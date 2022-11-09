Read full article on original website
A Texas Attorney is Charged With Serving His Wife Abortion Pills in Her Waterjustpene50Austin, TX
Newly Re-elected Lina Hidalgo Mocks RivalsMae A.Harris County, TX
Astros Fans Shower Commissioner Manfred With Well-Earned BoosIBWAAHouston, TX
Voters had Problems Voting in Houston - Election Results Could Have Been DifferentTom HandyHouston, TX
Beto O’Rourke May Have Broken a Federal Law During His Campaign For Texas GovernorTom HandyTexas State
cw39.com
Home invasion shooting in Katy leaves one dead, deputies say
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A home invasion in Katy is under investigation after a man wearing body armor was found dead in the entry way of a home. It happened around 11:30 p.m. Thursday night on the 3200 block of Windmoor Drive. Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said multiple suspects...
Passenger shooting at another vehicle shoots own driver in road rage in NW Harris Co., deputies say
The passenger allegedly reached across the driver while firing at the other truck before mistakenly shooting him in the hand in the process.
HCSO: Passenger accidentally shoots driver in same vehicle during suspected road rage case
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A man accidentally shot the driver of the truck he was riding in while trying to shoot at another vehicle in a presumed road rage incident on Friday, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. Gonzalez said the incident started near Beltway 8 and Clay...
Click2Houston.com
Family friends of mother charged in July drowning of 3-year-old in Webster speak out
WEBSTER, Texas – Those who loved little Mars say they will remember him as an amazing 3-year-old kid who had dreams of being a superhero. “Mars was your typical 3-year-old little boy. He loved superheroes, spiderman anywhere he went he had on a cape or a mask,” those who knew him stated, “Mars never met a stranger. If you knew Mars, you loved Mars.”
Click2Houston.com
Passenger shoots his driver in the hand while aiming at another vehicle during road rage shooting, sheriff says
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A man was reportedly shot by the person sitting in his passenger seat during a road rage altercation in northwest Houston, authorities say. According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the road rage incident took place between two vehicles in the 5000 block of Kleinbrook near the Tollway.
Click2Houston.com
Father of 3 killed in hit-and-run; Family says they just want justice
The family of 24-year-old Daniel Sanchez says they just want justice for his death. Sanchez was killed Tuesday in a hit-and-run crash while walking near the intersection of Duncum and Nadolney in east Houston. “Apparently, a driver that was driving southbound struck him and two other teenagers,” said Sanchez’s brother-in-law...
Cleveland man arrested on capital murder and tampering with evidence charges after body was found
The body was located late last month, according to deputies.
cw39.com
Houston man who shot fiancée during argument three days after proposing sentenced to life in prison
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man who fatally shot his fiancée just three days after proposing was sentenced to life in prison after being convicted of murder. After a day of testimony, a Harris County jury sentenced Kendrick Akins on Wednesday to life in prison, Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg announced Thursday. The jury also found that he was a true habitual offender because of earlier violent crimes.
Suspect, wounded by accomplice, sought after fatal Texas home invasion
KATY, Texas — A home invasion suspect, who was fatally shot by one of his victims, may have wounded his masked accomplice who remains at large, according to deputies in Katy, Texas. Deputies with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office responded to a Windmoor Drive break-in just before 11:30 p.m.,...
fox26houston.com
59-year-old north Houston woman attacked, jugged after being followed home
HOUSTON - A 59-year-old woman in northeast Houston is now trying to heal after she was followed home, attacked, and dragged while she had her purse violently stolen. Her son spoke with FOX 26 anonymously. "She’s doing better right now, the big thing is she’s dealing with a lot of...
Precinct 5 deputy resigns amid investigations after burglary victim's laptop was found in his home
If evidence is found, the former deputy could potentially face criminal charges with the district attorney's office.
Pet python named ‘Chompers’ saves owner during armed robbery
HOUSTON — A teenager is facing charges after he allegedly tried to rob a woman at gunpoint, but was foiled by the woman’s pet snake. The Houston Police Department shared video of two people allegedly involved in the robbery, which allegedly happened when a woman arranged to meet up with another woman to sell her pet snake. Houston police said the two women spoke on an app and agreed to meet in an apartment complex.
Click2Houston.com
Surveillance photos released of suspect who shot man in back after harassing woman in north Houston, HPD says
HOUSTON – Surveillance photos have been released of a man accused of shooting another man following an argument over the victim’s girlfriend inside a north Houston gas station on July 29, according to the Houston Police Department. The shooting was reported around 8:35 p.m. at a convenience store,...
cw39.com
Man wanted for holding crash victims at gunpoint in road rage incident in Spring
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Authorities are searching for a suspect in a road rage incident that happened in Spring that held a driver at gunpoint after a crash on Thursday. Deputies with the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office responded to a call at the 5900 block of FM 2920 near Northcrest Village Way at 10 a.m. The victims said that a driver crashed into their vehicles three times while they were travelling westbound on FM 2920.
cw39.com
Road rage shooting in northwest Houston leaves 2 men injured, HCSO says
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Two men are recovering after a possible road rage shooting in northwest Houston. Harris County Sheriff’s deputies said the men were traveling on Green Trail Drive near Veterans Memorial Drive around 9 p.m. Thursday night when the suspects almost hit them head on. The men...
Missing 22-year-old man with autism last seen over a month ago in SW Houston, police say
Have you seen him? Corbin Baker has been missing since Sept. 30 from the southwest Houston area, police say. Here's his description.
cw39.com
Shooting in south Houston leaves one man injured, HPD says
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Police are investigating a shooting in south Houston on Thursday night. The incident happened at the 1100 block of Almeda-Genoa Road near Chiswick Road. Around 10:30 p.m., police say an altercation happened between a group of people and gunshots were fired. A victim was seen running...
Virginia sailor who flew to Houston to kill pregnant girlfriend sentenced to life without parole
HOUSTON — A Virginia sailor, convicted of killing his Houston-area girlfriend after learning she was pregnant, was sentenced Wednesday to life in prison without the possibility of parole. According to the Harris County District Attorney’s Office, Marcus Levail Murphy flew to Houston for three hours on Feb. 24, 2015,...
Bar employee saves woman after former criminal holds her at gunpoint in attempted robbery, HPD says
The woman told police before the suspected robber threatened her life with a gun, he warned her that he took drugs after just getting out of prison.
Shooting reports near elementary school in SE Houston was disturbance between parents, HPD says
HPD said they received reports of shots fired, but at the scene, officers found that a shooting had not taken place and it was rather a disturbance involving parents.
