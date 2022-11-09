Read full article on original website
While some CT malls are experiencing a resurgence, others have an uncertain futureRichard AConnecticut State
The residents of New Haven want the free bus program to last foreverRichard ANew Haven, CT
West Haven will launch a composting pilot program called "Food to Clean EnergyRichard AWest Haven, CT
A biotech company located in New Haven will increase jobs as it collaborates on a cancer drugRichard ANew Haven, CT
Branford Microfund Receives $6,000.00 Grant from Branford Community FoundationJen PayneBranford, CT
zip06.com
NHGC Announces Scarecrow Contest Winners
Several members of the North Haven Garden Club Scarecrow Committee met at the Town Green on Nov. 5 to disassemble the scarecrow display, meet a few of the contest winners, and hand out certificates and prizes. Contestants who attended the presentation were Grand Prize winners Leslie and Audrey Borrelli, along with winners Feldman Orthodontics, LP Counseling, Anthony Golia, Clarissa Kumar, the Kumar Family, Maisy and Fielding Hayes, and Danny Pisano. Winners received certificates, a photo of their scarecrow, and a prize. Certificates and prizes for other contestants will be awarded at a later date. Look for more photos on our Facebook page.
zip06.com
Parthenon Diner, Sponsors, offer Pre-Ordered Thanksgiving Meals to Vets, Seniors
Thanks to a committed group effort, Branford military veterans and Branford senior citizens, as well as those residents in town who may be experiencing need, can pre-register between Monday, Nov. 14 and Wednesday, Nov. 22 for a free, take-out Thanksgiving dinner for the holiday from Branford’s Parthenon Diner. This is the third year in a row for the collaborative effort.
WTNH.com
Pilgrim Furniture & Mattress City: Your Dream Décor – Customized or Ready to Go
New Haven, Conn. (WTNH) – When designing your dream home, what comes to mind? A dining room table big enough to host the whole family, a couch cozy enough for movie nights with friends, whatever you want your space to look like, Pilgrim Furniture City can help. CT Style...
zip06.com
NBHS World Language Group Visits NYC, Ellis Island
The North Branford High School (NBHS) World Language Department organized a field trip to visit some New York City (NYC) landmarks as an option for students enrolled in Spanish and Italian courses at NBHS this semester. On Thursday, Nov. 3, a group of 41 students and 4 staff members traveled...
zip06.com
Anna Einholz
Anna Einholz, 89, of Ivoryton; Palm Beach Gardens, Florida; and Cleveland, Ohio, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Nov. 7. She was the devoted wife of Andrew (deceased) and loving mother of Frank (Rosemarie) Einholz of Stow, Ohio and Helene (Richard) Shamakian of Ivoryton. Dearest grandmother to Christine (Christopher) Baniecki, Stephen Shamakian, and Sabrina (Taylor) Jacobson. Adoring great-grandmother to Theodore Jacobson and Liam Baniecki and loving sister to William (Patricia) Loeffler of Amherst, Ohio. In addition to her loving family, Anna had many dear friends, including Jane Critchett and Susie Skaanning who visited her faithfully over the 23 years that Anna lived in Connecticut.
zip06.com
Celtic Music Returns to Essex with Jeff Snow
The First Congregational Church, 6 Methodist Hill, Essex, hosts multi-instrumentalist, Jeff Snow, who plays guitar, autoharp, Celtic bouzouki, and bodhran, on Saturday, Nov. 19 at 3 p.m. The concert called “A Gathering of Celtic and Christmas Music” combines the songs, tunes, history, and stories from England, Ireland, and Scotland with the music of Christmas. Familiar and some not so familiar songs and tunes will have the audience singing, laughing and wishing for more.
This is Why Silver Sands is the Most Beautiful Beach in Connecticut
This is one of the many reasons I decided to go from a full time to a part time schedule. I found I was always working, if you call what I do for a living "work." But there was something that was missing. I have read and written about Silver...
zip06.com
Edward Raymond Courtney, Jr.
On Nov. 6 Edward Raymond Courtney, Jr., a longtime Guilford resident, passed away at Yale New Haven Hospital. He was born at the Hospital of St. Raphael on July 4, 1945, son of the late Edward Raymond Courtney, Sr. and Julia (Gilloren) Courtney. Loving husband of Jean Allen Courtney for...
zip06.com
Making a Scene
You may know her from films like Crazy Rich Asians and Fresh off the Boat. In a striking new book, Constance Wu puts her heart on her sleeve as she tackles topics of romance, trauma, sex, cultural identity, and finding herself. This is my first introduction to Wu, and it most certainly won’t be my last. Her brutal honesty within these essays truly shined. I loved her message of “staying true to yourself” even when your emotions seem “too big” for others. I loved this!
zip06.com
Holiday Train Show Returns for 29th Year
The family-friendly Holiday Train Show exhibit is back at the Connecticut River Museum in Essex for its 29th year. The members-only opening and the Museum Shop member Holiday sale are on Monday, Nov.21 at 5 p.m. The exhibit opens to the public on Tuesday, Nov. 22. Train artist Steve Cryan...
earnthenecklace.com
Tony Terzi Leaving Fox 61: Where Is the Hartford News Anchor Going?
To say Tony Terzi is just a news anchor on Fox 61 is an understatement. The long-time journalist has not only reported occurrences on WTIC-TV, but he is part of the station’s legacy with his father—veteran journalist Al Terzi. Now the younger Terzi is taking his career in a different direction. Tony Terzi announced he is leaving Fox 61 in November 2022. Hartford residents naturally want to know where he is going next and if they will see him in broadcasting again. Find out what Tony Terzi said about his departure from WTIC Fox 61 here.
zip06.com
Thomas Bateman Slocum Jr.
Thomas “Tom” Bateman Slocum, Jr., 75, longtime Branford resident and most recently of Hobe Sound, Florida, passed away at Yale New Haven Hospital on Oct. 31 . Tom was born on May 3, 1947, son of the late Thomas Bateman Slocum and Jean (Brickwood) Slocum. Tom was a...
zip06.com
David L. Pooler
David L. “Dave” Pooler of Stony Creek, passed away peacefully at his home on Nov. 7. He was the beloved husband of 55 years to Marianne Backus Pooler. Dave was born in New Haven, on Jan. 25, 1943, son of the late Frederick and Barbara Benedict Pooler. Dave...
zip06.com
Howard T. Schwab, Jr.
Howard T. Schwab, Jr., 72, of Old Saybrook, died peacefully on Nov. 4. He was born at Middlesex Hospital on April 20, 1950. Howard was the son of Irene (Carr) Schwab and Howard Schwab Sr., formerly of Killingworth. He leaves two daughters, Jessica Way and Christina Hall of Killingworth; six grandchildren: Matthew, Shana, Nicholas and Darin Way, and Julia and Kaitlin Hall; and two sisters, Patricia Handel of Westbrook, and Nancy Moriarty of Ipswich, Massachusetts.
Two Connecticut Donut Shops Make List of ‘Best Doughnut Places Across the U.S.’
All donuts are not equal, or should I spell it doughnut? We have plenty of national retailers serving up generic piles of sugar in Connecticut, but we also have a couple of local donut Masters who shouted "Enough! I can make a better dozen", and did. Hold your head high,...
trumbulltimes.com
University of Saint Joseph dining hall chef 'dismissed' after failed West Hartford health check, company says
WEST HARTFORD — University of Saint Joseph's McGovern Dining Hall has passed reinspection after a September routine health check revealed mouse droppings, flies and "unclean" equipment, the report shows. A West Hartford-Bloomfield Health Department inspector scored the dining hall a 73 out of 100 at a routine inspection on...
Eyewitness News
Shoreline prepares for the remnants of Nicole
WEST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Emergency crews were put on standby to deal with whatever Tropical Depression Nicole may bring to Connecticut. Channel 3 issued an Early Warning Weather Alert for heavy rain gusty winds late Friday and early Saturday. Preparations have been underway in places such as West Haven,...
zip06.com
Lorraine (Montague) Horvath
Our family and community lost a shining presence on Aug. 20 when Lorraine (Montague) Horvath of Madison, devoted wife, mother, grandmother and friend, left our world at the age of 89, while residing at Ocean Meadow Memory Care in Clinton. She was surrounded daily by her loving family and friends during the last weeks of her life.
zip06.com
ETV Prepares to Celebrate Grand Re-Opening
The sky is the limit as a transformation comes to East Haven Public Television (ETV). The local station is providing new workshops and volunteer opportunities at the newly revamped station. The station will celebrate a grand re-opening and ribbon cutting at their new studio at 230 Main Street on Saturday,...
zip06.com
Oil and Water Do Mix at Henry Carter Hull Library
Oil and Water Do Mix: Paintings by Sarah Baskin & Kimberley Scoble will be exhibited from Thursday, Dec. 1 to Thursday, Dec. 29 at the Henry Carter Hull Library, 10 Killingworth Turnpike, Clinton during library hours. The event is free and registration is not required. The public is also invited...
