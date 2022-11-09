ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

duke.edu

'The Pivot,' a Ground-Level Look at Duke University During the Pandemic

One of the first people readers meet in Robert Bliwise’s new book on campus life at Duke during the pandemic is Valerie Williams, the manager of the Marketplace on East Campus. It was her job to oversee a pivot in dining for first-year students during the pandemic and find ways to feed more than 1,500 students several meals a day safely, generally stripped of the social connection that normally characterizes student dining.
DURHAM, NC
duke.edu

Duke in Pics: Commemorating Veterans Day 2022

Tim Hudson gathered his breath, pulled his trumpet up to his lips and began to play taps, a military bugle call that rang out into the still-damp air around Duke University Chapel. When he did, many gathered closed their eyes, pondering in silence what Veterans Day means to them. When...
DURHAM, NC
campusecho.com

Area church expands to campus with Summit Church NCCU

The old saying that God works in mysterious ways also applies to Inniss. He reminisced about being at the gym with his friend and was invited to Bible study afterwords. He didn’t realize how much it would resonate with him, but he kept coming back. The Campus Echo is...
DURHAM, NC
duke.edu

Where Christianity Blends with Native American Culture

There are no hard wooden pews at the Underground Theology discussions. Hosted by Duke Chapel’s Rev. Racquel Gill, minister for intercultural engagement, the series creates a space to explore faith and underrepresented cultures. Students sit on oversized purple couches while young children play in the background. Rev. Alex Stayer-Brewington...
DURHAM, NC
duke.edu

Rubenstein Lecture Connects with Energy Week at Duke

A live and online audience joined the kickoff for Energy Week at Duke University on Nov. 7 as part of the Rubenstein Distinguished Lecture, endowed by David M. Rubenstein. Energy expert and author Alice Hill delivered her talk on “Powering a Resilient Future” on Nov. 7 at Griffith Film Theater and via livestream. The lecture was a kickoff to Energy Week at Duke – coinciding with the beginning of the 2022 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP 27) in Egypt.
DURHAM, NC
duke.edu

Racial Healing, Hope, and “The Solidarity Dividend”

The Duke Center for Truth, Racial Healing & Transformation presents Racial Healing, Hope, and “The Solidarity Dividend”-Renowned mother-daughter duo: Gail Christopher, TRHT movement leader, and Heather McGhee, NY Times Bestselling author of The Sum of Us, in conversation with Charmaine Royal, Duke TRHT Center Director. A reception will follow the conversation.
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

WRAL's 5 On Your Side helps customers get over $30,000 back from Duke Energy

RALEIGH, N.C. — It’s a question many of you have likely found yourself asking: ‘Why is my power bill so high?’. This year alone, frustrated customers have filed 1,374 complaints with the North Carolina Utilities Commission against Duke Energy. Hundreds of customers have come directly to WRAL's 5 On Your Side for help in understanding and fighting unusually high bills.
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Smoking material caused Friday house fire in Durham, officials say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A house fire in Durham on Friday was caused by smoking material that was not discarded correctly, according to the Durham Fire Department. At 12:25 p.m., 36 Durham firefighters responded to a reported structure fire at a house in the 300 block of Crabtree Avenue, a few blocks away from Duke Regional Hospital.
DURHAM, NC
jocoreport.com

Lifelong Johnston Co. Resident Named New NCDOT Highway Division 4 Engineer

RALEIGH – The N.C. Department of Transportation’s highway division responsible for Edgecombe, Halifax, Johnston, Nash, Wayne and Wilson counties has a new leader. Keith Eason was introduced Thursday, Nov. 4 as the new Division 4 engineer during a meeting of the N.C. Board of Transportation. He will oversee about 400 NCDOT employees in a division that maintains more than 13,000 miles of roadway across the six-county region east of Raleigh.
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
WXII 12

Teen accused of deadly mass shooting in Raleigh moved to detention facility

RALEIGH, N.C. — A 15-year-old accused in the Raleigh mass shooting was moved to a juvenile detention facility. WRAL reports, Austin Thompson was moved from the Raleigh hospital to the facility. He’s suspected of shooting seven people on Oct. 13. Five of the victims died. Thompson was taken to the hospital on the night of the shooting with serious injuries, including a gunshot wound to the head.
RALEIGH, NC

