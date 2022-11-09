Read full article on original website
Soccer-Lazio climb to second with 1-0 win over Monza
(Reuters) – Lazio climbed to second place in Serie A after a hard-fought 1-0 home win over Monza on Thursday thanks to a second-half goal from substitute Luka Romero. Monza thought they had taken the lead after 13 minutes, but Andrea Petagna’s effort was ruled out due to offside after a VAR check.
Soccer-Brazil to clinch sixth World Cup in Qatar – market analysts
JOHANNESBURG/BENGALURU (Reuters) – Brazil are tipped to claim the World Cup for the sixth time in the tournament that kicks off Nov. 20 in Qatar, according to a Reuters poll that last successfully predicted the champions in 2010. The global survey of 135 football-following market analysts worldwide agreed with...
Soccer-Costa Rica aim to be ‘giant killers’ at World Cup again, says Waston
(Reuters) – Costa Rica will look to repeat history at the World Cup in Qatar when they bid to advance from the “Group of Death” to the knockout stages, defender Kendall Waston said. Costa Rica beat heavy odds in 2014 to top a group with Italy, England...
Soccer-Gladbach crush Dortmund 4-2 for second straight defeat
BERLIN (Reuters) – Borussia Moenchengladbach fired four goals past hapless Borussia Dortmund for a 4-2 victory on Friday to leave their opponents in sixth place following their second straight league loss. With the Bundesliga going into a prolonged winter break after this weekend for the World Cup in Qatar,...
Soccer-Canada draw 2-2 with Bahrain in last chance to impress
(Reuters) – Canada came from behind to grab a 2-2 draw with Bahrain in a friendly match in Manama on Friday, giving players a final chance to impress coach John Herdman before he names his Qatar World Cup squad. Herdman is set to announce his selection on Sunday, a...
Soccer-Liverpool boss Klopp handed touchline ban for Man City outburst
(Reuters) – Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp will miss Saturday’s Premier League clash with Southampton after being given a one-match touchline ban by the Football Association for clashing with the assistant referee during last month’s win over Manchester City. Klopp was shown a red card for confronting the...
Cricket-Trouble at the top ends India’s World Cup hopes
ADELAIDE (Reuters) – As India lick their wounds after the 10-wicket shellacking by England in the semi-final of the T20 World Cup on Thursday, the inaugural champions would be thoroughly justified in thinking their misfiring opening pair have let them down. Rohit Sharma’s men beat arch-rivals Pakistan in their...
Cricket-Bleak Melbourne forecast puts T20 World Cup final under a cloud
MELBOURNE (Reuters) -England and Pakistan’s staff will be poring over weather charts as well as tactics in the lead up to the Twenty20 World Cup final, with a gloomy forecast threatening to scupper the decider at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Heavy rain is expected on Sunday’s match-day and also...
Cricket-Pakistan drawing inspiration from ’92 win over England: Hayden
MELBOURNE (Reuters) – Pakistan have soaked up stories from the landmark 1992 Cricket World Cup final win over England in the lead up to Sunday’s Twenty20 decider and hope to share their own tales of triumph in years to come, team mentor Matthew Hayden said on Friday. Imran...
