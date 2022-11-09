Read full article on original website
Collider
'Harakiri' 60 Years On: 10 Reasons Why It's The Best Samurai Movie Ever
Harakiri is a revolutionary samurai film, and one that stands today as one of the very best movies of the 1960s. It centers on a man named Tsugumo Hanshirō who visits a clan of samurai, stating he wishes to commit the act of harakiri (also known as seppuku) in their presence. It's initially unclear why, but as he explains the story of his life, it becomes clear why Hanshirō has been driven into despair, and it's eventually revealed that he has an ulterior motive for visiting the clan.
Collider
10 Movies Below 10% On Rotten Tomatoes That Are Actually Worth Watching
Bringing a film to life is tough work, and naturally, various things can go wrong while making one. Inevitably, many films with difficult productions end up with a less-than-satisfying final result. Most things need to go right for a film to effectively "work," and it's fair to expect that most films that don't end up working probably aren't worth your time and/or hard-earned money.
Collider
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Off to a Roaring Start at International Box Office
Marvel has had a great year in both theaters and on Disney+, but the MCU is ending 2022 with an explosively emotional bang thanks to the release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The highly anticipated sequel will be breaking the bank all around the world this weekend. However, Wakanda Forever has started the superhero party early in some global markets. The film has already made $10.1 million in 17 foreign markets this past Wednesday.
Collider
'No Country For Old Men' Review: Anton Chigurh Is Relentlessly Terrifying
It’s hard to believe that just fifteen years ago the Coen Brothers revolutionized the modern Western with their 2007 film, No Country for Old Men. Widely considered by many to be the Coen brothers' best film, it would go on to win Best Picture, Best Director, Best Supporting Actor, and Best Adapted Screenplay at the 80th Academy Awards. Adapted from the novel of the same name by Cormac McCarthy, a Vietnam veteran (Josh Brolin) stumbles upon $2 million, he’s pursued by an assassin (Javier Bardem) who’s hired to retrieve the fortune while a retiring sheriff, played by Tommy Lee Jones, attempts to track them both down. The film also stars Woody Harrelson, Kelly Macdonald, and Stephen Root.
Collider
Lupita Nyong'o Wept When She Read the 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Script
It's no secret the cast of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was faced with something of an emotional Everest in the making of the film. As well as grieving the loss of the actor behind the titular hero, Chadwick Boseman, who died in 2020 after a battle with colon cancer, the crew had Boseman's mammoth off-screen legacy to contend with.
Collider
Roger Avary's 'The Rules of Attraction' is the Ultimate Anti-Teen Comedy
Bret Easton Ellis has cultivated a prolific writing career out of avoiding the better aspects of human beings. Leaning into the more flawed nature of individuals and society at large with a collection of novels, including his seminal work, American Psycho, the author has long been unafraid to shine a light on the aspects of ourselves we'd rather not acknowledge. What makes his material and characters tenable, however, is his singular voice as it relates to biting satire and sidesplitting sarcasm. With his second novel, 1987's The Rules of Attraction, he focused his gaze on the fictional Camden College and a collection of characters who, to put it lightly, engage in morally questionable behavior. They display levels of selfishness, cynicism, and apathy that could rival any literary depiction of young adults and the university experience.
Collider
'What Remains' Trailer Reveals Anne Heche's Final Film Performance [Exclusive]
Gravitas Ventures shared today with Collider an exclusive trailer for their upcoming thriller film What Remains. The story centers around a complex – to say the least – relationship between a pastor and his wife’s murderer. The movie stars Cress Williams (Black Lightning), Kellan Lutz (Twilight Saga), and marks the late Anne Heche’s final film performance. The studio also revealed the movie’s premiere date, and we can now tell you that you will be able to watch What Remains in cinemas or on Digital on December 2.
Collider
How One Found Footage Film Fooled a Generation a Decade Before 'The Blair Witch Project'
It has always been important for found-footage movies to reinvent themselves. Since the subgenre’s popularity skyrocketed with The Blair Witch Project in 1999, there have been countless movies which have stuck painfully close to the formula and critics have flagged this as a problem. Often, movies that put a different spin on that formula have been more positively received. Recently, there have been shake-ups with movies like The Medium and Incantation which have both been widely acclaimed, as well as Zachary Donohue’s new series The Unknowable incorporating a style of found-footage in excellently inventive ways. One of the subgenre’s most effective additions actually came before The Blair Witch Project. In 1989 – ten years before its release – a movie called The McPherson Tape (aka UFO Abduction) was written, produced and directed by Dean Alioto. Alioto made the film with no budget and no professional actors. The result was a grainy but effective horror home video which shows a family gathering descend into an unimaginable nightmare when a UFO crashes near the house.
Collider
Who Was Lake Bell's Character in 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'?
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda ForeverBlack Panther: Wakanda Forever is finally here and with it comes the sea of normal questions. But the Ryan Coogler sequel brings quick moments from pretty big names, including Lake Bell and Robert John Burke! The two appear in the film as members of the CIA team and "friends" of Martin Freeman's Everett Ross (which he reveals later in the movie) but their characters are a fascinating inclusion because they're only in the film for a brief scene.
Collider
Where Has Nakia Been Since the First 'Black Panther'?
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Nakia (Lupita Nyong'o) is one of the most powerful warriors of Wakanda, acting as a spy and working on protecting the nation's secrets. She's also King T'Challa's romantic interest in 2018's Black Panther. Surprisingly, though, Nakia doesn't show up either in Avengers: Infinity War or Avengers: Endgame, which left fans wondering where the spy could be. As it turns out, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever gives us a clear answer about where Nakia has been all along. And while the explanation is surprising, it also marks one last tribute from filmmaker Ryan Coogler to Chadwick Boseman’s T’Challa.
Elizabeth Hurley Says It Was A "Nightmare" To Work With Matthew Perry On "Serving Sara" Because Of His Addiction
Elizabeth didn't have the best time working with the Friends star on the 2002 film — but that doesn't mean she doesn't like him.
Collider
'Cobra Kai': 10 Episodes That Left Everyone Diving for the Tissue Box
Cobra Kai may be known for being full of action-packed scenes full of karate fights, but sometimes, the Netflix drama will throw in some episodes that will leave you diving for the tissue box. The Karate Kid's badass moments may have outshone its sadder ones, but that's not always the case for its reboot series.
Collider
Does 'Wakanda Forever's Post-Credits Character Exist In Marvel Comics?
Disclaimer: The following article contains full spoilers for 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' and the rest of Marvel's Phase 4 Projects.Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe has been all about introducing a younger generation of heroes to carry on the legacy of some of the epic franchise's most iconic characters. From Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh) taking on her surrogate sister's title of the Black Widow to the recent revelation that the Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) has a son of his own with Skaar (Wil Deusner), there's already enough fresh new blood in the MCU to put together a version of the Young Avengers from the comics. That trend continues in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which sees the introduction of Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne), also known as Ironheart; an obvious successor to Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) who is set to get a story of her own with a Disney+ spin-off series next year.
Collider
What Exactly Are Namor's Powers Anyways?
In the decade since its inception, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has brought a number of powerful comics characters to life on the big screen – their most recent being Tenoch Huerta Mejía's embodiment of Namor in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Joining the ranks of other god-like powered beings such as Chris Hemsworth's Thor, known throughout mythology as the Norse God of thunder, Brie Larson's cosmic champion Captain Marvel, and Josh Brolin's Infinity Stones-wielding mad titan Thanos, Namor enters into an expansive multiverse of mighty MCU characters. But who is Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's Namor and what exactly are his powers?
Collider
'Tulsa King' Premiere Review: Stallone Rules All in Taylor Sheridan's New Show
To say Taylor Sheridan has had a successful career on television is putting it lightly. After writing the Sicario films, receiving an Oscar nomination for his screenplay for Hell or High Water, and directing the acclaimed thriller Wind River, Sheridan moved over to the small screen with Paramount Network's smash hit Yellowstone, a series that has become one of the biggest shows on cable television. Since then, he's created a handful of spin-offs for said show that have either premiered on Paramount+ or are about to, as well as built up an impressive slate of new and incoming series for the burgeoning streaming service. One of those is Tulsa King, which holds the distinction of marking the television debut of Rocky Balboa himself, Sylvester Stallone. Sheridan has teamed up with Terence Winter, who has an impressive resume himself, including The Sopranos and The Wolf of Wall Street, for one of the most highly anticipated new shows of the year (well, of the ones that don't involve dragons, elves, Jedis, and superheroes).
Collider
'The Calling' Review: David E. Kelley Riffs on 'Law & Order' to Disappointing Results
Several times throughout The Calling, the second lackluster crime drama from David E. Kelley this year, we hear characters reference another show: Law & Order. Specifically, Janine Harris (Juliana Canfield) explains to her partner Avraham Avraham (Jeff Wilbusch) that she actually joined the NYPD because of her love of the show. This mostly odd statement feels like a throwaway joke that the two will occasionally reference, but it ends up becoming particularly telling when the show itself just begins to seem like it, too, wants to be like Law & Order. The only difference is that The Calling takes the mold of that show and attempts to stretch it, creating an experience centered around a potentially compelling character study that becomes saddled by two primary cases which lack the intrigue to justify its length.
Collider
What Does The Talokanil Hand Sign Mean?
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. While Black Panther's corner of the Marvel Cinematic Universe has engaging stories and complex characters, Wakanda's success is also due to the imagery crafted under the leadership of director Ryan Coogler. Above all stands the Wakanda Forever symbol, which every Marvel fan can emulate by crossing their arms. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever similarly explores the culture of Talokan, giving the underwater kingdom its own war cry and hand symbol. But what does the Talokanil hand symbol represents? The answer lies in Namor's (Tenoch Huerta) origin and Mesoamerican mythology.
Collider
All The Unanswered Questions We Have After 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. There is quite a lot that Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, the latest from writer-director Ryan Coogler, has achieved. It honors the legacy of Chadwick Boseman who passed away in 2020, sets in motion the Ironheart series, and serves as an entertaining blockbuster. As such, there are a lot of moving pieces as it tries to fulfill its franchise obligations alongside its emotional ones. We’ve been reflecting on the questions that remain about the impact it could have on both the series and this particular story. Thus, we’re going to jump into all the implications the film could have on the road ahead and will be spoiling almost everything.
Collider
Who Are 'Wakanda Forever's Midnight Angels and Are They in The Comics?
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Sometimes even the Dora Milaje need help and that's when the Midnight Angels step in. A subgroup of warriors, they are the personal bodyguards of the Black Panther, and we get our first glimpse of them in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever! In the world of Marvel comics, the Midnight Angels were created by T'Challa after Doctor Doom stole the Vibranium from Wakanda. While that isn't the same history that now exists in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, their inclusion in the world of Wakanda Forever is still very exciting.
Collider
'The Crown' Season 5 Episode 2 Recap: System of a Crown
Episode 2 of The Crown Season 5, "The System," opens with Prince Phillip (Jonathan Pryce) as he struggles to tell a Polish female reporter how he became “obsessed” with his newfound hobby of carriage riding. The language barrier and a circling hawk repeatedly thwart Phillip’s explanation for how he fell in with his “second family,” which highlights a couple of things: 1) this episode will be about telling your story, 2) Phillip is distracted easily, 3) he is laughably and proudly out-of-touch, and 4) it was a slow news day in Poland.
