Parkersburg, November 12 High School 🏈 Game Notice
WTAP
Williamstown Yellowjackets volleyball team claims Class A State Championship
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Williamstown Yellowjackets volleyball team has won the Class A State Championship for a second consecutive year after being Buffalo in three sets. The Yellowjackets proved to the state of West Virginia that they are the best volleyball team in the state after claiming back-to-back state...
WTAP
Williamstown Yellowjackets volleyball team defeats Tolsia to advance to State Semifinals
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Williamstown yellowjackets clinched the number one seed in the W.V.S.S.A.C. State Volleyball tournament and started off with a three set victory over Tolsia. Williamstown began their title defense with a huge victory and looked as dominant as they have all season winning in straight sets:...
Wheeling Park Falls In Playoff Opener At Musselman
INWOOD,W.Va. (WTRF) – Wheeling Park dropped their playoff opener at Musselman Thursday night 28-23. Park led 10-7 at the half and took a 17-7 lead early in the third quarter before the Applemen would run off the next 21. Musselman would tie the game on a seven-yard run from Bayden Hartman and then recover an […]
WTAP
Edison Middle School held its annual Veterans Day sign rally
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Edison Middle School held its annual Veterans Day sign rally Friday morning. The rally was held on the corner by Mary Bees restaurant in South Parkersburg. Students from the middle school held up signs in support of Veterans Day. Drivers who passed by were honking their...
WTAP
Obituary: Strahler, Timothy Howard
On November 10, 2022, God gained another carpenter and farmer to heaven. Timothy Howard Strahler, 74, of Churchtown, Ohio, was born on June 4th, 1948, in Marietta, Ohio. Tim’s proudest achievements in life were his four kids with Karen Wittekind Strahler, Kari Caldwell (Rusty) of Churchtown, Traci Strahler Chichester (David) of Lowell, T. Troy Strahler (Minda) of Churchtown and Dustin Strahler (Amy) of Marietta.
WHIZ
House Fire on Luck Avenue
The Zanesville Fire Department was called to the scene of a house fire Thursday evening. The fire broke out around 7pm at 112 Luck Avenue. Chief Jeff Bell said that one person was taken to Genesis Hospital. Chief Bell said they’re currently investigating the cause of the fire. We’ll...
WTAP
Williamstown’s Flags for Heroes honors 180 local Veterans
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - What started as a passion project to honor veterans in Williamstown has turned into an annual event across the Mid-Ohio Valley. Jay Houser started Flags For Heroes back in 2012 when he retired after 32 years in the Army National Guard. Houser says he joined the...
WTAP
Two inches of rain fell in Parkersburg on Friday
WOOD COUNTY, W.VA. (WTAP) - Rain on Friday caused some flooding in the Mid-Ohio Valley. The Wood County Sheriff says there was a water rescue on Chesterville Road in Mineral Wells. The area near the Mineral Wells fairgrounds is also flooded. There was a car wreck on mile marker 173...
WTAP
Sunset Funeral Home officially becomes a Purple Hearts Cemetery
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - “You can hardly put it in words,” says Sunset Funeral Home general manager, Dwight Ullman. “The honor to receive this on their behalf is just beyond words that I can say.”. Sunset Funeral Home is becoming the first Purple Heart Cemetery in the...
On-The-Ground Research on the Judy Petty Murder – Part III
Editor’s Note: This is the third in a series of articles reviewing and analyzing the facts and evidence related to the death of Judy Petty. Read the first article to learn about the facts and timeline surrounding Judy’s death. Read the second article for information on the initial investigation conducted by police and the fire department.
Ohio man killed in Gallia County crash
GALLIA COUNTY, OH (WOWK)—A man is dead after a crash in Gallia County, Ohio. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, 24-year-old Gregory Martin, of Gallipolis, was killed in a car crash on SR 141 near milepost 2 in Gallia County on Nov. 11 at 12:21 a.m. OSHP says the road was closed for about […]
WTAP
Obituary: Brown, Doris Jean
Doris Jean Brown, 97, of Rockport, WV, passed away Thursday, November 10, 2022, surrounded by her loving family at her residence. She was born May 15, 1925, in Parkersburg, a daughter of the late Clark Buckner and Elizabeth Grant Buckner. Doris was a homemaker and enjoyed puzzles, cooking, and spending...
WTAP
Jan Dils Attorneys at Law holds 11th annual Veterans appreciation spaghetti dinner
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Veterans day is Friday November 11th, and Jan Dils Attorneys at Law held its 11th annual veterans appreciation spaghetti dinner. The drive through- style dinner is free for veterans and five dollars for everyone else in the community. Jan Dils said they wanted to do something...
WTAP
Habitat for Humanity works on another home in Parkersburg
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Members of the community came out to help habitat for humanity build a home for a Parkersburg family. The southside home is being built for the Riddle family. Members of WTAP were among those helping out on Thursday. The. Project manager Jerry Cline has been with...
Meigs County, Ohio Sheriff resigns
MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK)—Meigs County Sheriff Keith O. Wood announced his resignation on Tuesday. In a letter to the citizens of Meigs County, Wood said that he made the decision to resign as Sheriff effective Friday, November 11 at 11:00 a.m. He said that the decision was not easy, but he made it with his […]
WTAP
Obituary: DeBerry, Della Sue (Dickson)
Della Sue (Dickson) DeBerry, 74, of Cairo, WV, passed away on November 5, 2022, at home with her husband. She was born May 22, 1948, in Toccoa, GA, a daughter of the late Willie and Eula Dickson. Mrs. DeBerry served in the United States Army from January 1974 to July...
WTAP
Arts and entertainment events happening November 11th-13th across the Mid-Ohio Valley
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Here is a look at all the arts and entertainment events happening this weekend across the Mid-Ohio Valley. A complete list of events can be found at artsbridgeonline.org. Friday, November 11th. Preschool Story Time from 10 AM to 11 AM @ Emerson Avenue Branch of Wood...
WTAP
Obituary: Mellinger, Donald Eugene
Donald Eugene Mellinger, 92, of Parkersburg, passed away November 7, 2022, at the Country Living Private Care Home in Jane Lew, WV. He was born in Parkersburg, the son of the late Eugene P. and Alma A. Braham Mellinger. He was a U. S. Army veteran serving in the Korean...
WTAP
Wood County Sheriff’s Office awarded K9 grant
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Taylor Phillips and her K9 Drago were awarded a K9 grant. The grant’s top prize, which the sheriff’s office won, was awarded due to the support from the community. Phillips says she got messages from supporters across the country and even some foreign countries...
