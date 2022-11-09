Read full article on original website
Will County Clerk’s Office Reporting More Than 65-Hundred Mail-In Ballots To Be Counted
Will County Clerk Lauren Staley-Ferry confirming to WJOL that there are 6,527 mail-in ballots that remain to be counted. Those ballots could drastically change the results of two county wide races like Will County Sheriff democrat Mike Kelley who is trailing challenger Jim Reilly by just under 300 votes. Also incumbent, Will County Treasurer Tim Brophy trails challenger Raj Pillai by 478 votes.
Only 289 votes separate Will County Sheriff candidates as final 5% of ballots are tallied
It didn’t get much closer during the 2022 Illinois midterm election than the race for Will County Sheriff. Will County Sheriff’s Deputy Jim Reilly, a Republican, leads his Democratic boss Sheriff Mike Kelley by only 289 votes with 95% reporting.
Kane County Election Results
Kane County had just over half of its registered voters head to the polls in Tuesday's general election. One of the major races in Kane County was the sheriff's race. Current Kane County Sheriff Ron Hain was challenged by Kane County Sheriff's Deputy Jeff Bodin. Hain, a Democrat, received 86,901 votes, while Bodin received 65,508 votes.
Voter Turnout In Will County Shatters 2018 Results
The big winner in Will County is voter turnout. Voter turnout shattered 2018 midterm election participation. Just under 50% of registered voters cast their ballots in Will County this year as opposed to just under 20% four years ago. In Will County there are 462-thousand registered voters and over 227-thousand voted this year.
Election Night: Track Grundy County area ballot results right here
Unofficial ballot results from Tuesday’s General election:. Elizabeth Haderlein (D) - 81,291 votes (33.7%) Darin LaHood (R) - 160,156 votes (66.3%) Patrick Joyce (D)- 35,114 votes (54.4%) Philip Nagel (R) - 29,398 votes (45.6%) 75th Representative District:. Heidi Henry (D) - 15,366 votes (38.8%) Jed Davis (R) - 24,205...
Preliminary election results: Most Cook County judges appear poised to win retention
With up to 140,000 mail-in ballots still outstanding, preliminary results in the 2022 judicial retention elections show nearly all Cook County judges on a secure track to retain their seats. However, those results could change. In 2020, Judge Jackie Portman-Brown appeared headed for a narrow victory on election night, but...
5 Republicans Take Kendall County Bd. District 1; 3 Democrats, 2 Republicans Elected in District 2
Ten seats were unofficially decided Tuesday night on the Kendall County Board while two county office holders won re-election. Five Republicans made a clean sweep of Kendall County Board District 1 with incumbent Brian DeBolt as the top vote-getter in the district with 14%. He was followed by incumbents Scott Gengler with 13% and Ruben Rodriguez with 12%, Jason Peterson with 11%, and Seth Wormley with 11%.
Some Voters Weren't Given 2nd Ballot Page in Error at Multiple Chicago Precincts, Officials Say
In an error that was reported at nearly two dozen Chicago precincts, some voters were only given the first of two ballot pages when they went to cast their ballots this Election Day. But the Chicago Board of Elections said voters shouldn't head back to finish their vote. Voters given...
For the first time, a woman will lead the DuPage County Board
After being led by generations of Republican men, voters in the western suburbs have elected a new chair of the DuPage County Board who is a woman and a Democrat.
Cook County residents approve property tax increase that will fund forest preserves
Cook County residents voted overwhelmingly Tuesday to raise their property taxes. 68% of voters agreed to increase their property taxes in order to generate $40 million dollars more a year for the Cook County Forest Preserve District.
Voters Elect 23-Year-Old Nabeela Syed to Illinois 51st District
For Nabeela Syed, the first order of business is thanking everyone who helped her get to become one of the first Gen Z members in state government. On Election Day, voters in the 51st district elected the 23-year-old to the Illinois House of Representatives. “It is an honor, and I...
Aguilar defeats Jagielski in Cook County’s 16th District
Cook County Commissioner Frank Aguilar rode a tidal wave of suburban votes to win election in the newly drawn Cook County 16th District on Tuesday. Aguilar, 61, more than doubled the votes for Kimberly Jagielski in the suburban portion of the district with 34,341 votes to Jagielski’s 15,369 with all but one suburban precinct reporting Tuesday night.
Will County Participates in “Operation Green Light” to Support Veterans
County buildings illuminated green as part of nationwide initiative. Will County Executive Jennifer Bertino-Tarrant today announced Will County’s participation in Operation Green Light, a nationwide initiative for buildings to be illuminated green to show support for veterans throughout November. “By shining the green light, we’re showing support for the...
Cook County Treasurer warns residents to pay late property taxes before tax sale on Nov. 15
If you haven't paid your property tax bill, you need to do it immediately so your property taxes won't be offered up for auction.
Cook County property tax sale begins next week
COOK COUNTY - More than 45,000 properties are listed in the upcoming Cook County property tax sale. Collectively, more than $169 million is due on these delinquent homes, businesses, and land. The owners were notified by certified mail. Property tax sale is a form of real estate investment. You are...
Republican wins Indiana Senate seat representing Lake County
Two experienced politicians competing in a redrawn district generated some of the most excitement, and anguish, of any Indiana Senate contest anywhere in the state this year. In the end, it appears that District 1 voters decided to award Lake County Councilman Dan Dernulc, R-Highland, a four-year term representing Highland, Griffith, Dyer, Schererville, St. John, unincorporated Calumet Township and southwestern Merrillville.
First Muslim Americans elected to Illinois General Assembly
Nabeela Syed and Abdelnasser Rashid just became the first Muslims to be elected to serve in the Illinois General Assembly.
3 Downstate Counties Vote to Explore Seceding From Illinois, Forming New State
Illinois residents wanting to separate their communities from Chicago and Cook County is nothing new in the political world, but three counties took things one step further during the midterm elections, passing non-binding resolutions indicating that they want their elected officials to potentially explore seceding from the state. These so-called...
Morrison proud of victory but not happy with makeup of Cook County board
Sean Morrison will go back to work on the Cook County Board of Commissioners and continue to work with just one Republican ally. And he’s not happy about that. Morrison was hoping that perhaps a handful of Republicans could knock off some Democrats Tuesday night and give a little more balance to the board.
Residents hope to see more police on the streets of the 16th District, which 20 years ago had significantly more patrol officers; crime, other issues discussed at GPNA meeting
Calls for more patrol officers on the streets of the 16th (Jefferson Park) Police District were expressed at the Oct. 13 meeting of the Glad- stone Park Neighborhood Association. Association president Joe DiCiaula said that a survey conducted by the group indicated that residents feel there is not adequate “police...
