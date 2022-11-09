Read full article on original website
Embattled cryptocurrency exchange FTX, short billions of dollars, is seeking bankruptcy protection
NEW YORK (AP) — Embattled cryptocurrency exchange FTX, short billions of dollars, is seeking bankruptcy protection.
AP sources: Top border official has been asked to resign amid surging numbers of migrants to US-Mexico line
WASHINGTON (AP) — AP sources: Top border official has been asked to resign amid surging numbers of migrants to US-Mexico line.
US consumer inflation slowed to 7.7% over past 12 months, easing some pressure on households and economy
WASHINGTON (AP) — US consumer inflation slowed to 7.7% over past 12 months, easing some pressure on households and economy.
Biden 'determined' to get Brittney Griner home, hopes Putin more willing to negotiate release now that midterms are over
WASHINGTON (AP) — Biden 'determined' to get Brittney Griner home, hopes Putin more willing to negotiate release now that midterms are over.
Biden to hold first in-person meeting of his presidency with China's Xi on Monday amid trade, Taiwan tensions
WASHINGTON (AP) — Biden to hold first in-person meeting of his presidency with China's Xi on Monday amid trade, Taiwan tensions.
Indonesian official: Russian President Putin will not attend G-20 summit, avoiding possible confrontation over Ukraine
JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesian official: Russian President Putin will not attend G-20 summit, avoiding possible confrontation over Ukraine.
Collapsed FTX hit by rogue transactions, analysts saw over $600mln outflows
HONG KONG/SINGAPORE, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Further details on the bankruptcy of crypto exchange FTX emerged on Saturday, even as peers and partners distanced themselves from the firm and sources told Reuters at least a billion dollars of customer funds on the exchange had vanished.
Ukraine officials say operation to liberate southern city of Kherson underway after Russian withdrawal; crowds jubilant
MYKOLAIV , Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine officials say operation to liberate southern city of Kherson underway after Russian withdrawal; crowds jubilant.
Wall Street soars to biggest gain in years after inflation cools in October; Dow jumps 1,200 points, S&P 500 up 5.5%
NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street soars to biggest gain in years after inflation cools in October; Dow jumps 1,200 points, S&P 500 up 5.5%.
AP Week in Pictures: Asia
This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Asia and Pacific. The gallery was curated by AP photo editor Shuji Kajiyama in Tokyo.
Twitter's gray 'official' labels return for some accounts
Twitter is once again adding gray "official" labels to some prominent accounts. The company, in its second chaotic week after billionaire Elon Musk took over, had rolled out the labels earlier this week, only to kill them a few hours later. But on Thursday night they were back...
Japan minister quits over execution remark, PM delays trip
TOKYO (AP) — Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida delayed his departure for three upcoming summits in Southeast Asia on Friday to sack and replace his justice minister, who was widely criticized over a remark he made about capital punishment. Justice Minister Yasuhiro Hanashi told reporters he submitted his resignation...
Wall Street surges as S&P 500 soars 4% on cooling inflation
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are bursting toward their best day in years Thursday as exhilaration sweeps Wall Street and financial markets worldwide after a report showed inflation in the United States slowed last month by even more than expected. The S&P 500 was 4.1% higher in morning trading,...
AP News in Brief at 9:04 p.m. EST
MYKOLAIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine's president said Friday that special military units have entered Kherson, a major regional capital that Russian forces had captured early in the war. Residents took to the streets to celebrate Russia's withdrawal, the latest pullback by Moscow as it faces intense resistance. In...
AP News Summary at 6:11 p.m. EST
Future of American democracy loomed large in voters' minds. WASHINGTON (AP) — This week's ballot had an unspoken candidate — American democracy. Two years of relentless attacks on democratic traditions by former President Donald Trump and his allies left the country's future in doubt, and voters responded. Many of the candidates who supported the lie that Trump won the 2020 election lost races that could have put them in position to influence future elections. But the conditions that threatened democracy's demise remain, and Americans view them from very different perspectives, depending on their politics.
Ukrainian troops reclaim dozen of towns from Russian control
Ukraine said Thursday its forces had reclaimed a dozen towns and villages in the southern Kherson region after Russian forces announced they were pulling back troops from the strategic territory.
