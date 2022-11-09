Read full article on original website
Sixth player: All IEM Rio CS:GO Major semifinalists have 1 thing in common
Brazilian or not, every team that was supported by the crowd in the IEM Rio Major quarterfinals have gone through to the semifinals. The crowd cheered for Outsiders and Heroic in the first day of the Champions Stage yesterday, Nov. 10, and they defeated Fnatic and Team Spirit, respectively. Today, in the second pair of quarterfinals, MOUZ overcame Cloud9, and FURIA reverse swept Natus Vincere.
Best places to land on Broken Moon: Best Apex Legends POIs and high-tier loot areas
Broken Moon has been called a return to form for Apex Legends maps. Added at the beginning of season 15, the map is the fifth battle royale battlefield to join the game, coming on the heels of Storm Point in season 11. It’s the second largest map in the game, coming in at just slightly larger than World’s Edge, and its layout feels more similar to old maps like Kings Canyon than the experimental format the development team took with Storm Point.
Two new Legendary Pokémon revealed in Scarlet and Violet leaks
While the format for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet is taking the franchise into uncharted waters, you can always count on Game Freak to create multiple sets of Legendary Pokémon for any new generation that is introduced. For Generation Nine, it appears a slightly different approach is being used;...
IEM Rio CS:GO Major crowd spit on a NAVI player, s1mple claims
The crowd at IEM Rio Major has been impressing the CS:GO community due to their passion and unconditional support, but the fans at Jeunesse Arena allegedly crossed the line yesterday, according to NAVI star s1mple. NAVI faced FURIA, the only Brazilian team alive in IEM Rio Major, in the quarterfinals...
From academy team to the Major: MOUZ progresses to IEM Rio 2022 semifinals
Cloud9’s CS:GO team has been eliminated from the IEM Rio Major 2022 playoffs and MOUZ will progress to the semifinals, where they’ll face off against Outsiders in a best-of-three to see who gets to take a shot at the $500,000 prize. The majority of the MOUZ squad came...
All CS:GO teams qualified for IEM Rio Major semifinals
The Champions Stage of the IEM Rio CS:GO Major kicked off on Thursday, Nov. 10 with the first pair of quarterfinals. The eight teams that made the Champions Stage have been placed in a single-elimination playoff bracket, meaning that they can’t lose anymore or they’ll be knocked out of the $1.25 million event. Unlike the Challengers Stage and Legends Stage, the playoff matches will be played at the Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, an arena that has a capacity of 18,000 spectators.
How to complete ‘Embrace the Foreglow and Silence the voices’ in League of Legends
Every second to third patch in League of Legends, Riot Games ships a new thematic event to either celebrate a real-life event like Lunar Ravel, or a League-specific event like Spirit Blossom. Since the World Championship is a special time of the year for every League player, Riot normally prepares an elaborate battle pass lasting for a couple of patches. The battle pass normally includes event-specific missions and rewards used to unlock Prestige skin available for the duration of the event.
The GOAT: S1mple named ESL’s CS:GO player of the decade
Natus Vincere’s CS:GO superstar s1mple has been awarded the player of the decade (2012-2022) by ESL at the IEM Rio Major today. The Ukrainian AWPer finished ahead of Astralis’ star dev1ce based on performance, longevity, and legacy. S1mple has been playing professionally since 2013 and has helped NAVI to win several S-tier CS:GO championships, including his and NAVI’s first Major trophy at PGL Stockholm in November 2021, BLAST Premier World Final in December 2021, and IEM Katowice in March 2020.
‘No grudges’: F0rest denies bad blood with ex-Fnatic CS:GO players
Fnatic and Ninjas in Pyjamas were rivals back in the early days of competitive CS:GO due to the organizations housing Swedish teams, but that doesn’t mean that f0rest, one of NiP’s legends, had bad blood with the Fnatic players. In 2013 and 2014, NiP was home to f0rest,...
Best Genji counters in Overwatch 2
Genji has always been one of Overwatch’s most annoying heroes. In the first game, his high mobility, powerful ultimate, and ability to deflect incoming projectiles made him difficult to fight against, especially in the higher ranks of play. Slower heroes like Zenyatta and Ana stood no chance against him. In fact, having a Genji as your ally while playing Zenyatta or Ana was also troublesome since he was as difficult to hit with friendly shots as with enemy projectiles.
IiTzThieves: 100 Thieves adds multi-game FPS superstar to its roster of content creators
It seemed like it was only a matter of time before iiTzTimmy found a home with an org. And today, it was made official. The multi-game streamer has joined 100 Thieves, Timmy announced. Timmy had previously teased a big announcement of some kind on his account, with a video of...
IEM Rio CS:GO Major venue looks empty despite being sold out. Where is the crowd?
All 18,000 tickets for the Champions Stage of the IEM Rio CS:GO Major have sold out, but Jeunesse Arena seems rather quiet and empty today in comparison to the Challengers Stage and Legends Stage’s crowd at Riocentro venue. The crowd on the previous stage was so loud that many...
How to earn Black Site keys in Warzone 2
The battlefield is set and the dubs are ready for the taking in the highly-awaited sequel for Call of Duty’s uber-popular battle royale game mode, Warzone. Landing zones are hotter than ever before, with the developers adding a ton of new spots where players can search for rare loot while running into deadly new enemies at the same time.
Dota 2’s Diretide 2022 Collector’s Cache vote splits community over League-style anime skins
Diretide is a time for cosmetics in Dota 2. Throughout the event, players get to roll for Arcanas on the Candyworks shop, and also vote to decide which community sets will make it to the game. Diretide 2022 Collector’s Cache vote kicked off recently, featuring the best of community artists to offer while also starting a new debate within the community.
These are Sweetdreams’ Apex Legends settings and keybinds
When it comes to pro players in Apex Legends, few are as successful as NRG’s sweetdreams. Sweet has built up a reputation for being one of the best IGLs in the game, but a close second to his reputation as a shot-caller is his reputation as a mechanically-skilled fragger at the same time.
What are Battle Token tier skips in MW2 and Warzone 2 and how are they earned?
Warzone 2 is close at hand, and players have been gearing up. Fans of Call of Duty have been practicing on Modern Warfare 2, and they’re ready to shield up and take first place. With a new title, comes new features. The newest installment in the CoD franchise, Modern...
Can you replay boss fights in Sonic Frontiers?
Sonic has returned once again with the newest installment in the franchise, Sonic Frontiers. The lightning-fast hedgehog has countless foes to battle, and the speed to do it. In this installment of the Sonic franchise, players explore Starfall Islands, speeding through tracks, and collecting Chaos Emeralds. In Frontiers, Sonic slips into a wormhole and lands in a new reality where experiences whole new areas to traverse and a boat-load lot of rings to grab.
Apex Legends Global Series player shows off the ultimate hiding spot on World’s Edge
Ratting is an essential part of Apex Legends. Sometimes, a fight doesn’t go your way, and the smartest play is just to cut your losses and go hide somewhere. It might not be the most fun or interesting strategy to go with, but in ranked or competitive play, ratting can earn you and your team valuable points just by virtue of letting other teams fight things out and eliminate each other while you get a better placement.
Riot explains why Chemtech drake is making a return to League of Legends
Chemtech drake is, without a sliver of a doubt, the most hated League of Legends drake. From the camouflage terrain when Chemtech drakes start spawning to reviving mechanic once you get the soul, it’s universally the most hated drake to exist in the game. With the 2023 preseason, the infamous Chemtech drake is making a return and Riot Games explained exactly why.
CS:GO fan accepts marriage proposal in Gaules’ IEM Rio Major broadcast
The IEM Rio Major atmosphere is more than just a ring of fire for anyone that crosses a Brazilian team. The people following the $1.25 million event and the ones watching Alexandre “Gaules” Borba’s stream have also witnessed genuine demonstrations of love. Today, on the first day...
