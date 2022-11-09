Read full article on original website
While some CT malls are experiencing a resurgence, others have an uncertain futureRichard AConnecticut State
The residents of New Haven want the free bus program to last foreverRichard ANew Haven, CT
West Haven will launch a composting pilot program called "Food to Clean EnergyRichard AWest Haven, CT
A biotech company located in New Haven will increase jobs as it collaborates on a cancer drugRichard ANew Haven, CT
Branford Microfund Receives $6,000.00 Grant from Branford Community FoundationJen PayneBranford, CT
Making a Scene
You may know her from films like Crazy Rich Asians and Fresh off the Boat. In a striking new book, Constance Wu puts her heart on her sleeve as she tackles topics of romance, trauma, sex, cultural identity, and finding herself. This is my first introduction to Wu, and it most certainly won’t be my last. Her brutal honesty within these essays truly shined. I loved her message of “staying true to yourself” even when your emotions seem “too big” for others. I loved this!
NHGC Announces Scarecrow Contest Winners
Several members of the North Haven Garden Club Scarecrow Committee met at the Town Green on Nov. 5 to disassemble the scarecrow display, meet a few of the contest winners, and hand out certificates and prizes. Contestants who attended the presentation were Grand Prize winners Leslie and Audrey Borrelli, along with winners Feldman Orthodontics, LP Counseling, Anthony Golia, Clarissa Kumar, the Kumar Family, Maisy and Fielding Hayes, and Danny Pisano. Winners received certificates, a photo of their scarecrow, and a prize. Certificates and prizes for other contestants will be awarded at a later date. Look for more photos on our Facebook page.
Celtic Music Returns to Essex with Jeff Snow
The First Congregational Church, 6 Methodist Hill, Essex, hosts multi-instrumentalist, Jeff Snow, who plays guitar, autoharp, Celtic bouzouki, and bodhran, on Saturday, Nov. 19 at 3 p.m. The concert called “A Gathering of Celtic and Christmas Music” combines the songs, tunes, history, and stories from England, Ireland, and Scotland with the music of Christmas. Familiar and some not so familiar songs and tunes will have the audience singing, laughing and wishing for more.
Edward Raymond Courtney, Jr.
On Nov. 6 Edward Raymond Courtney, Jr., a longtime Guilford resident, passed away at Yale New Haven Hospital. He was born at the Hospital of St. Raphael on July 4, 1945, son of the late Edward Raymond Courtney, Sr. and Julia (Gilloren) Courtney. Loving husband of Jean Allen Courtney for...
Thomas Bateman Slocum Jr.
Thomas “Tom” Bateman Slocum, Jr., 75, longtime Branford resident and most recently of Hobe Sound, Florida, passed away at Yale New Haven Hospital on Oct. 31 . Tom was born on May 3, 1947, son of the late Thomas Bateman Slocum and Jean (Brickwood) Slocum. Tom was a...
Sue Ellen Thomas
Sue Ellen Thomas, 81, longtime resident of Guilford, passed away at CT Hospice, Branford, on Nov. 3 . Mrs. Thomas was born in Woodland, Maine, on Feb. 15, 1941, daughter of the late Jackson Philbrick and Doris (McIntire) Philbrick. She was the loving wife of husband Gordon Thomas and mother of sons, Gene Thomas of Guilford, and Glenn Thomas (and wife Myonga Thomas) of Austin, Texas. She is also survived by grandson Gregory Thomas; and siblings, Jack Philbrick, Janice Star and Cynthia Torello. She was predeceased by a sister, Brenda Beavis; and a brother, Rodney Philbrick.
Howard T. Schwab, Jr.
Howard T. Schwab, Jr., 72, of Old Saybrook, died peacefully on Nov. 4. He was born at Middlesex Hospital on April 20, 1950. Howard was the son of Irene (Carr) Schwab and Howard Schwab Sr., formerly of Killingworth. He leaves two daughters, Jessica Way and Christina Hall of Killingworth; six grandchildren: Matthew, Shana, Nicholas and Darin Way, and Julia and Kaitlin Hall; and two sisters, Patricia Handel of Westbrook, and Nancy Moriarty of Ipswich, Massachusetts.
ETV Prepares to Celebrate Grand Re-Opening
The sky is the limit as a transformation comes to East Haven Public Television (ETV). The local station is providing new workshops and volunteer opportunities at the newly revamped station. The station will celebrate a grand re-opening and ribbon cutting at their new studio at 230 Main Street on Saturday,...
Anna Einholz
Anna Einholz, 89, of Ivoryton; Palm Beach Gardens, Florida; and Cleveland, Ohio, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Nov. 7. She was the devoted wife of Andrew (deceased) and loving mother of Frank (Rosemarie) Einholz of Stow, Ohio and Helene (Richard) Shamakian of Ivoryton. Dearest grandmother to Christine (Christopher) Baniecki, Stephen Shamakian, and Sabrina (Taylor) Jacobson. Adoring great-grandmother to Theodore Jacobson and Liam Baniecki and loving sister to William (Patricia) Loeffler of Amherst, Ohio. In addition to her loving family, Anna had many dear friends, including Jane Critchett and Susie Skaanning who visited her faithfully over the 23 years that Anna lived in Connecticut.
Edmond R. Chicoine
Edmond R. Chicoine, 85, longtime resident of Guilford, passed away at his home after a long illness on Nov. 2 . He was the loving husband of Rose Ann (Acampora) Chicoine of 59 years marriage. Edmond was born in Albany, Vermont on July 19, 1937, son of the late William P. Chicoine and Annette (Lussier) Chicoine. He was the loving father of Edmond Anthony Chicoine and Rosemary Chicoine (fiancé Michael P. Silvestrini). He is also survived by his beloved granddaughter Judith Rose Chicoine. He is predeceased by his siblings: Jeanette Tarantino, Leo Chicoine Sr., Alice Chicoine, Norman Chicoine, Theresa Carrier, Roger Chicoine, Clair Wolod, Bill Chicoine, Loretta Cianfarani, and Lucille Gaffney.
Michael Casey
Michael Casey, longtime resident of Clinton passed away on Nov. 5 . Michael was born in New Haven on Sept. 26, 1983, beloved son of Peter Casey and Susan (Ruotolo) Casey of Clinton. Brother of Jennifer Casey and the late Shawn Casey. Paternal grandson of Anna Marie (Wasinger) Casey and...
NBHS World Language Group Visits NYC, Ellis Island
The North Branford High School (NBHS) World Language Department organized a field trip to visit some New York City (NYC) landmarks as an option for students enrolled in Spanish and Italian courses at NBHS this semester. On Thursday, Nov. 3, a group of 41 students and 4 staff members traveled...
Oil and Water Do Mix at Henry Carter Hull Library
Oil and Water Do Mix: Paintings by Sarah Baskin & Kimberley Scoble will be exhibited from Thursday, Dec. 1 to Thursday, Dec. 29 at the Henry Carter Hull Library, 10 Killingworth Turnpike, Clinton during library hours. The event is free and registration is not required. The public is also invited...
George Francis Albinger Jr.
George Francis Albinger Jr. died Oct. 28 at the Yale New Haven Hospital Saint Raphael Campus. He was the beloved husband of 70 years to Eileen Regan Albinger. George was born July 30, 1927, in New Haven, son of the late George F. and Susanna Basset Miller Albinger. He was...
Börk Balkan
Börk Balkan, 60, died suddenly on Nov. 7, doing something he loved: playing volleyball. Börk was born in Münster, Germany on Oct. 17, 1962, to Sacit Balkan and Margarete (Verberne) Balkan. He has fond memories of those earlier years living in Münster with his beloved Verberne grandparents. He grew up in cold-war West Berlin. He attended Rijksuniversiteit Groningen in the Netherlands where he got his Ph.D in biology. His thesis was “Autonomic influences on metabolism in the development and maintenance of obesity.” He went to Groningen without knowing Dutch. He convinced his professors to let him write his papers in German in the beginning, while he learned the language. After living in Groningen for 10 years, he spoke Dutch like a native with many stories about acquaintances not knowing he was German.
NBHS Students Experience ‘Save a Life Tour’
On Friday, Nov. 4, students at North Branford High School (NBHS) participated in the Save a Life Tour event. The Save a Life Tour organization is scheduled to visit 70 high schools in Connecticut, and their primary focus is to raise awareness regarding the dangers of distracted driving. The CT Department of Transportation sponsors the organization.
Roycroft Anthony Monte
Roycroft Anthony Monte of Deep River, formerly of Chester, died peacefully in his sleep Nov. 6, due to complications from Alzheimer’s. Roy was born in 1932 in Chester, to Frank and Molly Monte. He graduated from Chester High School in 1950, joined the naval reserve, and attended submarine school in New London in 1951. He attended Morse Business School, graduating in 1952. Roy married his school sweetheart, Shirley LeClair, in 1953. In December, he was called to active duty in the Navy, serving on the USS Bushnell. He was honorably discharged in 1955 and received the National Defense Service Ribbon. Following employment at Uarco Inc. in Deep River, he joined Janet Sachs Real Estate. With Shirley by his side, he formed his own company, RA Monte & Associates, on Main Street, Chester.
Parthenon Diner, Sponsors, offer Pre-Ordered Thanksgiving Meals to Vets, Seniors
Thanks to a committed group effort, Branford military veterans and Branford senior citizens, as well as those residents in town who may be experiencing need, can pre-register between Monday, Nov. 14 and Wednesday, Nov. 22 for a free, take-out Thanksgiving dinner for the holiday from Branford’s Parthenon Diner. This is the third year in a row for the collaborative effort.
Holiday Train Show Returns for 29th Year
The family-friendly Holiday Train Show exhibit is back at the Connecticut River Museum in Essex for its 29th year. The members-only opening and the Museum Shop member Holiday sale are on Monday, Nov.21 at 5 p.m. The exhibit opens to the public on Tuesday, Nov. 22. Train artist Steve Cryan...
What’s Up at Tweed Airport?
Save Our Shoreline (SOS) will hold a Community Conversation about the proposed Tweed Airport expansion plans and the impacts on the well-being of the shoreline and the health of its residents. The talk is set for Thursday, Nov. 17, 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the Willoughby Wallace Memorial Library,146 Thimble Islands Rd, Stony Creek. The community conversation is being hosted by Stony Creek Association.
