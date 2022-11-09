Read full article on original website
Related
Lebanon-Express
Embattled cryptocurrency exchange FTX, short billions of dollars, is seeking bankruptcy protection
NEW YORK (AP) — Embattled cryptocurrency exchange FTX, short billions of dollars, is seeking bankruptcy protection. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Lebanon-Express
Wall Street soars to biggest gain in years after inflation cools in October; Dow jumps 1,200 points, S&P 500 up 5.5%
NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street soars to biggest gain in years after inflation cools in October; Dow jumps 1,200 points, S&P 500 up 5.5%. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Lebanon-Express
Wall Street soars at the opening bell after inflation eased by even more than expected in October; S&P 500 jumps by 3.5%
NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street soars at the opening bell after inflation eased by even more than expected in October; S&P 500 jumps by 3.5%. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Lebanon-Express
Twitter's gray 'official' labels return for some accounts
Twitter is once again adding gray “official” labels to some prominent accounts. The company, in its second chaotic week after billionaire Elon Musk took over, had rolled out the labels earlier this week, only to kill them a few hours later. But on Thursday night they were back...
Lebanon-Express
US consumer inflation slowed to 7.7% over past 12 months, easing some pressure on households and economy
WASHINGTON (AP) — US consumer inflation slowed to 7.7% over past 12 months, easing some pressure on households and economy. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Lebanon-Express
AP sources: Top border official has been asked to resign amid surging numbers of migrants to US-Mexico line
WASHINGTON (AP) — AP sources: Top border official has been asked to resign amid surging numbers of migrants to US-Mexico line. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Lebanon-Express
Biden 'determined' to get Brittney Griner home, hopes Putin more willing to negotiate release now that midterms are over
WASHINGTON (AP) — Biden 'determined' to get Brittney Griner home, hopes Putin more willing to negotiate release now that midterms are over. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Lebanon-Express
Republican Young Kim wins reelection to U.S. House in California's 40th Congressional District
WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Young Kim wins reelection to U.S. House in California's 40th Congressional District. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Lebanon-Express
Biden to hold first in-person meeting of his presidency with China's Xi on Monday amid trade, Taiwan tensions
WASHINGTON (AP) — Biden to hold first in-person meeting of his presidency with China's Xi on Monday amid trade, Taiwan tensions. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Lebanon-Express
AP Week in Pictures: Global / Nov. 5-11, 2022
From the beauty of a full moon rising behind Acropolis hill and the ancient Partheon Temple, in Athens, Greece, to the grief of Palestinian Ali Ayaseh as he takes the last look at his son Rafat Ayaseh, 29, who was fatally shot by Israeli security forces, during his funeral in the West Bank village of Sanur, near Jenin, to climate activists and others protesting against Germany’s Olaf Scholz’s climate policy at the COP27 U.N. Climate Summit, in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from around the world made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.
India asks to not ‘single out’ coal as part of its demands at Cop27
India has once again demanded to not single out coal at the ongoing United Nations climate summit at Egypt’s Sharm el-Sheikh, while denying that it wants an expansion of the language in the final deal to include oil and gas. A draft of the cover text for the final deal was under discussion on Saturday at the end of the first week of the 27th Conference Of Parties, or Cop27, with negotiators from 194 countries present. The draft would provide an indication of what the final deal would look like. A text of the submissions made by India to...
Lebanon-Express
Wall Street adds to week's big gain; crypto falls again
NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street is tacking a bit more onto its stupendous surge from a day before in Friday morning trading, keeping it on track for a strong gain for the week. The S&P 500 was 0.6% higher a day after soaring 5.5% in what was its best day since the spring of 2020. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 41 points, or 0.1%, at 33,674, after surging more than 1,200 points a day earlier, while the Nasdaq composite was 1.2% higher, as of 10:21 a.m. Eastern time.
Lebanon-Express
CNN reporter shows scene in Florida as Nicole downgraded after landfall
Nicole weakens to a tropical storm after striking Florida's east coast as the first US hurricane in November in nearly 40 years. Nicole has weakened to tropical storm after making landfall as a Category 1 hurricane along the east coast of Florida early Thursday morning, lashing the region with heavy rain and dangerous storm surge as it became the first hurricane to strike the US in November in nearly 40 years.
Lebanon-Express
AP Trending SummaryBrief at 9:19 p.m. EST
Section of destroyed shuttle Challenger found on ocean floor. CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — A large section of the destroyed space shuttle Challenger has been found buried in sand at the bottom of the Atlantic. NASA's Kennedy Space Center announced the discovery Thursday. Divers for a TV documentary crew spotted the piece in March, and NASA recently verified that it was part of the shuttle that broke apart during liftoff in 1986. All seven on board were killed, including the first schoolteacher bound for space, Christa McAuliffe. The remnant is more than 15 feet by 15 feet and remains on the ocean floor just off the Florida coast near Cape Canaveral. The piece is believed to be from the shuttle’s belly.
Lebanon-Express
AP News Summary at 6:11 p.m. EST
Future of American democracy loomed large in voters' minds. WASHINGTON (AP) — This week’s ballot had an unspoken candidate — American democracy. Two years of relentless attacks on democratic traditions by former President Donald Trump and his allies left the country’s future in doubt, and voters responded. Many of the candidates who supported the lie that Trump won the 2020 election lost races that could have put them in position to influence future elections. But the conditions that threatened democracy’s demise remain, and Americans view them from very different perspectives, depending on their politics.
Comments / 0