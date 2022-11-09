ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Business Insider

Elon Musk responds 'good point' to tweet saying there was less uproar over Jeff Bezos buying The Washington Post than Musk buying Twitter

Elon Musk's deal to buy Twitter has drawn concern about the management of free speech, misinformation, and dangerous content on the platform if it happens. A Twitter user said people weren't worried about Jeff Bezos' purchase of The Washington Post the way are about Musk's Twitter deal. Musk replied, "Good point."
WASHINGTON STATE
AFP

Musk 'kills' new Twitter label, hours after launch

Twitter on Wednesday unveiled -- and then almost immediately scrapped -- a new gray "official" label for some high-profile accounts as Elon Musk struggles to revamp the highly influential platform following his $44 billion buyout. The rollout of the new official label began on Wednesday and was on the accounts of companies such as Apple or BMW and public ones such as the White House and major media outlets.
TechSpot

Twitter suspends high-profile accounts after introducing permabans for impersonations

A hot potato: From the time before he took over Twitter, Elon Musk has said that he's a proponent of free speech. But that commitment is being called into question after several high-profile verified accounts were suspended, possibly permanently, seemingly for impersonating the world's richest person. Musk yesterday tweeted one...
The Independent

Elon Musk says he’s not dumb, doesn’t try to be dumb but is sometimes dumb in new interview

Elon Musk has confessed to making mistakes since the controversial $44bn purchase of Twitter, insisting that he is not dumb, tries not to be dumb, but is sometimes still dumb. The world’s richest person spoke out at a Spaces event on Twitter in which he spelled out his vision for the company and tried to tackle the concerns of advertisers, many of whom have suspended business with the company because of the uncertainty caused by his takeover.
Vice

Elon Musk: Companies Choosing Not to Buy Ads With Me Is Killing Free Speech

Elon Musk revealed Friday that there had been a massive drop in Twitter revenue thanks to advertisers fleeing the company, which he blamed on unnamed "activists" who are "trying to destroy free speech in America." “Twitter has had a massive drop in revenue, due to activist groups pressuring advertisers, even...
NASDAQ

Twitter Could Be Worth $10 Billion Under Musk

Twitter could be a $10 billion bird. That’s if Elon Musk can quickly transform the struggling social media giant into a super or ‘X’ app, a process he expects his $44 billion acquisition will help accelerate. “$10 billion is the best-case scenario if Musk succeeds with the...
The Independent

How to delete your Twitter account - and why you might want to as Elon Musk buys it

Elon Musk, the Tesla and SpaceX chief, has now taken over Twitter.The move has been plagued by scandal since it was first announced in April, with Mr Musk vocal about the buyout before trying to renege on the $44bn purchase.Mr Musk has made numerous wild claims over the past few months about his intentions for both the company and the app - many of which might push people to want to delete Twitter.“Free speech is the bedrock of a functioning democracy, and Twitter is the digital town square where matters vital to the future of humanity are debated”, Mr Musk...
Android Headlines

Twitter blocks Blue access for new accounts after checkmark frenzy

Twitter has blocked new accounts from getting a Twitter Blue subscription. The company has updated an official help page. It states that accounts created on or after November 9, 2022, cannot subscribe to the $8/month service “at this time”. The social network didn’t tell when it will lift this ban. It also didn’t explain why it is restricting new accounts from accessing Twitter Blue. But, it isn’t difficult to understand the rationale behind it after what transpired over the past couple of days.
The Verge

Elon Musk details his plan to turn Twitter into a bank

Elon Musk seems intent on turning Twitter into a bank, complete with what he describes as a “high-yield money market account,” debit cards, checks, and loans. He described his plans during a last-minute meeting with staff today, and you can read a full transcript of that here. Musk...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Verge

Read Elon Musk’s first email to Twitter employees

Elon Musk sent his first email to Twitter employees on Wednesday evening, warning of a “challenging economic climate” ahead and the need for the company to launch Twitter Blue verified subscriptions to help “survive the upcoming economic downturn.”. After laying off half of Twitter’s workforce and gutting...
wegotthiscovered.com

Elon Musk faces $56 billion lawsuit from an unlikely source

As if Elon Musk didn’t have his hands full already, a metal drummer with a very small amount of Tesla stock is suing the billionaire for him to rescind $56 billion in stock grants. Richard Tornetta owned only nine shares of Tesla stock when he filed his lawsuit against...
DELAWARE STATE
CNBC

Elon Musk reverses course, kills new 'official' designation for big-name tweeters

In his latest series of changes to Twitter's verification system, Twitter-owner Elon Musk said he "killed" the new "official" designation Wednesday that had already started rolling out for some of the platform's biggest names. As of Wednesday morning, several Twitter accounts, including CNBC, sported an "official" designation. By Wednesday afternoon,...

