onlygators.com
Florida football recruiting: Four-star QB Jaden Rashada commits to Gators, flipping from Miami
One of the most shocking about-faces in the 2023 recruiting cycle came full circle Thursday night as four-star quarterback Jaden Rashada (Pittsburg, CA) announced his commitment to the Florida Gators. In doing so, he flipped from Miami to Florida just over four months after surprisingly pledging to the Hurricanes. Rashada...
FSU OT Commit Visiting Florida Gators vs. South Carolina
Can the Florida Gators flip the commitment of another high-caliber offensive lineman from their in-state rival?
UCF smacks short-handed Florida State
Jayhlon Young scored 17 points and freshman Taylor Hendricks totaled 15 points and 12 rebounds to lead host UCF to
seminoles.com
Seminoles Brave Hurricane Nicole; Travel To Play At UCF
ORLANDO, Fla. – It would be fair to say that Florida State’s Leonard Hamilton has a tremendous amount of respect for Mother Nature. Hamilton and his teams have endured their share of severe weather during his career. From tornadoes while he was the head coach at Oklahoma State, to snow in the northeastern part of the country when he was the head coach at Miami in the Big East, to hurricanes throughout his tenure as the head coach at Florida State, Hamilton has had to adjust travel plans and game schedules throughout his head coaching career because of the wrath of Mother Nature.
Florida State among programs vying for JUCO OT Elijah Philippe
The Seminoles are working to get the massive Junior College prospect on campus twice prior to the Early Signing Period.
Another week, another chance for FSU to handle its business and continue to grow
SYRACUSE, N.Y. – Mike Norvell felt it coming last week. His Florida State team was quiet in the locker room ahead of its game against the Miami Hurricanes, with a level of sharpened focus that felt appropriate for a rivalry game. And as Miami players were jumping around and...
Team transforming former Amtrak Station in Tallahassee
For more than a century, Tallahassee’s train station welcomed people to the capital city. Now, a team from Leon County has its sights set on the next century of travel.
Tomahawk Nation
Making the grade: What the analytics say about FSU’s offensive line
No. 23 Florida State Seminoles football (6-3, 4-3 ACC) blew out rival Miami (4-5, 2-3 ACC) last weekend, dominating the Hurricanes in all phases en route to a 45-3 win. The Seminoles showcased its explosive offensive attack from the team’s first drive on, racking up 454 total yards and 22 first downs while running back Trey Benson once again impressed with a 128-yard, two-touchdown performance.
Thomasville, November 12 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Jackson High School football team will have a game with Thomasville High School on November 12, 2022, 14:00:00.
CBS Sports
Watch UCF vs. Florida State: TV channel, live stream info, start time
The UCF Knights have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome the Florida State Seminoles at 7 p.m. ET Nov. 11 at Addition Financial Arena. The Knights earned an 86-74 win in their most recent matchup against FSU in December of 2020. It was close but no...
Is Monticello really the "Most Haunted Town in Florida"?
Monticello City Hall, 245 S Mulberry St, Monticello, Jefferson County, FloridaMichael Rivera on Wikimedia Commons. I have lived in Orlando for officially over a year now, and though I have been lucky enough to go to some of the most haunted places in not only Orlando, but potentially all of Florida, really says something. But I’m the kind of person who is bored easily and rarely satisfied because of it, so naturally, I want to find everything.
famunews.com
FAMU Announces Attorney John Morgan as Fall Commencement Speaker
Florida A&M University (FAMU) has announced that John Morgan, founder of the nationally-known Morgan & Morgan law firm and supporter of major voter initiatives, will be the fall commencement speaker. The event will be held at 6 p.m. Friday, December 9 at the Al Lawson Jr. Multipurpose Center, 1800 Wahnish...
WCTV
Leon County preps for Hurricane Nicole
Tallahassee Urban League hosts election party, free rides to the polls. On this busy election Tuesday, one local group made sure people can cast their ballots even if they don’t have a way to get to the polls. New leadership changes coming to FAMU. Updated: Nov. 7, 2022 at...
beckersasc.com
5 fast facts on Tallahassee Orthopedic Clinic
Here are five fast facts on Tallahassee (Fla.) Orthopedic Clinic:. 1. TOC's joint replacement business unit performs 2,600 cases annually, including ankle, elbow, hip, knee and shoulder replacement and revision procedures, according to information the clinic shared with Becker's. 2. The number of TOC Joint Replacement Center of Excellence cases...
FOX Sports
Hendricks leads UCF against Florida State after 23-point game
Florida State Seminoles (0-1) at UCF Knights (0-1) BOTTOM LINE: UCF hosts the Florida State Seminoles after Taylor Hendricks scored 23 points in UCF's 98-95 overtime loss to the UNC Asheville Bulldogs. UCF went 18-12 overall last season while going 13-3 at home. The Knights allowed opponents to score 68.2...
Tallahassee, November 11 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Tallahassee. The Chiles High School basketball team will have a game with Chiles High School on November 11, 2022, 14:00:00. The Chiles High School basketball team will have a game with Chiles High School on November 11, 2022, 15:00:00.
thewestsidegazette.com
FAMU Homecoming Convocation Speaker Tiffany Greene Invokes Rich Family Rattler Legacy
Florida A&M University (FAMU) alumna and ESPN announcer Tiffany Greene invoked her family’s rich Rattler legacy as she addressed a near-capacity, spirited audience at the Al Lawson Multipurpose Center for the 2022 Homecoming Convocation. A former queen of Orange and Green, Greene was introduced by her husband, Aaron Berry,...
WCTV
Tropical Storm Nicole : List of Big Bend school closures
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Several Big Bend school districts are closing Thursday, November 10th in anticipation of Tropical Storm Nicole. Keiser University (classes online)
WALB 10
Coach of the Week: Jeff Littleton of Bainbridge
BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - The regular season has come to an end but we’re still highlighting coaches that got the job done. This week’s coach of the week lead his team to a huge win that clinched them the number one spot in the playoffs. Our week 12 Coach of the week is coach Jeff Littleton of the Bainbridge Bearcats. Coach Littleton lead his team a big 53-20 win over region rivals the Cairo Syrupmakers.
thefamuanonline.com
Homecoming didn’t always live up to the hype
Florida A&M University’s recent homecoming celebration was a huge event in Tallahassee. Current students and alumni spent an entire week paying tribute to the customs, rituals and other aspects of their alma mater. Many students said that they had to make the best out of homecoming. FAMU enjoyed a...
247Sports
