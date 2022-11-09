Read full article on original website
Related
Russia-Ukraine war live: Moscow declares new ‘temporary capital’ for Kherson region after Ukraine retakes city
Russian state news agency says Henichesk declared temporary administrative capital after Kherson city taken by Ukraine
The Jewish Press
German Group Postpones But Won’t Cancel Tel Aviv Conference Equating Holocaust with ‘Nakba’
Israel’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has slammed a plan by the German Goethe Institute in Tel Aviv to hold a conference equating the Holocaust with the “Nakba” – an Arabic word meaning “catastrophe” that is used by the Palestinian Authority and some Israeli Arabs in reference to the 1948 establishment of the State of Israel.
The Orthodox Church of Ukraine said Christmas can be moved to December 25, in another snub to Russia
Ukrainians have traditionally celebrated Christmas on January 7 in line with most Orthodox worshippers, but are now more open to the Western date.
Thug Is Arrested After Threatening Singapore Airlines Flight Attendant….For Not Giving Him Water
A thug has been arrested in Singapore after cursing out and threatening a flight attendant and making a fool out of himself onboard a Singapore Airlines flight from Bangkok to Singapore. All over a bottle of water?. Man Threatens Singapore Airlines Flight Attendant…Over Water. The video below, shared on...
Report: Emirates Flight Bound For Newark Returns To Athens After CIA Identifies Threat Onboard
An Emriates 777-300ER bound for Newark, New Jersey returned to Athens after the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) purportedly refused entry to at least one of the passengers onboard. Earlier reports falsely suggested a hijaking onboard. Emirates Athens – Newark Flight Returns To Athens Per CIA Direction. EK209, traveling...
British-Ukrainian couple who fled Putin's invasion for a new life in the UK are going BACK to the warzone to escape cost-of-living crisis
A British-Ukrainian couple who fled Vladimir Putin's invasion for a new life in the UK have decided to move back to the war-torn country to escape the cost-of-living crisis. Joe Place, 29, a PhD student and content writer from Sheffield, South Yorkshire, and his wife Iryna, 34, a Ukrainian working as a content manager, left their home in Kyiv in February to escape the conflict in Ukraine.
More than 100 Albanians were among 350 foreigners deported by Home Office last month - including 22 Channel migrants removed directly from Manston processing centre
More than 100 Albanians were among 350 foreign nationals deported by the Home Office last month. The total included 22 Channel migrants who were removed directly from Manston processing centre in Kent. Home Secretary Suella Braverman said the removals would ‘send a clear message’ to foreign nationals who have no...
Fury as minister admits Ministry of Defence were told in 2019 that ex RAF Top Guns were being recruited by Chinese government to train fighter pilots
British military officials have tonight been accused of not acting quickly enough to stop ex-RAF Top Guns from being 'head-hunted' by the Chinese government to train their fighter aces. The claim comes as a top minister admitted the Ministry of Defence had known about Beijing recruiting former UK pilots for...
Review: Crowne Plaza Madrid Airport
Arriving at Madrid Airport from Athens on Aegean Airlines at 01:20 in the morning meant booking an airport hotel for convenience and close proximity before heading into central Madrid later in the day. An Uber ride cost 14 EUR from the airport to Crowne Plaza Madrid Airport. The driver spoke limited English and took us to a Marriott first, then after showing him my phone with Crowne Plaza as the destination, he drove back onto the highway and dropped us off another mile down the road at the hotel entrance.
Turkish Airlines Strands 21-Year-Old Woman In Malaysia After She Mentions Peanut Allergy
Another day, another negative encounter on Turkish Airlines concerning a passenger with a peanut allergy. Even those who are skeptical about tree nut allergies must acknowledge the difficult issues arising in this case. Concern Over Peanut Allergy Prompts Turkish Airlines To Kick 21-Year-Old Off Flight In KUL. On November 10,...
How To Obtain A Visa To Algeria
Timing is everything, but after Algeria finally re-opened to foreign visitors after the pandemic I had little trouble obtaining a visa, though it took an in-person trip to New York City to complete. Guide: How I Obtained A Visa To Algeria. Algeria has an embassy in Washington, DC and a...
Ukraine Names Top 50 Western Brands Still in Russia: 'Funding Genocide'
"International companies which remain working in Russia are directly funding Russian war crimes and genocide," Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said.
WAR HISTORY ONLINE
Jock McLaren: The Soldier-Turned-Guerrilla Fighter Who Performed Major Surgery on Himself In the Jungle
Throughout World War I and II, soldiers came from all backgrounds. Robert Kerr “Jock” McLaren was a veterinarian by trade, but during his service with the Second Australian Imperial Force became a feared guerrilla fighter who ran missions against the Japanese. After one such assignment, he had to put his medical skills to use on himself, in order to save his own life.
Iran indicts 11 over Basij agent's death, basketball team skips anthem
DUBAI, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Iran's hardline judiciary has indicted 11 people over the killing of a Basij security force member during unrest, state media reported on Saturday, as authorities sought to quell nine weeks of protests.
Can You Drive A Rental Car Across Europe? It’s Complicated
If there’s one thing the United States has, it’s space. The continental U.S. is spread across 4 time zones, and once you include Alaska and Hawaii into the mix, that sprawl goes into 6 time zones. When you go to Europe though, it’s a whole different ballgame. Those...
WAR HISTORY ONLINE
Rare Photographs Reveal the Honorable History of Japan’s Samurai
Japan’s samurai were among the most powerful warriors of their time, rising through the ranks of society to become rulers in their own right. Not only were they fierce fighters, scholars and protectors in Feudal Japan, they were also leaders who helped shaped the country into what we know it to be today.
tatler.com
Princess Haya finds solace after divorce battle at rural Welsh retreat
The legal battle between Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and the youngest of his six wives, Princess Haya Bint al-Hussein, became one of the most publicised divorce cases of recent years; concluding with the Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE being ordered to pay a record £554 million settlement and losing legal responsibility for the former couple’s two children. Now, following what a High Court judge described as a ‘campaign of fear, intimidation and harassment’ that amounted to ‘abuse’, Princess Haya has embarked on a fresh chapter, reportedly buying a rural hotel in Wales as a safe haven.
BoardingArea
210K+
Followers
28K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT
At BoardingArea we're compiling the best business travel blogs on the Internet, all in one place.https://boardingarea.com/
Comments / 0