British-Ukrainian couple who fled Putin's invasion for a new life in the UK are going BACK to the warzone to escape cost-of-living crisis

A British-Ukrainian couple who fled Vladimir Putin's invasion for a new life in the UK have decided to move back to the war-torn country to escape the cost-of-living crisis. Joe Place, 29, a PhD student and content writer from Sheffield, South Yorkshire, and his wife Iryna, 34, a Ukrainian working as a content manager, left their home in Kyiv in February to escape the conflict in Ukraine.
More than 100 Albanians were among 350 foreigners deported by Home Office last month - including 22 Channel migrants removed directly from Manston processing centre

More than 100 Albanians were among 350 foreign nationals deported by the Home Office last month. The total included 22 Channel migrants who were removed directly from Manston processing centre in Kent. Home Secretary Suella Braverman said the removals would ‘send a clear message’ to foreign nationals who have no...
Review: Crowne Plaza Madrid Airport

Arriving at Madrid Airport from Athens on Aegean Airlines at 01:20 in the morning meant booking an airport hotel for convenience and close proximity before heading into central Madrid later in the day. An Uber ride cost 14 EUR from the airport to Crowne Plaza Madrid Airport. The driver spoke limited English and took us to a Marriott first, then after showing him my phone with Crowne Plaza as the destination, he drove back onto the highway and dropped us off another mile down the road at the hotel entrance.
How To Obtain A Visa To Algeria

Timing is everything, but after Algeria finally re-opened to foreign visitors after the pandemic I had little trouble obtaining a visa, though it took an in-person trip to New York City to complete. Guide: How I Obtained A Visa To Algeria. Algeria has an embassy in Washington, DC and a...
Jock McLaren: The Soldier-Turned-Guerrilla Fighter Who Performed Major Surgery on Himself In the Jungle

Throughout World War I and II, soldiers came from all backgrounds. Robert Kerr “Jock” McLaren was a veterinarian by trade, but during his service with the Second Australian Imperial Force became a feared guerrilla fighter who ran missions against the Japanese. After one such assignment, he had to put his medical skills to use on himself, in order to save his own life.
Can You Drive A Rental Car Across Europe? It’s Complicated

If there’s one thing the United States has, it’s space. The continental U.S. is spread across 4 time zones, and once you include Alaska and Hawaii into the mix, that sprawl goes into 6 time zones. When you go to Europe though, it’s a whole different ballgame. Those...
Rare Photographs Reveal the Honorable History of Japan’s Samurai

Japan’s samurai were among the most powerful warriors of their time, rising through the ranks of society to become rulers in their own right. Not only were they fierce fighters, scholars and protectors in Feudal Japan, they were also leaders who helped shaped the country into what we know it to be today.
Princess Haya finds solace after divorce battle at rural Welsh retreat

The legal battle between Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and the youngest of his six wives, Princess Haya Bint al-Hussein, became one of the most publicised divorce cases of recent years; concluding with the Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE being ordered to pay a record £554 million settlement and losing legal responsibility for the former couple’s two children. Now, following what a High Court judge described as a ‘campaign of fear, intimidation and harassment’ that amounted to ‘abuse’, Princess Haya has embarked on a fresh chapter, reportedly buying a rural hotel in Wales as a safe haven.
