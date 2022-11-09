Read full article on original website

Purse Snatchers Open Fire on Good Samaritan in the BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Hit & Run: FedEx Truck Drags Pedestrian Through Brooklyn - Police Search For DriverBridget MulroyBrooklyn, NY
28-Year-Old Man Was Brutally Tortured, Bitten, And Robbed on Manhattan Subway PlatformAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Muggers Shove Victims to Sidewalk in Separate Attacks in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Nicole's Remnants, Torrential Rain And 50 MPH Winds Hit New YorkAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
New York YIMBY
Permits Filed for 504 Flatbush Avenue in Prospect Lefferts Gardens, Brooklyn
Permits have been filed to expand a three-story structure into an eight-story residential building at 504 Flatbush Avenue in Prospect Lefferts Gardens, Brooklyn. Located between Ocean Avenue and Lincoln Road, the lot is one block from the Prospect Park subway station, serviced by the B and Q trains. Develop Build is listed as the owner behind the applications.
New York YIMBY
Permits Filed for 2556 Briggs Avenue in Fordham Manor, The Bronx
Permits have been filed for a five-story residential building at 2556 Briggs Avenue in Fordham Manor, The Bronx. Located between East Kingsbridge Road and East 194th Street, the lot is near the Kingsbridge Road subway station, serviced by the B and D trains. Moses Freund of The Vaja Group is listed as the owner behind the applications.
New York YIMBY
Construction Breaks Ground at 1510 Broadway Affordable Housing Development in Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn
Construction is now underway at 1510 Broadway, the site for a 108-unit affordable housing project in Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn. Led by developer MacQuesten Development with support from the East Brooklyn Housing Development Corporation, the building will also offer more than 9,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space. The building is designed...
New York YIMBY
The Bellemont’s Limestone Façade Continues Installation at 1165 Madison Avenue on Manhattan’s Upper East Side
Façade installation is continuing on The Bellemont, a 13-story residential building at 1165 Madison Avenue on Manhattan’s Upper East Side. Designed by Robert A. M. Stern Architects with SLCE Architects as the architect of record and developed by Naftali Group, the 120-foot-tall structure will span 67,680 square feet and yield 12 condominium units with interiors by Achille Salvagni and sales and marketing by Compass Development Marketing Group, as well as 3,749 square feet of ground-floor retail space. Titanium Construction Services is the general contractor for the property, which is located at the corner of Madison Avenue and East 86th Street, a short walk from Central Park.
New York YIMBY
Excavation Begins at 300 East 83rd Street on Manhattan’s Upper East Side
Excavation is underway at 300 East 83rd Street, the site of a 22-story residential building in the Yorkville section of the Upper East Side. Designed by SLCE Architects and developed by Lalezarian Group, the 235-foot-tall structure will yield 84,266 square feet with 70 units, as well as a cellar and ground-floor retail space. The homes will average 1,203 square feet apiece, likely indicating condominiums. Hudson 37 LLC is the general contractor for the property, which is located at the corner of East 83rd Street and Second Avenue.
New York YIMBY
2535 Frederick Douglass Boulevard
Permits Filed for 2535 Frederick Douglass Boulevard in Manhattan’s Harlem Neighborhood. Permits have been filed for an eight-story mixed-use building at 2535 Frederick Douglass Boulevard in Harlem, Manhattan. Located between West 135th and West 136th Streets, the lot is steps from the 135th Street subway station, serviced by the A, B, and C trains. Mamadou Cedric Davis is listed as the owner behind the applications. Previous permits filed in 2020 by Saba Vadhat called for a 61,642-square-foot building with 22 residences and 23,979 square feet of commercial space.
New York YIMBY
Harlem Biospace to Open Biotech Incubator at 1361 Amsterdam Avenue in Manhattanville, Manhattan
Harlem Biospace will open its second biotech incubator space in the Mink Building, a historic commercial property at 1361 Amsterdam Avenue in Manhattanville. The new facility will provide 10,250 square feet of affordable laboratory space for early-stage small- and mid-sized life science companies. The incubator is expected to accommodate around...
New York YIMBY
Permits Filed for 913 Bryant Avenue in Hunts Point, The Bronx
Permits have been filed for a four-story residential building at 913 Bryant Avenue in Hunts Point, The Bronx. Located between Seneca Avenue and Garrison Avenue, the lot is near the Hunts Point Avenue subway station, serviced by the 6 train. Simon Tinaj is listed as the owner behind the applications.
New York YIMBY
Housing Lottery Launches for 2001 Nostrand Avenue in Flatbush, Brooklyn
The affordable housing lottery has launched for 2001 Nostrand Avenue, a six-story residential building in Flatbush, Brooklyn. Designed by DJLU Architects and developed by The Edge Developers’ Mark Weinberger, the structure yields 35 residences. Available on NYC Housing Connect are 16 units for residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $75,429 to $187,330.
Brooklyn affordable apartments as low as $1,288 per month
Some of my recent housing lottery articles have mentioned rents as low as $397 a month. Compared to that, the best deal in this lottery — $1,288 for a studio apartment — might not sound so exciting. However, if you compare it to the $3,445 average rent for a Brooklyn studio apartment reported by Zumper, it still looks good by comparison:
brickunderground.com
An affordable housing lottery opens for 199 apartments in Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn
Applications are open for an affordable housing lottery for 199 newly constructed apartments at 1921 Atlantic Ave. in Brooklyn. Rents start at $375 a month for a studio. Eligible applicants for this lottery must earn from $16,218 to $132,400 depending on the size of the household. The stabilized apartments are...
NYC Subway Crime: Man slashed across face at train station in Manhattan
A 27-year-old man was slashed across the face after getting into a verbal dispute with a suspect at subway station in Manhattan.
New York YIMBY
The Leyton Wraps Up Construction at 1059 Third Avenue on Manhattan’s Upper East Side
Construction is now complete on The Leyton, a 30-story residential tower at 1059 Third Avenue on Manhattan’s Upper East Side. Designed by Manuel Glas Architects and developed by Dart Interests and Real Estate Inverlad, the 481-foot-tall structure spans 127,000 square feet and will yield 38 condominium units with interior design by Frampton Co. and Champalimaud Design. The residential program includes ten full-floor homes and one duplex penthouse. Brown Harris Stevens Development Marketing is leading sales and marketing for the property, which is located by the intersection of Third Avenue and East 63rd Street.
Mom grieves only child wheeled on hand truck to Brooklyn yard
HOWARD BEACH, Queens (PIX11) — The mother of Philip Guarino, who was only 28 when his body was wheeled on a hand truck to a backyard in Dyker Heights, Brooklyn, still can’t accept the way her son’s corpse was handled. “He was wrapped up in some kind of plastic, and he was wheeled, and thrown […]
New York YIMBY
The Hudson Companies Acquires Mixed-Use Development Site in Port Chester, New York
The Hudson Companies has completed its acquisition of a mixed-use development site in Port Chester, a waterfront village in Westchester County. The site comprises two parcels at 27-45 N. Main Street and 28 Adee Street and will support a six-story structure with a mix of rental units, ground-floor retail, community facilities, and parking areas equipped with electric vehicle charging stations.
Postal carrier threatened, robbed by 2 men in Brooklyn
Police are searching for the men who robbed a postal carrier in Brooklyn Thursday afternoon.
NYC hires hundreds of sanitation workers to clean up city streets, mayor says
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Mayor Eric Adams was recently approached by an irate woman complaining about the trash on a nearby street when he walked over and picked up the garbage and dropped it into the public wastebasket. “Let’s all clean up the city,” Adams said at a press conference in Brooklyn on Thursday. Adams […]
Mysterious noise driving people crazy in Brooklyn
NEW YORK -- No one seems to know what's been causing a strange humming sound in Brooklyn. The mysterious sound emanating through parts of Fort Greene has been driving some neighbors crazy, CBS2's Kevin Rincon reported Thursday. "It's profoundly annoying," one woman said. "It sounds like somebody putting their finger on a glass cup and running it around the top of the cup.""It sounds very much like a resonance, a harmonic resonance like if you can picture someone rubbing the top of a crystal glass or a tuning fork," said Mo Hussain.Hussain took a video walking home one night. He said he's...
Man in wheelchair placed in chokehold in midday robbery on Fifth Avenue
A man in a wheelchair was placed in a chokehold in broad daylight on Fifth Avenue this week by a robber who stole his cellphone, police said.
brickunderground.com
How to find a rent-stabilized apartment in NYC
Finding a rent-stabilized apartment in New York City can be life changing and here’s why: You get automatic lease renewals and your rent increases are capped by the Rent Guidelines Board, typically 5 percent a year or lower. But even though there are one million rent-stabilized apartments in NYC, they can be difficult to find—unless you know where to look.
