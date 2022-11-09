Read full article on original website
zip06.com
NHGC Announces Scarecrow Contest Winners
Several members of the North Haven Garden Club Scarecrow Committee met at the Town Green on Nov. 5 to disassemble the scarecrow display, meet a few of the contest winners, and hand out certificates and prizes. Contestants who attended the presentation were Grand Prize winners Leslie and Audrey Borrelli, along with winners Feldman Orthodontics, LP Counseling, Anthony Golia, Clarissa Kumar, the Kumar Family, Maisy and Fielding Hayes, and Danny Pisano. Winners received certificates, a photo of their scarecrow, and a prize. Certificates and prizes for other contestants will be awarded at a later date. Look for more photos on our Facebook page.
This is Why Silver Sands is the Most Beautiful Beach in Connecticut
This is one of the many reasons I decided to go from a full time to a part time schedule on the air here at I-95. I found I was always working, if you call what I do for a living "work." But there was something that was missing. I...
Eyewitness News
Light up Bristol blue
BRISTOL, CT. (WFSB) - Mayor Jeff Caggiano encouraged everyone to gather their blue lights in Bristol. It is nearly a month since the tragedy of Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy. The mayor asked during a facebook live for the Bristol community and supporters to honor the one month...
Pet of the Week: Junior!
(WTNH) — This week’s pet of the week is a handsome man named Junior! Junior usually means “the younger one,” but as you can see from his photos, Junior’s black and white coat has a youthful glow. At one and a half years old, sure, he can get a bit rambunctious or mischievous at times. […]
zip06.com
Celtic Music Returns to Essex with Jeff Snow
The First Congregational Church, 6 Methodist Hill, Essex, hosts multi-instrumentalist, Jeff Snow, who plays guitar, autoharp, Celtic bouzouki, and bodhran, on Saturday, Nov. 19 at 3 p.m. The concert called “A Gathering of Celtic and Christmas Music” combines the songs, tunes, history, and stories from England, Ireland, and Scotland with the music of Christmas. Familiar and some not so familiar songs and tunes will have the audience singing, laughing and wishing for more.
Eyewitness News
Connecticut shoreline preparing for Tropical Depression Nicole
MILFORD, CT (WFSB) - The remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole will arrive in Connecticut in about 24 hours. As the storm approaches, cities and towns along the shoreline are already taking precaution, including Milford. The big concern for Tropical Storm Nicole is not only the potential for flooding in poor...
zip06.com
Parthenon Diner, Sponsors, offer Pre-Ordered Thanksgiving Meals to Vets, Seniors
Thanks to a committed group effort, Branford military veterans and Branford senior citizens, as well as those residents in town who may be experiencing need, can pre-register between Monday, Nov. 14 and Wednesday, Nov. 22 for a free, take-out Thanksgiving dinner for the holiday from Branford’s Parthenon Diner. This is the third year in a row for the collaborative effort.
zip06.com
Thomas Bateman Slocum Jr.
Thomas “Tom” Bateman Slocum, Jr., 75, longtime Branford resident and most recently of Hobe Sound, Florida, passed away at Yale New Haven Hospital on Oct. 31 . Tom was born on May 3, 1947, son of the late Thomas Bateman Slocum and Jean (Brickwood) Slocum. Tom was a...
‘Suicide: A Closer Look’ examines the heartbreak of suicide in Connecticut
(WTNH) – Next week, News 8 will air a special three-part series on the heartbreak of suicide. We are looking into the struggle families face, hear powerful testimonies, and uncover alarming statistics among our youth along with available resources. On Monday, News 8 will begin an in-depth series with a roundtable discussion at the Institute […]
zip06.com
Lorraine (Montague) Horvath
Our family and community lost a shining presence on Aug. 20 when Lorraine (Montague) Horvath of Madison, devoted wife, mother, grandmother and friend, left our world at the age of 89, while residing at Ocean Meadow Memory Care in Clinton. She was surrounded daily by her loving family and friends during the last weeks of her life.
earnthenecklace.com
Tony Terzi Leaving Fox 61: Where Is the Hartford News Anchor Going?
To say Tony Terzi is just a news anchor on Fox 61 is an understatement. The long-time journalist has not only reported occurrences on WTIC-TV, but he is part of the station’s legacy with his father—veteran journalist Al Terzi. Now the younger Terzi is taking his career in a different direction. Tony Terzi announced he is leaving Fox 61 in November 2022. Hartford residents naturally want to know where he is going next and if they will see him in broadcasting again. Find out what Tony Terzi said about his departure from WTIC Fox 61 here.
DoingItLocal
Milford News: Stuck In The Mud
2022-11-09@2:15pm–#Milford CT– Firefighters were originally dispatched for water rescue in the swamp area behind JFK Elementary School on West on West Avenue. The assistant chief told me it was just a person stuck in the mud. Firefighters don’t always know what calls they will have day to day...
Dan Cosgrove Animal Shelter plans to expand
(WTNH) — Combining animals and sustainability, News 8 sat down with Laura Burban, the director and an animal control officer at the Dan Cosgrove Animal Shelter. Burban noted how the animal shelter is an integral part of the Branford community, and also spoke about a new location opening up in the near future. There’s also […]
zip06.com
Oil and Water Do Mix at Henry Carter Hull Library
Oil and Water Do Mix: Paintings by Sarah Baskin & Kimberley Scoble will be exhibited from Thursday, Dec. 1 to Thursday, Dec. 29 at the Henry Carter Hull Library, 10 Killingworth Turnpike, Clinton during library hours. The event is free and registration is not required. The public is also invited...
zip06.com
Helen V. Gasparrino Havens
Helen V. Gasparrino Havens, 99 years young, passed away peacefully on Nov. 8 at the Connecticut Hospice, Branford. She was the beloved wife of the late Harry Clifford Havens. Helen was born in New Haven on Sept. 25, 1923, and was the youngest of seven children to the late Emanuel and Maria Bove Gasparrino.
Eyewitness News
New Haven already taking steps to prepare for potential impact of Tropical Storm Nicole
NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Tropical Storm Nicole is already affecting parts of the Atlantic coast in Florida. You can see on the left, a building which collapsed in Daytona Beach and several main roads are already under water in Fort Lauderdale. While any potential impact in Connecticut would still...
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: City of New Haven prepares for Tropical Storm Nicole
Connecticut's Democrats reflected on their Election Day victories during a news conference on Wednesday morning. Hayes re-elected in CT’s 5th District, Office of the Secretary of the State says. Updated: 2 hours ago. Rep. Jahana Hayes has been re-elected to Connecticut’s 5th congressional district, according to the Office of...
House catches fire in Cromwell
CROMWELL, Conn. (WTNH) — The Red Cross was called to help Wednesday afternoon after a fire at a Cromwell house, according to authorities. Authorities were alerted to the fire at about 5:45 p.m. at 7 Wexford Lane, according to officials. When crews arrived, they saw flames coming over the roof from the back of the […]
zip06.com
Four New Eagle Scouts Recognized in Northford
On Saturday, Nov. 5, Luke Izzo, Andrew Amendola, Grant Bogardus and Rich LaBree Jr., of Boy Scouts Troop 463, Northford were honored with the presentation of their Eagle Scout award. All four completed their Eagle Scout rank over the past few months and decided to receive their award together. Scoutmaster...
AJ, from WPLR’s Chaz and AJ, stays in a box for 24 hours to raise money and collect toys for children
EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Would you live in a box for 24 hours? What if it were for a good cause? AJ, the cohost of Chaz and AJ in the Morning on 99.1 WPLR is living in a tiny glass box at McDermott Chevrolet and Lexus of East Haven. This year’s challenge will raise […]
