wisr680.com
Power In State House Still Undecided
The balance of power in Harrisburg is currently undetermined with a number of State House races still undecided. Democrats made gains in a number of state house races and have secured 99 seats total. However, there are now a handful of vacant seats, including Lieutenant Governor-elect Austin Davis and the late Tony DeLuca who passed away over the summer but still won election.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Former chief of staff says she was fired for reporting mold in state House district office
The former chief of staff for a Westmoreland County state legislator is suing him and members of the House Republican Caucus alleging that she was fired for reporting mold in the district office. Marcel Nicole Ingram of West Newton is suing in federal court for retaliation under Pennsylvania’s Whistleblower law...
abc27.com
Lancaster County sends two Democrats to the State House
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Lancaster County is sending two Democrats to the State House of Representatives for the first time in decades: incumbent Mike Sturla and Izzy Smith-Wade-El, who is making history of his own. Smith-Wade-El is the first black and LGBTQ person elected to the State House...
Cumberland County incumbent wins third term in Pa. State house
A Republican incumbent has won a third term in the state house of representatives. State Rep. Barb Gleim of Middlesex Township defeated Democrat Alan Howe of Carlisle, who served in the Air Force for more than two decades. Gleim defeated Howe 16,213 to 10,133 in the 199th District in Cumberland...
After election win, state representative to move to Pa. Senate
Republican Greg Rothman will be switching chambers after his win on Tuesday in the race for the senate seat in the 34th District. Rothman, who has served the last eight years in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives, defeated Democrat, Jim Massey, who retired in 1999 as an administrator in state Department of Education implementing school nutrition programs.
etxview.com
Election comes off without a hitch in Schuylkill County; Democratic chairman questions lack of vote curing
SAINT CLAIR — Despite the often bitter tone of the campaigns for Pennsylvania governor and United States senator, the 2022 general election ran smoothly in Schuylkill County, officials said late Tuesday as election bureau employees worked to finalize the count. The county chairmen of the Democratic and Republican parties...
Westmoreland's support of GOP candidates not enough for Pa. victories
Although many agree Westmoreland County is a key to victory for state Republican candidates, the margins of victory here this week weren’t enough to translate into statewide wins for GOP gubernatorial and senate hopefuls. “It’s our job to run up the score, and it didn’t happen enough last night,”...
Washington Examiner
Democrats have mastered mail balloting. Republicans will pay if they fail to step up
PITTSBURGH — The first thing Allegheny County Republican Chairman Sam DeMarco saw on election night after the polls closed was the more than 100,000 votes from his home county that dropped for Democrat John Fetterman through mail-in ballots. Although he wasn’t sure just yet that that meant the race was lost, he also knew Republicans needed to fix something in the party’s way of doing things going forward.
WFMZ-TV Online
Pennycuick declared winner of Mensch's Pa. Senate seat
POTTSTOWN, Pa. — A Pennsylvania lawmaker is now preparing to move from one chamber to the other. The Associated Press on Thursday declared Republican state Rep. Tracy Pennycuick the winner of the state Senate's 24th District, which comprises parts of Berks and Montgomery counties. Pennycuick will replace fellow Republican...
etownian.com
PA Politics: Dr. Oz holds a rally in Elizabethtown
On Wednesday, Nov. 2, Republican Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz held a rally at the Stone Gables Estate in Elizabethtown, Pa. Oz was joined by other Pennsylvania politicians, including State Senator Ryan Aument, former U.S. Ambassador to Denmark Carla Sands and Congressman Lloyd Smucker (PA-11). Sands emphasized the importance of...
Democratic incumbent Patty Kim’s popularity extends across the river
Five-term Democratic incumbent Patty Kim has won the 103rd state House District, defeating Republican David Buell, according to election results from Dauphin and Cumberland counties. Kim received 8,957 votes in Cumberland County versus Buell’s 7,636. In Dauphin County, she took 7,105 votes compared to Buell’s 876. The reconfigured...
wtae.com
Beaver County election results
Pennsylvania's 2022 election was held on Tuesday. To see the latest results for Beaver County as they come in, scroll down. Use the 'Find a Race' search bar at the top of the widget if you are looking for a particular race. If you do not see results above, click...
pghcitypaper.com
LIVE: Pennsylvania midterm election night results
Welcome to Pittsburgh City Paper's live Election Night coverage. As votes are counted, we'll continue to update this page with key developments in the major statewide races as well as several local contests. We'll also have live updates from Democratic Senate hopeful John Fetterman's campaign watch party, as our staff...
wisr680.com
Election Underway For Farm Service Agency
The ballots for the 2022 Farm Service Agency county committee election are currently being mailed out with two local residents to be considered. Farmers and ranchers in Local Administrative Area 2 in Butler County may consider nominees Linda Heasley-Cranmer of Summit Township and Roger Kennedy also of Summit. Ballots must...
wisr680.com
County Officials Say Election Went “Fairly Smooth”
It was a fairly smooth election in terms of how the processing of votes went for Butler County. That’s according to interim elections director and county solicitor Wil White. He spoke to our newsroom and said there were minor issues such as precincts running low on “I Voted” stickers...
lebtown.com
Lebanon County 2022 general election results
Here are the results from the 2022 general election, according to the latest summary data from the county. We’ll keep this updated if changes are made in totals. With typos, suggestions, or corrections, please email [email protected]. For local and uncontested races, we have marked projected winners with italics....
wtae.com
Allegheny County election results
Polls close at 8 p.m. Bookmark this page for updates later tonight. Pennsylvania's 2022 election was held on Tuesday. To see the latest results for Allegheny County as they come in, scroll down. Use the 'Find a Race' search bar at the top of the widget if you are looking...
Pa. lieutenant governor to-be Austin Davis joins historic class of Black people elected to high office
Austin Davis, a 32-year-old state lawmaker from Allegheny County, made history Tuesday night. With the gubernatorial election called by the Associated Press for Democrat Josh Shapiro, Davis, who is on the ticket with Shapiro, becomes the first African American elected lieutenant governor of Pennsylvania. He also becomes the highest ranking Black elected official to serve in the Commonwealth.
wisr680.com
Local Police Departments Receive Honors From AAA
A couple of local police departments were recognized for outstanding efforts to increase road safety by AAA East Central earlier this week. The Cranberry Township Police Department received a Platinum award for their efforts in the Community Traffic Safety Program. Additionally, PA State Police Troop D in Butler also received...
Rainfall record set in region; flooding affects roads in 3 counties
Heavy rain fueled by remnants of Hurricane Nicole poured a record level of rain on Southwestern Pennsylvania on Friday. The National Weather Service reported 2.36 inches of rain had fallen in Pittsburgh as of 10:30 p.m. — easily breaking the previous record daily rainfall for Nov. 11. That was just 0.72 inch, set in 1982.
