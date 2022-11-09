ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marietta, OH

High School Football PRO

Parkersburg, November 12 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Clay-Battelle Middle-High school football team will have a game with Williamstown High School on November 12, 2022, 10:30:00.
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTRF- 7News

Wheeling Park Falls In Playoff Opener At Musselman

INWOOD,W.Va. (WTRF) – Wheeling Park dropped their playoff opener at Musselman Thursday night 28-23. Park led 10-7 at the half and took a 17-7 lead early in the third quarter before the Applemen would run off the next 21. Musselman would tie the game on a seven-yard run from Bayden Hartman and then recover an […]
WHEELING, WV
WTAP

Edison Middle School held its annual Veterans Day sign rally

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Edison Middle School held its annual Veterans Day sign rally Friday morning. The rally was held on the corner by Mary Bees restaurant in South Parkersburg. Students from the middle school held up signs in support of Veterans Day. Drivers who passed by were honking their...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Obituary: Strahler, Timothy Howard

On November 10, 2022, God gained another carpenter and farmer to heaven. Timothy Howard Strahler, 74, of Churchtown, Ohio, was born on June 4th, 1948, in Marietta, Ohio. Tim’s proudest achievements in life were his four kids with Karen Wittekind Strahler, Kari Caldwell (Rusty) of Churchtown, Traci Strahler Chichester (David) of Lowell, T. Troy Strahler (Minda) of Churchtown and Dustin Strahler (Amy) of Marietta.
MARIETTA, OH
WHIZ

House Fire on Luck Avenue

The Zanesville Fire Department was called to the scene of a house fire Thursday evening. The fire broke out around 7pm at 112 Luck Avenue. Chief Jeff Bell said that one person was taken to Genesis Hospital. Chief Bell said they’re currently investigating the cause of the fire. We’ll...
ZANESVILLE, OH
WTAP

Williamstown’s Flags for Heroes honors 180 local Veterans

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - What started as a passion project to honor veterans in Williamstown has turned into an annual event across the Mid-Ohio Valley. Jay Houser started Flags For Heroes back in 2012 when he retired after 32 years in the Army National Guard. Houser says he joined the...
WILLIAMSTOWN, WV
WTAP

Two inches of rain fell in Parkersburg on Friday

WOOD COUNTY, W.VA. (WTAP) - Rain on Friday caused some flooding in the Mid-Ohio Valley. The Wood County Sheriff says there was a water rescue on Chesterville Road in Mineral Wells. The area near the Mineral Wells fairgrounds is also flooded. There was a car wreck on mile marker 173...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Sunset Funeral Home officially becomes a Purple Hearts Cemetery

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - “You can hardly put it in words,” says Sunset Funeral Home general manager, Dwight Ullman. “The honor to receive this on their behalf is just beyond words that I can say.”. Sunset Funeral Home is becoming the first Purple Heart Cemetery in the...
WOOD COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Ohio man killed in Gallia County crash

GALLIA COUNTY, OH (WOWK)—A man is dead after a crash in Gallia County, Ohio. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, 24-year-old Gregory Martin, of Gallipolis, was killed in a car crash on SR 141 near milepost 2 in Gallia County on Nov. 11 at 12:21 a.m. OSHP says the road was closed for about […]
GALLIA COUNTY, OH
WTAP

Obituary: Brown, Doris Jean

Doris Jean Brown, 97, of Rockport, WV, passed away Thursday, November 10, 2022, surrounded by her loving family at her residence. She was born May 15, 1925, in Parkersburg, a daughter of the late Clark Buckner and Elizabeth Grant Buckner. Doris was a homemaker and enjoyed puzzles, cooking, and spending...
ROCKPORT, WV
WTAP

Habitat for Humanity works on another home in Parkersburg

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Members of the community came out to help habitat for humanity build a home for a Parkersburg family. The southside home is being built for the Riddle family. Members of WTAP were among those helping out on Thursday. The. Project manager Jerry Cline has been with...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WOWK 13 News

Meigs County, Ohio Sheriff resigns

MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK)—Meigs County Sheriff Keith O. Wood announced his resignation on Tuesday. In a letter to the citizens of Meigs County, Wood said that he made the decision to resign as Sheriff effective Friday, November 11 at 11:00 a.m. He said that the decision was not easy, but he made it with his […]
MEIGS COUNTY, OH
WTAP

Obituary: DeBerry, Della Sue (Dickson)

Della Sue (Dickson) DeBerry, 74, of Cairo, WV, passed away on November 5, 2022, at home with her husband. She was born May 22, 1948, in Toccoa, GA, a daughter of the late Willie and Eula Dickson. Mrs. DeBerry served in the United States Army from January 1974 to July...
CAIRO, WV
WTAP

Obituary: Mellinger, Donald Eugene

Donald Eugene Mellinger, 92, of Parkersburg, passed away November 7, 2022, at the Country Living Private Care Home in Jane Lew, WV. He was born in Parkersburg, the son of the late Eugene P. and Alma A. Braham Mellinger. He was a U. S. Army veteran serving in the Korean...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Wood County Sheriff’s Office awarded K9 grant

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Taylor Phillips and her K9 Drago were awarded a K9 grant. The grant’s top prize, which the sheriff’s office won, was awarded due to the support from the community. Phillips says she got messages from supporters across the country and even some foreign countries...
WOOD COUNTY, WV

