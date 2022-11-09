Pittsburgh Weather: Sunshine hangs around today before rain moves in to end the week

KDKA-TV Morning Forecast (11/9) 03:01

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Friday is now a First Alert Weather Day due to the potential for flooding region-wide.

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather Photos

Most places here in western Pennsylvania should expect to see anywhere from two-to-three inches of rain falling over about a 15-hour period beginning Friday morning and continuing through the afternoon and evening. Rain totals in a 12-hour span could top three inches over a wide swath of our area leading to flash flooding, street flooding, and eventually high river and creek levels heading into Saturday morning.

Rain outlook - Nov. 9, 2022 KDKA Weather Center

Today will be a good time to rake leaves and clear storm drains to help water to drain quickly and efficiently on Friday.

We also have some concerns for today as low humidity levels, windy conditions, and a warm afternoon will have us with a marginal fire risk today. You are asked to not have any open flames today as fire could quickly get out of hand.

Highs today will be back in the low 60s with morning lows in the mid to low 30s and even some isolated 20s out there. Skies will be clear from start to finish. Dew points are in the teens this morning.

Thursday will look very similar to today with temperatures generally running a couple of degrees warmer both in the morning and the afternoon.

Behind the rain, cold weather will settle in with highs in just the 40s on Saturday and falling through the day. Sunday will see highs in the 30s. I do have a small snow chance in the forecast on Friday afternoon but it would basically be just more than flurries.

7-day forecast: November 9, 2022 KDKA Weather Center

Stay up to date with the KDKA Mobile App – which you can download here!