Gov. Hochul declares November as New York State Apprenticeship Month
NEW YORK, N.Y. -- Governor Kathy Hochul issued a proclamation on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, declaring November to hereby be recognized as New York State Apprenticeship month. New York State is home to one of the largest apprenticeship programs in the country. Currently, there are 17,113 apprentices participating in various skilled trades in 912 programs driven by 622 sponsors across the State. The program continues to expand with 79 new programs and 15 new trades in the last year alone.
cityandstateny.com
Hochul won her election, but at what cost?
On election night, Gov. Kathy Hochul basked in the applause of her supporters after declaring victory and becoming the first woman ever elected governor of New York. The glass-ceiling-breaking moment was certainly cause for celebration, but it didn’t take away from the fact Hochul ended the night with just a five percentage point lead, the closest race in nearly three decades.
Legislative Gazette
Shrestha Defeats Sheehan in 103rd Assembly District
Progressive Democrat Sarahana Shrestha won the 103rd Assembly seat Tuesday, defeating Republican Patrick Sheehan. According to the New York State Board of Elections, Shrestha won with 59 percent of the votes compared to Sheehan’s 38 percent. The 103rd Assembly District includes parts of Ulster and Dutchess counties in the Hudson Valley, including Kingston and New Paltz.
New York’s ‘Most Popular Hunting Season’ Begins In Hudson Valley
Hudson Valley hunters get ready. The state's "most popular big game hunting season" is almost here!. Earlier this week the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Commissioner Basil Seggos reminded Hudson Valley residents deer and bear hunting seasons in New York's Southern Zone begin Saturday, Nov. 19. Deer,...
‘Chance For Snow’ For Hudson Valley, New York Next Week
Winter is coming. The chance of the Hudson Valley dealing with its first snowstorm of the season is increasing. For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.
Nymag.com
How Zeldin’s Loss Is Making New York’s Republican Party Ambitious Again
In his lone television debate with Kathy Hochul, Lee Zeldin was asked, given that he voted to overturn the 2020 election, if he would accept the results of the one he was in. “Well, first off,” he responded, glaring at moderator Susan Arbetter, “losing is not an option.”
New York Democrats spoil House party
A Democratic debacle in New York is threatening to become the majority-maker for House Republicans, puncturing what had otherwise been a history-defying election for the party in power. What's happening: Republicans won all four House races on Long Island and knocked off the chair of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee...
NY Democrats may have lost seats but poised to keep strong majorities in state Legislature
NY Democrats are poised to maintain strong majority in the senate despite losing seats. Democrats could lose anywhere between four and seven seats in the state Assembly, though several races were still too close to call. [ more › ]
thecity.nyc
Here’s What Gov. Kathy Hochul’s Win Could Mean for New York Schools
This story was originally published by Chalkbeat. Sign up for their newsletters at ckbe.at/newsletters. Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul, who led the state as students returned to schools full time after COVID-related closures, won New York’s governor’s race on Tuesday, according to the Associated Press. In a race that...
queenseagle.com
New York's second-most powerful judge to step down
The second-most powerful judge in New York’s court system put in his two-week notice on Thursday. Chief Administrative Judge Lawrence K. Marks announced that he would be stepping down from his position at the end of November on Thursday in a letter addressed to his colleagues, which was obtained by the Eagle.
WGRZ TV
Thomas DiNapoli II wins New York State comptroller race
ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. — The New York State Comptroller race was between Thomas DiNapoli II (D) and Paul Rodriguez (R) on Election Day. DiNapoli II lead the race with 54% to 46%, making this his fifth term. DiNapoli II has served as NYS Comptroller since 2007. He was previously...
FBI: Man Wanted In New York For Raping Hudson Valley Child Found
A wanted Hudson Valley man accused of sexually abusing a young child was found by the FBI in another state. New York State Police announced the arrest of 31-year-old Jesus Torres from the town of Goshen, New York for predatory sexual assault against a child, rape, criminal sexual act, sex abuse, all in the first-degree and all felonies, as well as a misdemeanor charge for endangering the welfare of a child.
preserve-ramapo.com
Midterm Election Results in Rockland
These are the unofficial election results posted by the Rockland County Board of Elections (Nov 9). State Assembly 98th District / Bruce Levine 5,539 Karl Brabenec 9,355 W. State Assembly 97th District / Eudson Tyson Francois 11,713 John W. McGowan 23,693 W. State Assembly 96th District / Brett Yagel 18,457...
Nearly 1 Million Winning Tickets Sold In New York For Record Powerball
Powerball winning tickets worth a combined $5 million were sold in New York State for the record Powerball jackpot. Monday's Powerball drawing, which ended up being announced Tuesday morning, produced a jackpot winner in California. The ticketholder won over $2 billion. Lottery officials also announced 22 tickets sold across the...
WCAX
NY Gov. Hochul prepares state for tropical depression Nicole
Vermont’s deer rifle season kicks off Saturday, The two-week season runs from November 12th to the 27th. Today is the annual Free Fishing Day in New York. Veteran runs 100 miles to raise awareness for support resources. Updated: 6 hours ago. This morning one Marine veteran is on the...
Missing Hudson Valley Hiker Stranded Overnight on Cliff Saved
A local man is lucky to be okay after he went missing overnight. Authorities say he had gone out for a hike Tuesday, only to slip and fall down a cliff. NBC says it was his own screams for help that actually saved him. The man was all alone through the night in freezing temperatures but is expected to be okay, according to NBC.
Nearly a Foot of Snow Could Soon Strike New York State
The weather has been pretty decent since the start of summer, all things considered. It's been very warm and that includes this past weekend and early this week; as temperatures across New York State reached the 70's and close to 80 degrees, which is rare for November. However, the warm...
Cleveland Jewish News
New York Governor Kathy Hochul sees her support plummet among Orthodox Jews
One could circle Brooklyn’s Edward R. Murrow High School for blocks on Tuesday. There were no political activists handing out campaign material. A truck with inaudible speakers passed the school’s polling place once in a four-hour window. Neighborhood residents could be forgiven for not realizing an election was taking place.
New York Man Nearly Kills Stranger After Using Bathroom In Hudson Valley
A Hudson Valley man nearly killed a stranger after the stranger allowed him to use his bathroom. Sullivan County District Attorney Meagan Galligan recently announced that 22-year-old Brian Scott of Wurtsboro, New York was sentenced before the Sullivan County Court to 15 years in prison plus five years of post-release supervision.
waer.org
Election 2022: May declares victory; Conole decides to wait
Update 11:56 p.m.: Conole will not declare victory until all the votes have been counted. Update 11:52 p.m.: Three State Assembly Districts called. Update 11:23 p.m.: Abbott concedes the race to May at Republican watch party. Update 11:16 p.m.: Elise Stefanik reelected in 21st Congressional District. Update 11:15 p.m.: Rachel...
