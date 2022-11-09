ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cw39.com

Home invasion shooting in Katy leaves one dead, deputies say

HOUSTON (KIAH) — A home invasion in Katy is under investigation after a man wearing body armor was found dead in the entry way of a home. It happened around 11:30 p.m. Thursday night on the 3200 block of Windmoor Drive. Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said multiple suspects...
KATY, TX
Click2Houston.com

Family friends of mother charged in July drowning of 3-year-old in Webster speak out

WEBSTER, Texas – Those who loved little Mars say they will remember him as an amazing 3-year-old kid who had dreams of being a superhero. “Mars was your typical 3-year-old little boy. He loved superheroes, spiderman anywhere he went he had on a cape or a mask,” those who knew him stated, “Mars never met a stranger. If you knew Mars, you loved Mars.”
WEBSTER, TX
Click2Houston.com

Father of 3 killed in hit-and-run; Family says they just want justice

The family of 24-year-old Daniel Sanchez says they just want justice for his death. Sanchez was killed Tuesday in a hit-and-run crash while walking near the intersection of Duncum and Nadolney in east Houston. “Apparently, a driver that was driving southbound struck him and two other teenagers,” said Sanchez’s brother-in-law...
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Houston man who shot fiancée during argument three days after proposing sentenced to life in prison

HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man who fatally shot his fiancée just three days after proposing was sentenced to life in prison after being convicted of murder. After a day of testimony, a Harris County jury sentenced Kendrick Akins on Wednesday to life in prison, Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg announced Thursday. The jury also found that he was a true habitual offender because of earlier violent crimes.
HOUSTON, TX
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Pet python named ‘Chompers’ saves owner during armed robbery

HOUSTON — A teenager is facing charges after he allegedly tried to rob a woman at gunpoint, but was foiled by the woman’s pet snake. The Houston Police Department shared video of two people allegedly involved in the robbery, which allegedly happened when a woman arranged to meet up with another woman to sell her pet snake. Houston police said the two women spoke on an app and agreed to meet in an apartment complex.
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Man wanted for holding crash victims at gunpoint in road rage incident in Spring

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Authorities are searching for a suspect in a road rage incident that happened in Spring that held a driver at gunpoint after a crash on Thursday. Deputies with the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office responded to a call at the 5900 block of FM 2920 near Northcrest Village Way at 10 a.m. The victims said that a driver crashed into their vehicles three times while they were travelling westbound on FM 2920.
SPRING, TX
cw39.com

Road rage shooting in northwest Houston leaves 2 men injured, HCSO says

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Two men are recovering after a possible road rage shooting in northwest Houston. Harris County Sheriff’s deputies said the men were traveling on Green Trail Drive near Veterans Memorial Drive around 9 p.m. Thursday night when the suspects almost hit them head on. The men...
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Shooting in south Houston leaves one man injured, HPD says

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Police are investigating a shooting in south Houston on Thursday night. The incident happened at the 1100 block of Almeda-Genoa Road near Chiswick Road. Around 10:30 p.m., police say an altercation happened between a group of people and gunshots were fired. A victim was seen running...
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy