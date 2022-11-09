Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Best Places To Go Sledding In Western New York
Snow is in the forecast this weekend and for pretty much the next couple of weeks which means that your kids will want to go outside and enjoy the snow. The best part of living in Western New York is that there is no shortage of places to enjoy winter. From skiing to snowboarding to hiking, if you want to get outdoors this winter you can do it.
The Best Places To Find Someone For Cuffing Season In Western New York
Cuffing season is in full swing here in Western New York, but time is running out!. Yes, believe it or not, “cuffing season” is still a thing here in the Buffalo area. For those unfamiliar with the term, “cuffing season” refers to the time of year when it starts to get colder, and single Western New Yorkers begin to pair up so that they have someone to spend time indoors with when it's freezing out.
13 Restaurants With Wing Night Specials In Western New York
Buffalo is the Chicken Wing Capital of the World, so there are tons of options for a quality wing in Buffalo, New York. And while a lot of these places have great wing options, you may favor the places that are the most affordable. Lucky for us, there are 13...
DAGNABBIT! 10 Things That Drive Us Crazy In Buffalo, New York
There’s a lot of things that can make a Western New Yorker go crazy…and not always is it the “good kind” of crazy. Sure, we go “crazy” for the Buffalo Bills, good pizza and wings, and skiing at Kissing Bridge. But what are some...
travelawaits.com
12 Famous Foods To Try On New York’s Upstate Eats Trail
With a slogan like “Chow Down in Upstate,” you know you’re going to be in for some seriously good food when you head out to explore New York’s Upstate Eats Trail. This 225-mile journey includes more than six dozen recommended dream destinations for foodies. Some dishes are world-famous treats, but most are true local loves that are little known outside the region.
5 Very Buffalo Ways To Thank A Veteran Today
Today is Veteran's Day and it is a great day to take a moment and thank all the men and women who have served our country. But since we live in Western New York, you know we do things just a bit differently. So check out 5 Very Buffalo Ways...
Buffalo Parks Should Be Used By City Residents Only?
The city of Buffalo boasts some of the greatest parks in the nation, but should they be accessible to all, or only to the residents and taxpayers of the City of Buffalo?. One of the great things about living in Western New York is the great amenities and natural resources that we have access to right in our backyard. From the many waterfront beaches that are along Lake Erie to the natural wonder of Niagara Falls, this is a great place to play and relax.
stepoutbuffalo.com
Did You Know These 6 Holiday Movies Were Filmed in WNY?
If you are looking for a way to get into the holiday spirit, we know just the way. There’s no better time to watch a holiday movie than now and it just so happens that Buffalo makes the perfect backdrop to some major holiday films! In a snowy region like WNY, it would only make sense that filmmakers flock here to create some *holiday magic.* Can these movies be a bit hokey? Yes. But we love them anyway.
12 Downtown Venues That People Always Request In Buffalo
There are three big things that people look for at a wedding reception, good food, good entertainment, and a really cool venue. Here are some of the best venues downtown. While vendors like photographers and videographers might mean a lot to you, the food, the music, and the venue are really the most important things to your guests. They want to eat well, be entertained, and quite frankly feel fancy for a night. They're getting dressed up and celebrating a big occasion. Why shouldn't the venue match that feeling?
Incredible Night Snow Tubing Just Outside Buffalo, New York
As we get ready to see some lake effect snow this weekend across Western New York, now is the time to start planning a fun family trip to do some incredible night snow tubing in Western New York. Peek'n Peak Resort is home to a massive snow tube hill that...
Popular Ice Cream Company Expanding In Western New York
People in the Buffalo area love its food and snacks, and ice cream routinely ranks near the top on everyone's list. The recent news from a major ice cream manufacturer whose expanding its operations is welcome news to tummies around the area. If you are an ice cream fan, then...
We Are Buffalo Deals: Half Off Fruitopia Juice Bar
Satisfy your craving for sweetness at Fruitopia Juice Bar in Buffalo, NY!. This family-owned local juice shop is serving up classic and custom coffee drinks, refreshing smoothies and flavorful juices that are sure to delight the whole family. Take a sip of healthy and refreshing juice from their community-inspired Fruit Belt blends: Maple (apple and sweet carrot), Mulberry (apple, blueberry, lemon and lime), Locust (apple, pear, lemon and ginger) plus many more. If you're ready for a mental vacation, take a trip to the tropics with one of their vitamin-filled smoothies: Bahama Mama, Piña Colada, Orange Fusion, Go Green and more! Since Fruitopia Juice Bar only uses fresh ingredients, you can feel good about indulging in their juice and smoothies.
All-You-Can-Eat Japanese and Thai Restaurant Coming to Buffalo
After the extremely difficult 2020 and 2021, the restaurant and bar industry in Western New York has started to rebound a bit. We love when new restaurants or bars get announced as coming to the Buffalo region. Sometimes it's a brand new, local place; other times it's a national or regional chain that is opening its first location in Western New York.
Popular 90s Thing is Back in Western New York
It seems that this one thing that we thought we left in the old school is back and has a purpose to serve in modern times. It seems that a tragic vehicle accident that is related to car thefts and a social media challenge is causing police officials and automobile manufacturers to look to the past as a way to prevent additional thefts and loss of life.
List of FREE Food & Services For Veterans Day in Buffalo
That is why we play the National Anthem every single day at noon and midnight. It is something that we don't take lightly. The other day, we were talking to a Veteran who has done a lot of community service here in the Western New York area. We said 'thank you for your service' and he said something that stuck with me and I kept thinking about it for a while this weekend.
Is Buffalo A Good Place For Veterans?
The City of Good Neighbors is a great place for many and a resurgent economy has been making the place even better. But exactly how good is it for those who have served our country in the Armed Forces?. As the United States of America celebrates Veterans Day, Western New...
WKBW-TV
Niagara Produce of Elma carries on long family tradition with new specialty store on Transit Road
ELMA (WKBW) — There is a new option for shoppers looking for fresh produce and specialty meats in the Southtowns. The stunning new Niagara Produce of Elma has officially opened at 3131 Transit Road. "It's been wonderful, all of the customers love the space, they love how it's laid...
Last Chance To Register Free Cannabis Job Fair In Buffalo This Saturday
There is a huge cannabis job fair coming to Buffalo this Saturday, November 12, 2022. The 'Catch A Cont@ct' Summit will take place at The Seneca One Building. Registration is completely free for job seekers. Hear from keynote speakers to learn insights for success and connect with your community. This...
Buffalo Among Top Cities With Worst Rat Problems In America
Unfortunately, Buffalo has landed on the list of cities in the United States with the worst rat problems. I guess we're amongst good company since three other cities in New York State made the list also. Orkin pest control released its 2022 list of the 50 cities in America with...
Western New York welcomes back Pizza Hut
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A blast from the past is coming back to Western new york. The iconic Pizza Hut is making a comeback to the Queen City. Picone Construction Corporation recently began construction on four new Pizza Hut locations. Those include, Kenmore, Depew, Amherst and Cheektowaga. The franchise is...
Power 93.7 WBLK
Buffalo NY
34K+
Followers
14K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
93.7 WBLK plays the best urban music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Buffalo, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0