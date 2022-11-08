Read full article on original website
Santa Barbara Independent
Wilda Rae Donaldson Irvine
Wilda Rae Donaldson Irvine (94) went home to be with her Lord on September 25, 2022. Born in Watertown, Massachusetts in 1928 to William and Marion Donaldson, and moving to Santa Barbara at age 8 with brothers Don and Jack. Wilda graduated from Santa Barbara High School in 1946. Home...
Barry Allan Kitnick
Barry Allan Kitnick passed away in Santa Barbara, CA on September 28th, 2022 after a long illness. Barry was born in Philadelphia, PA on July 25th, 1943. He is survived by his beloved wife Jill, with whom he shared his life for over 45 years; his sons Alexander and Zachary (Daisy); his brothers Steven (Marilyn), Dean (Victoria), and David (Romy). He is also survived by nephews Eric (Kate), Craig (Sophia), and Ben (Shannon), nieces Sara, Emma (Zach), and Abby (Dylan). Barry grew up in the San Fernando Valley, and graduated from Van Nuys High School; L.A. Valley College, where he earned his Associate of Arts; and San Fernando Valley State College (now C.S.U.N); where he received a Bachelor of Arts in Cultural Anthropology. He earned his Master of Arts in African Area Studies from U.C.L.A. Barry served in the Peace Corps in Liberia in the late 1960s. Upon his return, with his love of art and business acumen, Barry opened Gallery K in West Hollywood, CA, where he exhibited African Art. In his early thirties, Barry became one of the youngest Sr. Appraisers and world- renowned experts of African Art, and was noted for his ability to recognize “the real thing.” He was also involved with the Fowler Museum of Cultural History at U.C.L.A. and contributed to the museum in many ways over the years. After seven trips to Vietnam, Barry amassed a unique collection of shamanistic art, leading to a catalogue entitled: “How to Make the Universe Right: The Art of the Shaman from Vietnam and Southern China.” Barry will be remembered for the love he shared with his family, his generosity, philanthropy, and sense of humor. He lived an amazing and honorable life. Barry was preceded in death by his parents Earl and Marjorie “Margie” and his brother Dennis Kitnick. A private memorial will be held at a later date. Donations can be made in Barry’s honor to the Hospice of Santa Barbara, CA., Inc. www.hospiceofsb.org May his memory be for a blessing.
A New Coming-of-Age Novel From One of Santa Barbara’s Famous Sons
Monte Schulz is the author of the Jazz Age trilogy Crossing Eden, and Down by the River, among other works. Owner of the Santa Barbara Writers Conference, Schulz, who is the eldest son of late cartoonist Charles M. Schulz, the creator of Charlie Brown and the rest of the Peanuts gang, wrote his coming-of-age novel, Metropolis, over a span of many years.
Fredda B Meisel
Fredda Meisel has passed away after a brief illness in which, over a few weeks, she charmed a bevy of health care providers and hospice angels. Her journey here complete, Fredda expressed “looking forward to the next journey”, to reunite with her lifetime soul mate, Dr. Harris “Bubs” Meisel, as previously agreed, “right up there” on the third star of Orion’s belt.
ON the Beat | Societal Blues on the Rebound, at Carrillo Rec Center
The Santa Barbara Blues Society rightly prides itself for its status as “the oldest continuous blues society in the U.S.,” and the continuity continues, at last, this Saturday, November 12. Its vital function of ushering blues musicians of national repute through town has been missing-in-action thanks to the pandemic’s suspension of live music, which has returned with a happy intensity this fall.
Recap | Jennifer Egan and Pico Iyer at UC Santa Barbara’s Campbell Hall
Jennifer Egan speaks not just in complete sentences, but in thoughtful, entertaining, and insightful sentences — three adjectives that are also apt descriptions for her conversation with Pico Iyer last weekend. The kickoff to UCSB Arts & Lectures’ Speaking with Pico series was exactly the kind of invigorating discussion that makes me yearn to curl up with an authors’ backlist for a long cozy week in front of the fireplace.
‘Hello Santa Barbara!’ Hits the Lobero for Special Concert and Documentary Filming Event
Santa Barbara’s beloved troubadour Spencer Barnitz can always be counted on to get the party started, and he’ll be doing just that at the Lobero on Friday, November 18. But this won’t be any regular old Spencer the Gardener show (as if there really is such a thing).
Falling into Jazz, At Last, in Downtown Santa Barbara and at UCSB
While Santa Barbara’s Autumn concert calendar has been unusually and thankfully dense in the classical and pop realms, jazz has been late to the party. Next week, however, jazz fans finally have reason to get out of the house – two reasons, in fact, with the arrival of the ever-popular Django Festival Allstars at the Lobero Theatre on Tuesday, November 15, and crowd-pleasing young keyboardist Matthew Whitaker, playing Campbell Hall on Thursday, November 17.
‘What Problem?’ Dances Its Way to Downtown Santa Barbara
Using choreography and dance to visualize the human condition is one of the hallmarks of the work Bill T. Jones, a highly awarded artist whose credits include Tony Awards, The National Medal of Arts, and a MacArthur Fellowship. His interpretation of humanity and society, expressed through movement and modern dance, has brought him international and critical acclaim for several decades.
Buttercup, Effie, and Magnus
Buttercup is an 8-year-old short-haired orange tabby male cat. He may be a little shy at first, but once he gets to know you, Buttercup is a sweetheart. He likes being sung to, especially with ‘50s songs. His favorite is “Build Me Up Buttercup” by The Foundations.
Man Arrested for Alleged Kidnapping of Young Girl in Carpinteria
A man was arrested Thursday for allegedly kidnapping a young girl in an incident that took place Monday afternoon in Carpinteria, according to Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Raquel Zick. On Tuesday, staff at Carpinteria Middle School notified student resource deputy Bryan Dickey of an incident that occurred Monday...
CAR Fall Meetings
The California Association of REALTORS® (C.A.R.) conducts three business meetings each year, in January, in April and October. Unfortunately, this year, the January meeting was canceled due to COVID-19. I wrote about our April meeting a few weeks after I returned from that trip to Sacramento and following suit, I am now writing about our most recent Fall meeting in Long Beach.
Teacher’s Fund Celebrates a Milestone: $2 Million in 20 Years Raised for Local Schools
The Teacher’s Fund celebrated its 20th year by hitting a significant milestone thanks to strong community support during its annual Back-to-School Drive: the non-profit serving Santa Barbara-area educators surpassed the $2 million mark. The Teacher’s Fund set an ambitious goal this year for its drive – and far exceeded...
The County of Santa Barbara Releases Proposed Zoning Map to Meet Future Housing Needs
The County of Santa Barbara’s Planning and Development Department recently released an interactive map showing areas of the county that are under consideration for rezoning as part of the County’s Housing Element update. Viewers are able to see the different areas of the County where sites may be rezoned, and can type in their address to see potential rezones and currently-proposed housing projects in the community.
Man Struck and Killed by Car While Crossing Highway 101 in Santa Barbara on Friday
A male pedestrian was struck and killed by a car while crossing Highway 101 in Santa Barbara early Friday morning. The man was hit on the northbound side of the freeway by an Uber passenger vehicle near the Patterson Avenue freeway entrance around 1:50 a.m., according to a tweet by Scott Safechuck, spokesperson for the Santa Barbara County Fire Department. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Reality of State Street Parklets
In response to recent articles published in the Independent and other local media decrying parklets and outdoor dining on State Street, and detailing one restaurateur’s opinion, we in the restaurant community who have had very different experiences feel it is time to tell the other side of the story. It’s always tempting to read a gripping and emotional account told from one person’s perspective and extrapolate that that is generally true for the whole community of which this person is a part. But to really make a fact-based and responsible judgment requires taking into account the many different experiences and perspectives that everyone in a similar role has experienced, and we would submit that the reality is much different for most of us than what this one operator has expressed.
Santa Barbara County Animal Services Offers Peek into Shelter Operations
The gaps between the bars of Santa Barbara County Animal Services’ metaphorical cage have widened. With the addition of new, monthly data reports alongside summaries of major highlights from the Animal Services’ director, community stakeholders will have a better look at animal care and operations across the county’s multiple shelters.
Prescribed Training Burns to Occur in November
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. — The Santa Barbara County Fire Department is informing the public of two prescribed fires (burns) that will occur for the month of November. Prescribed fires typically burn. less intensely than wildfires. Prescribed burns...
Things That Make You Go ‘Ooh’ at the Zoo!
Lions and tigers and bears and lights! Families will want to check out the thousands of handcrafted, silk-covered lanterns now aglow with more than 50,000 LED bulbs for the Santa Barbara Zoo’s new ZooLights installation. Featuring penguins, peacocks, lions, tigers, elephants, butterflies, birds, and more, these larger-than-life animal and wildlife scenes light up the nights from 4:30-8:30 p.m. through January 15, 2023.
Words on Paper
Wow, Supervisor Hart. Do you really believe that legal conservation easements such as the one the Land Trust for Santa Barbara County holds on the Modoc Preserve and on numerous other special, beloved open space lands all around our county such as the Carpinteria Bluffs Nature Preserve, the Rincon Bluffs Preserve, and the Sedgwick Reserve are “just words written on a piece of paper 30 years ago?” [Santa Barbara Independent, Nov. 10, 2022.] Are you saying that this critical tool that we have used for years to protect special ranch lands and open spaces around the county by carefully delineating the permitted and prohibited uses for each property tied to specific conservation values have no legal standing in your eyes nor in those of your fellow county supervisors?
