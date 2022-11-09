NeuroVoices: Bruce Cree, MD, PhD, MAS, FAAN, on the Importance of Biomarker Studies in NMO and Role of NfL, GFAP

Read full article on original website
reviewofoptometry.com
How Hypertension and Stroke Affect the Eye
This month in Review of Optometry, multiple ODs explain the connection between the eye and various systemic conditions, including hypertension, stroke, sleep disorders, COVID-19, diabetes, thyroid eye disease and more. Check out the other articles featured in the October issue:. Comanaging Outside of Eye Care:. Making the Connection:. Hypertension affects...
MedicalXpress
Maximizing heart failure meds within 2 weeks reduces risk of hospital readmission, death
Ramping up medication doses quickly after being hospitalized for acute heart failure resulted in a lower risk of dying or being readmitted for heart failure within the first six months after discharge, compared to usual care, according to a featured science research presentation today at the American Heart Association's Scientific Sessions 2022.
MedicalXpress
Large stroke trial finds intensive blood pressure lowering after clot removal worsens recovery
A large stroke trial has shown that intensive blood pressure lowering after clot removal worsens recovery. The results of the trial, stopped early due to the significance of the findings, were presented in a late-breaking session at the World Stroke Congress and simultaneously published in The Lancet. Professor Craig Anderson,...
MedicalXpress
Some heart disease patients implanted with a VAD have better survival, more likely to receive a heart transplant
Researchers at the University of Alabama at Birmingham Marnix E. Heersink School of Medicine published a study in Circulation showing that, among ventricular assist device recipients, patients with a particular form of dilated cardiomyopathy known as familial dilated cardiomyopathy have better clinical outcomes compared with other forms of the disease.
2minutemedicine.com
Twin pregnancies with intrahepatic cholestasis of pregnancy associated with increased adverse outcomes
1. Twin pregnancies with intrahepatic cholestasis of pregnancy (ICP) are associated with an increased risk of adverse perinatal outcomes than singletons. 2. Twin pregnancies with ICP had increased total bile acid levels in maternal serum, which can be transported through the placenta. Evidence Rating Level: 2 (Good) Intrahepatic cholestasis of...
neurologylive.com
NeurologyLive® Friday 5 — November 11, 2022
Take 5 minutes to catch up on NeurologyLive®'s highlights from the week ending November 13, 2022. Welcome to NeurologyLive®'s Friday 5! Every week, the staff compiles 5 highlights of NeurologyLive®'s widespread coverage in neurology, ranging from newsworthy study findings and FDA action to expert interviews and peer-to-peer panel discussions.
neurologylive.com
FDA Refuses to File BrainStorm’s BLA for NurOwn Mesenchymal ALS Therapy
NurOwn, otherwise known as autologous mesenchymal stromal cells secreting neurotrophic factors cells, has demonstrated significant effects on disease progression in less severe forms of ALS. Months after the company claimed it was planning on submitting a biologics license application (BLA) for its NurOwn technology platform for the treatment of patients...
cohaitungchi.com
Effect of Levothyroxine on Blood Pressure in Patients With Subclinical Hypothyroidism: A Systematic Review and Meta-Analysis
Many studies have revealed that both overt hypothyroidism and SCH can increase the risk of cardiovascular disease (9–13). Some observational studies have shown a difference in blood pressure between SCH patients and euthyroid individuals, and SCH patients have higher blood pressure than euthyroid controls (14, 15). Since blood pressure is an independent risk factor for cardiovascular diseases, the elevated blood pressure may mediate or further aggravate the harm of SCH on cardiovascular health (9, 10, 14). Some observational studies including one our study have also suggested an obviously positive relationship between TSH level and hypertension risk among euthyroid individuals, which supports a possibly causal role of elevated TSH level in the development of hypertension (16–18). However, the relationship between thyroid dysfunction and hypertension is still controversial, and the causal relationship between SCH and hypertension has not been well established (9, 19, 20).
targetedonc.com
Bemarituzumab Prolongs Survival in FGFR2b-Overexpressing Gastric/GEJ Cancers
Results from bemarituzumab in the phase 2 FIGHT study hint that FGFR2b may be a new target of interest in gastric cancer. Treatment with bemarituzumab plus combination chemotherapy in patients with previously untreated, FGFR2b-overexpressing, advanced gastric or gastroesophageal junction (GEJ) adenocarcinoma in the FIGHT study (NCT03694522) achieved promising clinical efficacy.
neurologylive.com
Institutional Perspectives in Neurology, Chaired by Robert T. Naismith, MD
Chaired by Robert T. Naismith, MD, of Washington University in St. Louis, the presentations also feature Salim Chahin, MD, MSCE; Anne H. Cross, MD; Gregory F. Wu, MD, PhD; and Matthew R. Brier, MD, PhD. [WATCH TIME: 1 hour, 55 minutes]. NeurologyLive® State of the Science events are short meetings...
neurologylive.com
NurOwn Stromal Cell Therapy Continues to Show Positive Data in Less Severe ALS
After removing participants at higher risk of reaching a floor effect of the ALSFRS-R, those treated with NurOwn demonstrated a higher rate of clinical response and less function lost across 28 weeks than placebo. Consistent with previous reports, sensitivity findings from the phase 3 trial (NCT03280056) assessing BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics’...
neurologylive.com
Use of Nanoparticles to Combat Neurodegenerative Disease
Available neurodegenerative disease treatments are generally unsafe and ineffective at penetrating the blood-brain barrier, though the use of nanoparticles can provide improved penetration and exert a neuroprotective effect. NEUROLOGICAL DISORDERS, including neurodegenerative diseases1, present significant social and economic implications for the millions of people affected worldwide,2,3 with the expectation for...
MedicalXpress
Researchers identify protein linked to heart failure in chemo patients
A team led by Dr. Lorrie Kirshenbaum from the Rady Faculty of Health Sciences and St. Boniface Hospital Research has identified a protein called TRAF2 that stops functioning in cancer patients taking the chemotherapy drug doxorubicin, which can result in heart failure. "The finding could lead to new drugs that...
Medical News Today
What to know about acute decompensated heart failure (ADHF)
Acute decompensated heart failure is a type of heart failure that requires urgent medical treatment. Signs and symptoms of acute decompensated heart failure (ADHF) can occur gradually or suddenly. The condition can be life threatening, and people will require medical treatment immediately. This article looks at what ADHF is, the...
Raise Med Dosages in Weeks After Heart Failure Crisis for Better Outcome: Study
THURSDAY, Nov. 10, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- When people with heart failure wind up in the hospital, it tends to become a slippery slope: They are more likely to be readmitted or die within six months during this vulnerable period. Now, new research shows that ramping up doses of three heart failure medications within two weeks of hospital discharge along with more frequent follow-up visits cuts the risk of both hospital readmission and death. ...
cohaitungchi.com
Stroke and Diabetes: What Is the Relationship?
Diabetes (also called diabetes mellitus) is a group of conditions that cause the body to be less efficient in managing levels of blood glucose (sugar). People with diabetes are at risk of having high blood glucose. Having high blood glucose levels can harm blood vessels over time. A damaged blood...
Medical News Today
Resistant blood pressure: New drug proves effective in phase 2 trials
Uncontrolled high blood pressure—or hypertension—affects millions of people worldwide, putting them at greater risk of serious health conditions. Research on a new drug called Baxdrostat has shown that it can substantially reduce blood pressure in people with treatment-resistant hypertension. The results of the phase 2 trial support the...
neurologylive.com
Critical Takeaways, Learning Experiences From the Tofersen Trials in ALS: Timothy Miller, MD, PhD
The codirector of the ALS Center at Washington University School of Medicine provided perspective on the lessons learned from the trials of tofersen, as it aims to become the first FDA-approved therapy specific to SOD1 ALS. [WATCH TIME: 4 minutes]. WATCH TIME: 4 minutes. "At our institution at Washington University...
MedicalXpress
COVID-19 diagnosis linked to more bleeding, worse outcomes in stroke treatments
People with a COVID-19 infection who have an ischemic stroke may be more likely to have bleeding in their brain and worse outcomes during stroke treatments to restore blood flow than people without COVID-19, according to a new study published in the November 9, 2022, online issue of Neurology, the medical journal of the American Academy of Neurology. An ischemic stroke is caused by a blockage of blood flow to the brain and is the most common type of stroke.
KXLY
Brain Bleeds Up in Patients With COVID-19 Treated for Ischemic Stroke
THURSDAY, Nov. 10, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Patients with acute ischemic stroke who also have COVID-19 have higher rates of intracranial bleeding complications and worse clinical outcomes following revascularization treatment than similar patients without COVID-19, according to a study published online Nov. 9 in Neurology. João Pedro Marto, M.D.,...
