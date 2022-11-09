ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pettis County, MO

kcur.org

New Missouri Senate majority leader sees ballot initiatives and education as top issues

A northeast Missouri Republican won a contested race on Thursday to be the next state Senate majority leader. Cindy O’Laughlin of Shelbina beat out Mike Bernskoetter of Jefferson City. As majority leader, O’Laughlin will be responsible for deciding which bills receive considered on the floor in 2023. And she’ll play a major role in trying to keep the peace in a GOP caucus that hasn’t always gotten along with each other.
kttn.com

Five takeaways from Missouri election night 2022

(Missouri Independent) – Missouri’s midterm election largely went according to script. Every congressional race was won by the party that previously controlled it. Republicans now hold all statewide offices. Democrats took advantage of a new legislative map to pick up a few seats in the state House. But...
kjluradio.com

Republicans win big in Missouri, voters approve three constitutional amendments

Election results are in as Republicans dominate races and voters approve three constitutional amendments. Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt won the race for Missouri’s U.S Senate seat, defeating the Democratic nominee, Busch beer heiress, Trudy Busch-Valentine. Incumbent U.S. Representative Blaine Luetkemeyer defeated Democrat Bethany Mann in the 3rd Congressional...
kttn.com

Democrats prevail in hotly contested Missouri legislative races

(Missouri Independent) – Missouri House Democrats had their best election night in years Tuesday, flipping six seats while losing only one. Democrats went into this year’s election knowing they had no realistic chance of regaining legislative majorities the party lost 20 years ago. They targeted, and obtained, gains from new district maps.
5 On Your Side

Here's a county-by-county breakdown of how Missouri voted

ST. LOUIS — The Missouri election was held Tuesday, Nov. 8 and the results are in!. Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt was elected to the U.S. Senate, Cori Bush and Ann Wagner were reelected to the U.S. House of Representatives and perhaps the biggest news of all, Missouri voters passed Amendment 3 to legalize recreational marijuana.
5 On Your Side

Updated election results: Hot races in Missouri

ST. LOUIS — Voters in Missouri are picking a new U.S. Senator and weighing in on recreational marijuana in statewide elections. In local elections, voters in St. Louis County were deciding between Incumbent Sam Page, a Democrat, and challenger Mark Mantovani for County Executive. In the City of St....
kbia.org

Midterm Election 2022 Results: Boone County Republicans

Boone County Republicans and their supports gathered last night at the local Republican headquarters to watch elections results come in. KBIA reporters spoke with the victor. Cheri Toalson Reisch - Missouri House of Representatives, District 44. The Boone County Republicans held a watch party at the Boone County Republicans’ headquarters...
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Busch Valentine after loss to Schmitt: ‘Many of us are scared about Missouri’s future’

ST. LOUIS (KMIZ) The Democratic nominee for the Senate seat being vacated by Sen. Roy Blunt, Trudy Busch Valentine, lost her bid to be the next senator for Missouri. Busch Valentine was hoping to be the first Democrat elected to the Senate in Missouri since former Sen. Clair McCaskill defeated Todd Akin in 2012.   The The post Busch Valentine after loss to Schmitt: ‘Many of us are scared about Missouri’s future’ appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KMBC.com

Questions remain over how legal weed will be sold in Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Missourians approved Amendment 3 on Tuesday, making recreational marijuana legal but a lot needs to happen before sales can start. KMBC 9 stopped by a Kansas City dispensary to find out what's next and why some people say parts of the amendment are unfair. Election...
