NHGC Announces Scarecrow Contest Winners
Several members of the North Haven Garden Club Scarecrow Committee met at the Town Green on Nov. 5 to disassemble the scarecrow display, meet a few of the contest winners, and hand out certificates and prizes. Contestants who attended the presentation were Grand Prize winners Leslie and Audrey Borrelli, along with winners Feldman Orthodontics, LP Counseling, Anthony Golia, Clarissa Kumar, the Kumar Family, Maisy and Fielding Hayes, and Danny Pisano. Winners received certificates, a photo of their scarecrow, and a prize. Certificates and prizes for other contestants will be awarded at a later date. Look for more photos on our Facebook page.
Thomas Bateman Slocum Jr.
Thomas “Tom” Bateman Slocum, Jr., 75, longtime Branford resident and most recently of Hobe Sound, Florida, passed away at Yale New Haven Hospital on Oct. 31 . Tom was born on May 3, 1947, son of the late Thomas Bateman Slocum and Jean (Brickwood) Slocum. Tom was a...
Edward Raymond Courtney, Jr.
On Nov. 6 Edward Raymond Courtney, Jr., a longtime Guilford resident, passed away at Yale New Haven Hospital. He was born at the Hospital of St. Raphael on July 4, 1945, son of the late Edward Raymond Courtney, Sr. and Julia (Gilloren) Courtney. Loving husband of Jean Allen Courtney for...
David L. Pooler
David L. “Dave” Pooler of Stony Creek, passed away peacefully at his home on Nov. 7. He was the beloved husband of 55 years to Marianne Backus Pooler. Dave was born in New Haven, on Jan. 25, 1943, son of the late Frederick and Barbara Benedict Pooler. Dave...
George Francis Albinger Jr.
George Francis Albinger Jr. died Oct. 28 at the Yale New Haven Hospital Saint Raphael Campus. He was the beloved husband of 70 years to Eileen Regan Albinger. George was born July 30, 1927, in New Haven, son of the late George F. and Susanna Basset Miller Albinger. He was...
Edmond R. Chicoine
Edmond R. Chicoine, 85, longtime resident of Guilford, passed away at his home after a long illness on Nov. 2 . He was the loving husband of Rose Ann (Acampora) Chicoine of 59 years marriage. Edmond was born in Albany, Vermont on July 19, 1937, son of the late William P. Chicoine and Annette (Lussier) Chicoine. He was the loving father of Edmond Anthony Chicoine and Rosemary Chicoine (fiancé Michael P. Silvestrini). He is also survived by his beloved granddaughter Judith Rose Chicoine. He is predeceased by his siblings: Jeanette Tarantino, Leo Chicoine Sr., Alice Chicoine, Norman Chicoine, Theresa Carrier, Roger Chicoine, Clair Wolod, Bill Chicoine, Loretta Cianfarani, and Lucille Gaffney.
Anna Einholz
Anna Einholz, 89, of Ivoryton; Palm Beach Gardens, Florida; and Cleveland, Ohio, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Nov. 7. She was the devoted wife of Andrew (deceased) and loving mother of Frank (Rosemarie) Einholz of Stow, Ohio and Helene (Richard) Shamakian of Ivoryton. Dearest grandmother to Christine (Christopher) Baniecki, Stephen Shamakian, and Sabrina (Taylor) Jacobson. Adoring great-grandmother to Theodore Jacobson and Liam Baniecki and loving sister to William (Patricia) Loeffler of Amherst, Ohio. In addition to her loving family, Anna had many dear friends, including Jane Critchett and Susie Skaanning who visited her faithfully over the 23 years that Anna lived in Connecticut.
Celtic Music Returns to Essex with Jeff Snow
The First Congregational Church, 6 Methodist Hill, Essex, hosts multi-instrumentalist, Jeff Snow, who plays guitar, autoharp, Celtic bouzouki, and bodhran, on Saturday, Nov. 19 at 3 p.m. The concert called “A Gathering of Celtic and Christmas Music” combines the songs, tunes, history, and stories from England, Ireland, and Scotland with the music of Christmas. Familiar and some not so familiar songs and tunes will have the audience singing, laughing and wishing for more.
Faculty Recital at Community Music School Nov. 20
It’s true! Music teachers get butterflies when they perform at recitals, just as their students do. But like their students, those butterflies do not keep them from playing. Instructors at the Community Music School (CMS) in Centerbrook will perform at the Faculty Concert on Tuesday, Nov. 20 at 3 p.m. at the Centerbrook Meeting House.
Helen V. Gasparrino Havens
Helen V. Gasparrino Havens, 99 years young, passed away peacefully on Nov. 8 at the Connecticut Hospice, Branford. She was the beloved wife of the late Harry Clifford Havens. Helen was born in New Haven on Sept. 25, 1923, and was the youngest of seven children to the late Emanuel and Maria Bove Gasparrino.
Foundation Announces $50K in Funding for Essex Elementary
The Essex Elementary School Foundation (EESF), supported by the residents and community of Essex, approved over $50,000 for enrichment programs offered at Essex Elementary School (EES) that would otherwise not be available through traditional funding by the school system and budget. For the 2022-'23 school year, the approved programs and...
Branford Microfund Receives $6,000 from Branford Community Foundation
The Branford Microfund recently received a $6,000 grant from the Branford Community Foundation (BCF) to support its ongoing effort to provide interest free loans to individuals and families who encounter unexpected financial obstacles. As Branford Community Foundation Executive Director Liza Janssen Petra explained, “BCF is honored to support this important...
Michael Casey
Michael Casey, longtime resident of Clinton passed away on Nov. 5 . Michael was born in New Haven on Sept. 26, 1983, beloved son of Peter Casey and Susan (Ruotolo) Casey of Clinton. Brother of Jennifer Casey and the late Shawn Casey. Paternal grandson of Anna Marie (Wasinger) Casey and...
NBHS Inducts 11 Students in Spanish Honor Society
On Wednesday, Nov. 2, 11 students at North Branford High School (NBHS) became members of the NBHS Spanish Honor Society. In order to qualify, students are required to have successfully completed two full years of the language with a final grade that has to be 94 or higher, along with a teacher recommendation regarding the students' contributions during course work while studying the language.
NBHS Students Experience ‘Save a Life Tour’
On Friday, Nov. 4, students at North Branford High School (NBHS) participated in the Save a Life Tour event. The Save a Life Tour organization is scheduled to visit 70 high schools in Connecticut, and their primary focus is to raise awareness regarding the dangers of distracted driving. The CT Department of Transportation sponsors the organization.
Ceremony Dedicates Branford WWII Monument
Branford’s new World War II memorial monument was dedicated and officially unveiled on Saturday, Nov. 5 at Veterans Memorial Park. Officials with the Town of Branford, Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 12106, and American Legion Post 83 helped to recognize the importance of the granite stone memorial, dedicated to all who served during WWII and to honor 36 Branford residents who did not survive.
Four New Eagle Scouts Recognized in Northford
On Saturday, Nov. 5, Luke Izzo, Andrew Amendola, Grant Bogardus and Rich LaBree Jr., of Boy Scouts Troop 463, Northford were honored with the presentation of their Eagle Scout award. All four completed their Eagle Scout rank over the past few months and decided to receive their award together. Scoutmaster...
Leaning Into the Positives: Candelora Earns 9th Consective Term in Hartford
Republican Vincent J. Candelora is leaning into the positives as he begins his 9th consecutive term as 86th District State Representative, following his unopposed run on Nov. 8 in the state elections. The district, redrawn in 2022, represents North Branford/Northford and sections of Guilford, Durham and now, northerly East Haven....
Making a Scene
You may know her from films like Crazy Rich Asians and Fresh off the Boat. In a striking new book, Constance Wu puts her heart on her sleeve as she tackles topics of romance, trauma, sex, cultural identity, and finding herself. This is my first introduction to Wu, and it most certainly won’t be my last. Her brutal honesty within these essays truly shined. I loved her message of “staying true to yourself” even when your emotions seem “too big” for others. I loved this!
Parthenon Diner, Sponsors, offer Pre-Ordered Thanksgiving Meals to Vets, Seniors
Thanks to a committed group effort, Branford military veterans and Branford senior citizens, as well as those residents in town who may be experiencing need, can pre-register between Monday, Nov. 14 and Wednesday, Nov. 22 for a free, take-out Thanksgiving dinner for the holiday from Branford’s Parthenon Diner. This is the third year in a row for the collaborative effort.
