North Carolina Navy Veteran Reported Missing One Year After She DisappearedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedRaleigh, NC
5 Local Coffee Shops in Cary You Need to VisitJames TulianoCary, NC
This Tiny North Carolina Town is Home to One of the Best Bakeries in the CountryTravel MavenGraham, NC
Cary Man Charged With Committing Multi-Million PPP Fraud SchemeJames TulianoCary, NC
A Ceremony Honoring Veterans Will be Hosted at Veterans Freedom Park On Friday, November 11thJames TulianoCary, NC
duke.edu
'The Pivot,' a Ground-Level Look at Duke University During the Pandemic
One of the first people readers meet in Robert Bliwise’s new book on campus life at Duke during the pandemic is Valerie Williams, the manager of the Marketplace on East Campus. It was her job to oversee a pivot in dining for first-year students during the pandemic and find ways to feed more than 1,500 students several meals a day safely, generally stripped of the social connection that normally characterizes student dining.
duke.edu
Duke in Pics: Commemorating Veterans Day 2022
Tim Hudson gathered his breath, pulled his trumpet up to his lips and began to play taps, a military bugle call that rang out into the still-damp air around Duke University Chapel. When he did, many gathered closed their eyes, pondering in silence what Veterans Day means to them. When...
NCSU Wolfpack family dealing with another student's death suicide, 4th in 2022
Suicide is the number 2 cause of death for college students, according to a national college health risk behavior survey.
Senior living community, Durham mayor recognizes veterans
On Veterans Day we take time to say thank you to those who have served our country. One senior living community in Durham celebrates veterans every year.
campusecho.com
Area church expands to campus with Summit Church NCCU
The old saying that God works in mysterious ways also applies to Inniss. He reminisced about being at the gym with his friend and was invited to Bible study afterwords. He didn’t realize how much it would resonate with him, but he kept coming back. The Campus Echo is...
duke.edu
Where Christianity Blends with Native American Culture
There are no hard wooden pews at the Underground Theology discussions. Hosted by Duke Chapel’s Rev. Racquel Gill, minister for intercultural engagement, the series creates a space to explore faith and underrepresented cultures. Students sit on oversized purple couches while young children play in the background. Rev. Alex Stayer-Brewington...
duke.edu
Rubenstein Lecture Connects with Energy Week at Duke
A live and online audience joined the kickoff for Energy Week at Duke University on Nov. 7 as part of the Rubenstein Distinguished Lecture, endowed by David M. Rubenstein. Energy expert and author Alice Hill delivered her talk on “Powering a Resilient Future” on Nov. 7 at Griffith Film Theater and via livestream. The lecture was a kickoff to Energy Week at Duke – coinciding with the beginning of the 2022 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP 27) in Egypt.
duke.edu
Racial Healing, Hope, and “The Solidarity Dividend”
The Duke Center for Truth, Racial Healing & Transformation presents Racial Healing, Hope, and “The Solidarity Dividend”-Renowned mother-daughter duo: Gail Christopher, TRHT movement leader, and Heather McGhee, NY Times Bestselling author of The Sum of Us, in conversation with Charmaine Royal, Duke TRHT Center Director. A reception will follow the conversation.
Raleigh News & Observer
The only Hispanic legislator in North Carolina lost his seat. These candidates won.
Ricky Hurtado, a Democratic incumbent, lost his Election Day bid to represent one of the state’s most competitive N.C. House districts to Republican Steve Ross. With his loss, the legislature next year looks likely to have no Hispanic representatives in a state where over 10.7% of the population identifies as Hispanic.
WRAL's 5 On Your Side helps customers get over $30,000 back from Duke Energy
RALEIGH, N.C. — It’s a question many of you have likely found yourself asking: ‘Why is my power bill so high?’. This year alone, frustrated customers have filed 1,374 complaints with the North Carolina Utilities Commission against Duke Energy. Hundreds of customers have come directly to WRAL's 5 On Your Side for help in understanding and fighting unusually high bills.
This bakery makes the best pastries in NC, report finds. Why customers crave them
Here’s what to know about the No. 1 shop.
cbs17
Smoking material caused Friday house fire in Durham, officials say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A house fire in Durham on Friday was caused by smoking material that was not discarded correctly, according to the Durham Fire Department. At 12:25 p.m., 36 Durham firefighters responded to a reported structure fire at a house in the 300 block of Crabtree Avenue, a few blocks away from Duke Regional Hospital.
Where to get free meals, deals on Veterans Day
What restaurants are offering free meals and food on Veterans Day 2022? Where can you get free meals on Veterans Day 2022? Applebee’s, Wendy’s and Denny’s are offering free meals for Veterans Day 2022.
cbs17
Tornado watch ends in central NC after Nicole remnants spawn severe weather
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A tornado warning was issued for four central North Carolina counties Friday morning as remnants of Hurricane Nicole moved through the region, according to the National Weather Service Raleigh. A tornado watch that was also issued for much of central North Carolina was later allowed...
Parents scared, angry after guns found on 3 school campuses this week
PINETOPS, N.C. — Harnett County parents are concerned and outraged regarding multiple recent incidents of guns being found on school campuses. Some are questioning just how safe it is to bring their children to school. On Wednesday, a 19-year-old student was charged with bringing a gun to his high...
Raleigh mass shooting suspect moved from WakeMed to rehab facility
The 15-year-old suspect charged in the murders of five people in the Raleigh mass shooting has been moved from WakeMed to a rehab facility.
jocoreport.com
Lifelong Johnston Co. Resident Named New NCDOT Highway Division 4 Engineer
RALEIGH – The N.C. Department of Transportation’s highway division responsible for Edgecombe, Halifax, Johnston, Nash, Wayne and Wilson counties has a new leader. Keith Eason was introduced Thursday, Nov. 4 as the new Division 4 engineer during a meeting of the N.C. Board of Transportation. He will oversee about 400 NCDOT employees in a division that maintains more than 13,000 miles of roadway across the six-county region east of Raleigh.
Reports of voting intimidation; voting extended in Wilson, two other counties
"We did have a situation in one county where a one-stop worker was followed from the voting site, to the elections office and then followed to their home. This is possibly the most egregious."
WXII 12
Teen accused of deadly mass shooting in Raleigh moved to detention facility
RALEIGH, N.C. — A 15-year-old accused in the Raleigh mass shooting was moved to a juvenile detention facility. WRAL reports, Austin Thompson was moved from the Raleigh hospital to the facility. He’s suspected of shooting seven people on Oct. 13. Five of the victims died. Thompson was taken to the hospital on the night of the shooting with serious injuries, including a gunshot wound to the head.
