration
In the midst of crypto pandemonium, a new tech juggernaut has stepped forward to champion the NFT cause. As such, highly influential traditional Metaverse, Roblox, has announced a pirouette into the realm of Web3. Following a disappointing set of Q3 financials, Roblox has taken the decision to explore new avenues....
ffnews.com
Global FinTech competition launched at Digital Isle 2022
The Isle of Man Government has today launched a global competition to develop cutting-edge solutions for problems facing the Island’s business community. The FinTech Innovation Challenge is inviting experts from around the world to develop innovative solutions to four key challenges facing the financial market, from securing digital identities to using AI to streamline transaction monitoring.
Startup Obtains Industry-Leading Certification, Continues Focus On The Future Of Engineering Excellence
Last week, Propelo Inc, the world’s leading engineering excellence platform, dropped some pretty exciting news within the DevOps community. Known for its no-code workflow automation, the company recently attained its SOC-2 Type II certification, proving that it truly values data privacy and security.
I run a multimillion-dollar puzzle company built primarily from word-of-mouth marketing. Here are 3 strategies I use to sustain that growth.
Kaylin Marcotte's Jiggy Puzzles used partnerships with female artists and brands like Woodford Reserve to sell 250,000 units in three years.
Business Insider
The rise of hybrid employees necessitated a redesign of the home office space. Here are the HP technologies that make that possible.
It used to be straightforward. You either worked in an office or you worked from home. There wasn't much of a middle ground where you moved from one style of working to another — especially from day to day. COVID-19 changed everything. Overnight, business professionals all over the world...
thenewscrypto.com
BlockFi Limits User Activities Due to Uncertain FTX Situation
BlockFi declared halting of withdrawals “as per their terms”. FTX’s acquisition invites to Binance have also reached a dead-end. BlockFi, one of the leading crypto lending firms has declared withdrawal halting “as per their terms”. The clients are furthermore restricted from depositing in BlockFi wallets and interest accounts.
thenewscrypto.com
Galaxy Digital Reveals $76.8M Exposure to FTX Exchange
Galaxy Digital has reported that $47.5 million is in the withdrawal process now. The firm claims it has $1.5 billion in liquidity despite the present crisis. On its most recent quarterly earnings statement on November 9th, blockchain financial services company Galaxy Digital revealed that it has $76.8 million in cash and digital assets exposed to struggling cryptocurrency exchange FTX. Galaxy Digital has reported that $47.5 million is in the withdrawal process now.
ffnews.com
Figure Technologies Launches Ready Life Partnership to Increase Mortgage Access
Figure Technologies, a leader in transforming financial services through the power of blockchain technology, announced the launch of its partnership with Ready Life, a rising fintech disrupting the mortgage industry. Through their mobile app, customers of Ready Pay can apply to obtain a mortgage without a credit score, leveling the playing field for many consumers looking to own a home.
thenewscrypto.com
LBank Labs Establishes Blockchain and Crypto Investment Fund to Support the Development of Web3 in Africa
Blockchain Crypto Investment Group, LBank Labs, announces the establishment of their new crypto investment fund targeted towards web3 development in Africa. LBank Labs plans to establish a series of regional development funds, including regions such as Korea, South East Asia, and more. This is the first of the sequence of new investment funds from LBank Labs.
The Noonification: How to Use AI for Your B2B Marketing (11/11/2022)
How are you, hacker? 🪐What's happening in tech this week: The Noonification by HackerNoon has got you covered with fresh content from our top 5 stories of the day, every day at noon your local time! Set email preference here. The Algorand FIFA Partnership Will Gain Importance During the...
blockchainmagazine.net
Top 10 Leading Web3 Platforms To Consider Working With In Future
In recent years, the demand for Web3 has surged at astronomical rates. Diverse corporations, startups, and DAOs aggressively recruit web3 developers, resulting in a substantial market. However, it is essential to highlight that web3 is a relatively new technology, making it difficult to find development platforms for web3 applications. Why? Lack of knowledge and investigation of web3 may be one of the major contributing factors. In addition, candidates are curious about the most effective web3 platforms for developing innovative and creative solutions.
