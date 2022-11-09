ORLANDO, Fla. – It would be fair to say that Florida State’s Leonard Hamilton has a tremendous amount of respect for Mother Nature. Hamilton and his teams have endured their share of severe weather during his career. From tornadoes while he was the head coach at Oklahoma State, to snow in the northeastern part of the country when he was the head coach at Miami in the Big East, to hurricanes throughout his tenure as the head coach at Florida State, Hamilton has had to adjust travel plans and game schedules throughout his head coaching career because of the wrath of Mother Nature.

