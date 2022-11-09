ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Idaho8.com

Banksy unveils mural in Ukrainian town liberated from Russians

Renowned street artist Banksy has unveiled his latest artwork in an Instagram post — a mural in the liberated Ukrainian town of Borodianka. The artwork shows a female gymnast balancing on a pile of rubble on the side of a building damaged by Russian strikes. The graffiti artist posted...
Idaho8.com

No water, power or internet — only euphoria in newly liberated Kherson

For eight months, residents of the Ukrainian city of Kherson have been living under brutal Russian occupation. But on Friday, Ukrainian forces swept into the city and Russian troops retreated to the east. The residents have no water, no internet connection and little power. But as a CNN crew entered...
Idaho8.com

Russia-Ukraine war derails World Cup of Hockey plans for ’24

Russia’s war in Ukraine has derailed plans to hold a World Cup of Hockey this winter. The NHL and NHL Players’ Association say it is not feasible in the current environment to hold the tournament as they had hoped in February. There has not been a World Cup since 2016 for various reasons. This time the war in Ukraine was to blame. Some countries did not want Russians to participate. That would leave some of the best players in the world out of the tournament.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Iranian who inspired "The Terminal" dies at Paris airport

PARIS — (AP) — An Iranian man who lived for 18 years in Paris’ Charles de Gaulle Airport and inspired the Steven Spielberg film “The Terminal” died Saturday in the airport, officials said. Merhan Karimi Nasseri died after a heart attack in the airport’s Terminal...
Idaho8.com

New levels of luxury on planes, from double beds to high-walled suites

This week in travel: Europe’s most underrated destinations, the world’s spiciest foods and the airlines introducing double beds and high walls in business and first class. American Airlines is dropping first-class seats on international flights in favor of new-and-improved business class suites, and high-altitude, business-class fanciness is also on the rise elsewhere.
Idaho8.com

Biden arrives in Cambodia looking to counter China’s growing influence in Southeast Asia

President Joe Biden underscored the US partnership with Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) countries on Saturday as “the heart of my administration’s Indo-Pacific strategy” as he seeks to counter China’s growing influence ahead of a high-stakes meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping set for Monday.
Idaho8.com

Chinese are criticizing zero-Covid — in language censors don’t seem to understand

In many countries, cursing online about the government is so commonplace nobody bats an eye. But it’s not such an easy task on China’s heavily censored internet. That doesn’t appear to have stopped residents of Guangzhou from venting their frustration after their city — a global manufacturing powerhouse home to 19 million people — became the epicenter of a nationwide Covid outbreak, prompting lockdown measures yet again.
Idaho8.com

Tigray War Fast Facts

Here’s a look at the armed conflict in Ethiopia’s Tigray region, between Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s federal Ethiopian National Defense Force (ENDF) and forces of the previously dominant political party, the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF). The Tigray conflict, which began in 2020, has left thousands...

