We Can't Believe What Donald Trump Is Saying About Elon Musk And Twitter Now—Is He Serious?!
Donald Trump‘s tumultuous relationship with Twitter has reached a new point. Last week, news of controversial billionaire Elon Musk purchasing and taking over Twitter made a plethora of headlines, and the twice-impeached former president weighed in on the matter, as well. Trump’s Statement. Trump, 76, issued the following...
'TrumpIsDead' is trending on Twitter after a verified user apparently decided to test moderation of the platform under Elon Musk's reign
A comedian intentionally started the claim, in what could be a test for Elon Musk. The claim was trending on Twitter. Trump's office didn't respond to a request for comment. Musk's handling of moderation on the platform has quickly become an issue under his leadership. A comedian and actor is...
One of the Twitter execs Elon Musk just fired had a key role in getting Trump banned from the platform in January 2021
Vijaya Gadde, a top legal and policy executive, headed up a team at Twitter that decided whether or not to ban Trump after the Capitol riot in 2021.
Elon Musk responds 'good point' to tweet saying there was less uproar over Jeff Bezos buying The Washington Post than Musk buying Twitter
Elon Musk's deal to buy Twitter has drawn concern about the management of free speech, misinformation, and dangerous content on the platform if it happens. A Twitter user said people weren't worried about Jeff Bezos' purchase of The Washington Post the way are about Musk's Twitter deal. Musk replied, "Good point."
Musk says Twitter usage is 'at an all-time high,' but a report shows that more than 1 million accounts have been deactivated or suspended since his takeover
Twitter's daily user growth has reportedly hit "all-time highs" amid Elon Musk's takeover drama, the FT said, citing an email sent to advertisers.
Meta and Google are snapping up Twitter employees as Elon Musk plays a game of will-he-won't-he with the company
Over 500 employees have left Twitter in the past 90 days amid the company's court battle with Elon Musk. Many of the employees have moved to major tech companies like Google and Meta, LinkedIn data shows. Musk has reportedly said he plans to lay off 75% of staff if he...
Musk 'kills' new Twitter label, hours after launch
Twitter on Wednesday unveiled -- and then almost immediately scrapped -- a new gray "official" label for some high-profile accounts as Elon Musk struggles to revamp the highly influential platform following his $44 billion buyout. The rollout of the new official label began on Wednesday and was on the accounts of companies such as Apple or BMW and public ones such as the White House and major media outlets.
TechSpot
Twitter suspends high-profile accounts after introducing permabans for impersonations
A hot potato: From the time before he took over Twitter, Elon Musk has said that he's a proponent of free speech. But that commitment is being called into question after several high-profile verified accounts were suspended, possibly permanently, seemingly for impersonating the world's richest person. Musk yesterday tweeted one...
Elon Musk says he’s not dumb, doesn’t try to be dumb but is sometimes dumb in new interview
Elon Musk has confessed to making mistakes since the controversial $44bn purchase of Twitter, insisting that he is not dumb, tries not to be dumb, but is sometimes still dumb. The world’s richest person spoke out at a Spaces event on Twitter in which he spelled out his vision for the company and tried to tackle the concerns of advertisers, many of whom have suspended business with the company because of the uncertainty caused by his takeover.
Elon Musk: Companies Choosing Not to Buy Ads With Me Is Killing Free Speech
Elon Musk revealed Friday that there had been a massive drop in Twitter revenue thanks to advertisers fleeing the company, which he blamed on unnamed "activists" who are "trying to destroy free speech in America." “Twitter has had a massive drop in revenue, due to activist groups pressuring advertisers, even...
Twitter's rollout of its new gray checkmark for 'official' accounts is off to a confusing start, with Elon Musk saying he 'killed it' and a product manager rushing to clarify it's still happening
After Musk told a YouTuber he had 'killed' the gray check, a Twitter manager said he meant for individuals, not governments and commercial entities.
NASDAQ
Twitter Could Be Worth $10 Billion Under Musk
Twitter could be a $10 billion bird. That’s if Elon Musk can quickly transform the struggling social media giant into a super or ‘X’ app, a process he expects his $44 billion acquisition will help accelerate. “$10 billion is the best-case scenario if Musk succeeds with the...
How to delete your Twitter account - and why you might want to as Elon Musk buys it
Elon Musk, the Tesla and SpaceX chief, has now taken over Twitter.The move has been plagued by scandal since it was first announced in April, with Mr Musk vocal about the buyout before trying to renege on the $44bn purchase.Mr Musk has made numerous wild claims over the past few months about his intentions for both the company and the app - many of which might push people to want to delete Twitter.“Free speech is the bedrock of a functioning democracy, and Twitter is the digital town square where matters vital to the future of humanity are debated”, Mr Musk...
Android Headlines
Twitter blocks Blue access for new accounts after checkmark frenzy
Twitter has blocked new accounts from getting a Twitter Blue subscription. The company has updated an official help page. It states that accounts created on or after November 9, 2022, cannot subscribe to the $8/month service “at this time”. The social network didn’t tell when it will lift this ban. It also didn’t explain why it is restricting new accounts from accessing Twitter Blue. But, it isn’t difficult to understand the rationale behind it after what transpired over the past couple of days.
The Verge
Elon Musk details his plan to turn Twitter into a bank
Elon Musk seems intent on turning Twitter into a bank, complete with what he describes as a “high-yield money market account,” debit cards, checks, and loans. He described his plans during a last-minute meeting with staff today, and you can read a full transcript of that here. Musk...
The Verge
Read Elon Musk’s first email to Twitter employees
Elon Musk sent his first email to Twitter employees on Wednesday evening, warning of a “challenging economic climate” ahead and the need for the company to launch Twitter Blue verified subscriptions to help “survive the upcoming economic downturn.”. After laying off half of Twitter’s workforce and gutting...
wegotthiscovered.com
Elon Musk faces $56 billion lawsuit from an unlikely source
As if Elon Musk didn’t have his hands full already, a metal drummer with a very small amount of Tesla stock is suing the billionaire for him to rescind $56 billion in stock grants. Richard Tornetta owned only nine shares of Tesla stock when he filed his lawsuit against...
CNBC
Elon Musk reverses course, kills new 'official' designation for big-name tweeters
In his latest series of changes to Twitter's verification system, Twitter-owner Elon Musk said he "killed" the new "official" designation Wednesday that had already started rolling out for some of the platform's biggest names. As of Wednesday morning, several Twitter accounts, including CNBC, sported an "official" designation. By Wednesday afternoon,...
Elon Musk tells advertisers 'Twitter cannot become a free-for-all hellscape'
Elon Musk revealed more of his vision for Twitter on Thursday with a message to advertisers — a sign that his $44 billion acquisition of the social media platform is moving forward ahead of a court-ordered Friday deadline to seal the deal. In a post on Twitter addressed to...
Elon Musk reportedly laid off everyone who ran Twitter's million-follower gaming account, and now it's gone silent
The account hasn't tweeted since the day before Twitter owner Elon Musk imposed massive layoffs across the company.
