Cranberry Township, PA

wisr680.com

Power In State House Still Undecided

The balance of power in Harrisburg is currently undetermined with a number of State House races still undecided. Democrats made gains in a number of state house races and have secured 99 seats total. However, there are now a handful of vacant seats, including Lieutenant Governor-elect Austin Davis and the late Tony DeLuca who passed away over the summer but still won election.
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Lancaster County sends two Democrats to the State House

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Lancaster County is sending two Democrats to the State House of Representatives for the first time in decades: incumbent Mike Sturla and Izzy Smith-Wade-El, who is making history of his own. Smith-Wade-El is the first black and LGBTQ person elected to the State House...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

After election win, state representative to move to Pa. Senate

Republican Greg Rothman will be switching chambers after his win on Tuesday in the race for the senate seat in the 34th District. Rothman, who has served the last eight years in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives, defeated Democrat, Jim Massey, who retired in 1999 as an administrator in state Department of Education implementing school nutrition programs.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Democrats have mastered mail balloting. Republicans will pay if they fail to step up

PITTSBURGH — The first thing Allegheny County Republican Chairman Sam DeMarco saw on election night after the polls closed was the more than 100,000 votes from his home county that dropped for Democrat John Fetterman through mail-in ballots. Although he wasn’t sure just yet that that meant the race was lost, he also knew Republicans needed to fix something in the party’s way of doing things going forward.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WFMZ-TV Online

Pennycuick declared winner of Mensch's Pa. Senate seat

POTTSTOWN, Pa. — A Pennsylvania lawmaker is now preparing to move from one chamber to the other. The Associated Press on Thursday declared Republican state Rep. Tracy Pennycuick the winner of the state Senate's 24th District, which comprises parts of Berks and Montgomery counties. Pennycuick will replace fellow Republican...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
etownian.com

PA Politics: Dr. Oz holds a rally in Elizabethtown

On Wednesday, Nov. 2, Republican Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz held a rally at the Stone Gables Estate in Elizabethtown, Pa. Oz was joined by other Pennsylvania politicians, including State Senator Ryan Aument, former U.S. Ambassador to Denmark Carla Sands and Congressman Lloyd Smucker (PA-11). Sands emphasized the importance of...
ELIZABETHTOWN, PA
wtae.com

Beaver County election results

Pennsylvania's 2022 election was held on Tuesday. To see the latest results for Beaver County as they come in, scroll down. Use the 'Find a Race' search bar at the top of the widget if you are looking for a particular race. If you do not see results above, click...
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
pghcitypaper.com

LIVE: Pennsylvania midterm election night results

Welcome to Pittsburgh City Paper's live Election Night coverage. As votes are counted, we'll continue to update this page with key developments in the major statewide races as well as several local contests. We'll also have live updates from Democratic Senate hopeful John Fetterman's campaign watch party, as our staff...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wisr680.com

Election Underway For Farm Service Agency

The ballots for the 2022 Farm Service Agency county committee election are currently being mailed out with two local residents to be considered. Farmers and ranchers in Local Administrative Area 2 in Butler County may consider nominees Linda Heasley-Cranmer of Summit Township and Roger Kennedy also of Summit. Ballots must...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
wisr680.com

County Officials Say Election Went “Fairly Smooth”

It was a fairly smooth election in terms of how the processing of votes went for Butler County. That’s according to interim elections director and county solicitor Wil White. He spoke to our newsroom and said there were minor issues such as precincts running low on “I Voted” stickers...
lebtown.com

Lebanon County 2022 general election results

Here are the results from the 2022 general election, according to the latest summary data from the county. We’ll keep this updated if changes are made in totals. With typos, suggestions, or corrections, please email [email protected]. For local and uncontested races, we have marked projected winners with italics....
wtae.com

Allegheny County election results

Polls close at 8 p.m. Bookmark this page for updates later tonight. Pennsylvania's 2022 election was held on Tuesday. To see the latest results for Allegheny County as they come in, scroll down. Use the 'Find a Race' search bar at the top of the widget if you are looking...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Pa. lieutenant governor to-be Austin Davis joins historic class of Black people elected to high office

Austin Davis, a 32-year-old state lawmaker from Allegheny County, made history Tuesday night. With the gubernatorial election called by the Associated Press for Democrat Josh Shapiro, Davis, who is on the ticket with Shapiro, becomes the first African American elected lieutenant governor of Pennsylvania. He also becomes the highest ranking Black elected official to serve in the Commonwealth.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wisr680.com

Local Police Departments Receive Honors From AAA

A couple of local police departments were recognized for outstanding efforts to increase road safety by AAA East Central earlier this week. The Cranberry Township Police Department received a Platinum award for their efforts in the Community Traffic Safety Program. Additionally, PA State Police Troop D in Butler also received...
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA

