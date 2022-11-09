Read full article on original website
Related
kcur.org
New Missouri Senate majority leader sees ballot initiatives and education as top issues
A northeast Missouri Republican won a contested race on Thursday to be the next state Senate majority leader. Cindy O’Laughlin of Shelbina beat out Mike Bernskoetter of Jefferson City. As majority leader, O’Laughlin will be responsible for deciding which bills receive considered on the floor in 2023. And she’ll play a major role in trying to keep the peace in a GOP caucus that hasn’t always gotten along with each other.
Seven Missouri State House seats flip: 5 to Democrats, 2 to Republicans
Missouri voters flipped seven State House seats in the 2022 general election, including districts in Kansas City and St. Louis suburbs.
kttn.com
Five takeaways from Missouri election night 2022
(Missouri Independent) – Missouri’s midterm election largely went according to script. Every congressional race was won by the party that previously controlled it. Republicans now hold all statewide offices. Democrats took advantage of a new legislative map to pick up a few seats in the state House. But...
Schmitt vs Busch-Valentine: Real-time Missouri US Senate election results
O’FALLON, Mo. — Republican Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt is hoping to claim what’s considered a safe GOP seat as his party fights for control of the U.S. Senate. Schmitt, 47, and Democrat Trudy Busch Valentine, 65, are vying for the Senate seat occupied for the past...
kjluradio.com
Republicans win big in Missouri, voters approve three constitutional amendments
Election results are in as Republicans dominate races and voters approve three constitutional amendments. Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt won the race for Missouri’s U.S Senate seat, defeating the Democratic nominee, Busch beer heiress, Trudy Busch-Valentine. Incumbent U.S. Representative Blaine Luetkemeyer defeated Democrat Bethany Mann in the 3rd Congressional...
kttn.com
Democrats prevail in hotly contested Missouri legislative races
(Missouri Independent) – Missouri House Democrats had their best election night in years Tuesday, flipping six seats while losing only one. Democrats went into this year’s election knowing they had no realistic chance of regaining legislative majorities the party lost 20 years ago. They targeted, and obtained, gains from new district maps.
Here's a county-by-county breakdown of how Missouri voted
ST. LOUIS — The Missouri election was held Tuesday, Nov. 8 and the results are in!. Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt was elected to the U.S. Senate, Cori Bush and Ann Wagner were reelected to the U.S. House of Representatives and perhaps the biggest news of all, Missouri voters passed Amendment 3 to legalize recreational marijuana.
kwos.com
Missouri Republicans will now control every statewide office, following Tuesday’s election
Missouri’s governor will soon have to appoint a new attorney general and a new state treasurer, after voters elected Republicans Eric Schmitt to the U-S Senate and Scott Fitzpatrick as state auditor, respectively. Both won in landslides, helped by strong turnouts in rural Missouri, which remains ruby red. Schmitt...
Updated election results: Hot races in Missouri
ST. LOUIS — Voters in Missouri are picking a new U.S. Senator and weighing in on recreational marijuana in statewide elections. In local elections, voters in St. Louis County were deciding between Incumbent Sam Page, a Democrat, and challenger Mark Mantovani for County Executive. In the City of St....
kbia.org
Midterm Election 2022 Results: Boone County Republicans
Boone County Republicans and their supports gathered last night at the local Republican headquarters to watch elections results come in. KBIA reporters spoke with the victor. Cheri Toalson Reisch - Missouri House of Representatives, District 44. The Boone County Republicans held a watch party at the Boone County Republicans’ headquarters...
kcur.org
Amendment 3 passed in Missouri. Here's how the state will roll out legal marijuana
Missouri, a deeply Republican state, is among the steady shift in the United States to legalize marijuana. Voters weighed in on Amendment 3, legalizing recreational cannabis, with 53% of voters in favor. Jack Cardetti, a spokesperson for Legal MO 2022, shared the timeline for the rollout, funding and revenue plans,...
RFT Asks: Will Missouri Ever Turn Blue?
Political expert Anita Manion breaks down Tuesday's election results
Kansas, Missouri Midterm Election results: Governor’s race, marijuana legalization, more
View midterm election results, including the Kansas governor's race, a Missouri amendment on marijuana legalization and an open U.S. Senate seat.
Kansas City mayor files motion after Missouri passes Amendment 4
One day after Amendment 4 passed in Missouri, forcing Kansas City to boost funding to its police department, the mayor is seeking a swift resolution.
KMOV
Missouri will lose big names in Congress as 3 fresh faces are ready to step in
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Missouri voters are losing three veteran lawmakers in Congress meaning the state will send three brand-new faces to Washington D.C. following the midterm elections. Longtime Republican U.S. Senator Roy Blunt is retiring and Republican Representatives Vicky Hartzler and Billy Long are stepping down after they lost...
Busch Valentine after loss to Schmitt: ‘Many of us are scared about Missouri’s future’
ST. LOUIS (KMIZ) The Democratic nominee for the Senate seat being vacated by Sen. Roy Blunt, Trudy Busch Valentine, lost her bid to be the next senator for Missouri. Busch Valentine was hoping to be the first Democrat elected to the Senate in Missouri since former Sen. Clair McCaskill defeated Todd Akin in 2012. The The post Busch Valentine after loss to Schmitt: ‘Many of us are scared about Missouri’s future’ appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
fourstateshomepage.com
Missouri personal property tax bills on the way, likely higher than years past
ST. LOUIS – It’s that time of year again when personal property tax bills might soon start showing up in your mailboxes. A friendly warning for Missouri car owners, your bill might be more expensive than years past. Missourians are required to pay personal property taxes to their...
Marijuana is legal in Missouri after voters approved Amendment 3 — Now what?
Now that adult-use cannabis is legal in Missouri, what comes next? On Tuesday night, voters signed off on Amendment 3, legalizing recreational marijuana in the state.
Missouri Says Yes To Marijuana And KC Police Funding. So Now What?
Hope all of you who are reading this were registered to vote, and went out and exercised your right to do so. No matter what political side of the spectrum you are on, voting is important. You had 4 amendments to vote for on this midterm ballot. Our state voted 'YES' for two of them. What happens now? I will try and break it down.
KMBC.com
Questions remain over how legal weed will be sold in Missouri
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Missourians approved Amendment 3 on Tuesday, making recreational marijuana legal but a lot needs to happen before sales can start. KMBC 9 stopped by a Kansas City dispensary to find out what's next and why some people say parts of the amendment are unfair. Election...
KSIS Radio 1050 AM
Sedalia, MO
8K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
KSIS Radio 1050 AM has the best news and sports coverage for Sedalia, Missouri. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0