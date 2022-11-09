ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

qrockonline.com

Will County Clerk’s Office Reporting More Than 65-Hundred Mail-In Ballots To Be Counted

Will County Clerk Lauren Staley-Ferry confirming to WJOL that there are 6,527 mail-in ballots that remain to be counted. Those ballots could drastically change the results of two county wide races like Will County Sheriff democrat Mike Kelley who is trailing challenger Jim Reilly by just under 300 votes. Also incumbent, Will County Treasurer Tim Brophy trails challenger Raj Pillai by 478 votes.
WSPY NEWS

Kane County Election Results

Kane County had just over half of its registered voters head to the polls in Tuesday's general election. One of the major races in Kane County was the sheriff's race. Current Kane County Sheriff Ron Hain was challenged by Kane County Sheriff's Deputy Jeff Bodin. Hain, a Democrat, received 86,901 votes, while Bodin received 65,508 votes.
KANE COUNTY, IL
wjol.com

Voter Turnout In Will County Shatters 2018 Results

The big winner in Will County is voter turnout. Voter turnout shattered 2018 midterm election participation. Just under 50% of registered voters cast their ballots in Will County this year as opposed to just under 20% four years ago. In Will County there are 462-thousand registered voters and over 227-thousand voted this year.
Morris Daily Herald

Election Night: Track Grundy County area ballot results right here

Unofficial ballot results from Tuesday’s General election:. Elizabeth Haderlein (D) - 81,291 votes (33.7%) Darin LaHood (R) - 160,156 votes (66.3%) Patrick Joyce (D)- 35,114 votes (54.4%) Philip Nagel (R) - 29,398 votes (45.6%) 75th Representative District:. Heidi Henry (D) - 15,366 votes (38.8%) Jed Davis (R) - 24,205...
WSPY NEWS

5 Republicans Take Kendall County Bd. District 1; 3 Democrats, 2 Republicans Elected in District 2

Ten seats were unofficially decided Tuesday night on the Kendall County Board while two county office holders won re-election. Five Republicans made a clean sweep of Kendall County Board District 1 with incumbent Brian DeBolt as the top vote-getter in the district with 14%. He was followed by incumbents Scott Gengler with 13% and Ruben Rodriguez with 12%, Jason Peterson with 11%, and Seth Wormley with 11%.
KENDALL COUNTY, IL
southwestregionalpublishing.com

Aguilar defeats Jagielski in Cook County’s 16th District

Cook County Commissioner Frank Aguilar rode a tidal wave of suburban votes to win election in the newly drawn Cook County 16th District on Tuesday. Aguilar, 61, more than doubled the votes for Kimberly Jagielski in the suburban portion of the district with 34,341 votes to Jagielski’s 15,369 with all but one suburban precinct reporting Tuesday night.
COOK COUNTY, IL
qrockonline.com

Will County Participates in “Operation Green Light” to Support Veterans

County buildings illuminated green as part of nationwide initiative. Will County Executive Jennifer Bertino-Tarrant today announced Will County’s participation in Operation Green Light, a nationwide initiative for buildings to be illuminated green to show support for veterans throughout November. “By shining the green light, we’re showing support for the...
WILL COUNTY, IL
fox32chicago.com

Cook County property tax sale begins next week

COOK COUNTY - More than 45,000 properties are listed in the upcoming Cook County property tax sale. Collectively, more than $169 million is due on these delinquent homes, businesses, and land. The owners were notified by certified mail. Property tax sale is a form of real estate investment. You are...
warricknews.com

Republican wins Indiana Senate seat representing Lake County

Two experienced politicians competing in a redrawn district generated some of the most excitement, and anguish, of any Indiana Senate contest anywhere in the state this year. In the end, it appears that District 1 voters decided to award Lake County Councilman Dan Dernulc, R-Highland, a four-year term representing Highland, Griffith, Dyer, Schererville, St. John, unincorporated Calumet Township and southwestern Merrillville.
LAKE COUNTY, IN
southwestregionalpublishing.com

Morrison proud of victory but not happy with makeup of Cook County board

Sean Morrison will go back to work on the Cook County Board of Commissioners and continue to work with just one Republican ally. And he’s not happy about that. Morrison was hoping that perhaps a handful of Republicans could knock off some Democrats Tuesday night and give a little more balance to the board.
COOK COUNTY, IL
nadignewspapers.com

Residents hope to see more police on the streets of the 16th District, which 20 years ago had significantly more patrol officers; crime, other issues discussed at GPNA meeting

Calls for more patrol officers on the streets of the 16th (Jefferson Park) Police District were expressed at the Oct. 13 meeting of the Glad- stone Park Neighborhood Association. Association president Joe DiCiaula said that a survey conducted by the group indicated that residents feel there is not adequate “police...
CHICAGO, IL

