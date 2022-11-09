Read full article on original website
Related
ACLU congratulates, issues challenge to Kan. AG-elect Kobach
TOPEKA —Republican Kris Kobach won the Kansas attorney general’s race and revived his political career Tuesday by defeating Democrat candidate Chris Mann. The Associated Press called the race at 9:24 a.m. Wednesday. On Thursday the ACLU of Kansas issued a statement to the Attorney General-elect. On social media,...
Abortion rights support helps Kansas Governor win 2nd term
TOPEKA, Kan., (AP) — Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly narrowly won reelection in Republican-leaning Kansas by racking up big leads in the Kansas City area and other places where abortion rights are popular, while her party helped an independent candidate deny the GOP nominee a few crucial votes. Kelly argued...
Laura Kelly wins reelection for governor in Kansas
TOPEKA, Kan., (AP) — Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly won reelection in GOP-leaning Kansas, overcoming Republican efforts to tie her to President Joe Biden and high inflation and likely benefitting from moderate GOP and independent voters’ frustrations with a failed summer attempt to tighten abortion laws. Kelly defeated Republican...
Kobach: Working on legislative agenda, watching Biden administration
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — After his election as Kansas next Attorney General on Tuesday, Kris Kobach is getting ready to hit the ground running. "I'm going to be working hard getting some of our legislative bills ready," Kobach said. "There will be several things I will be proposing and pushing for in the legislature. Among those things will be a human trafficking bill, a bill increasing the penalty for those who traffic in drugs, specifically fentanyl, when it causes someone's death. We'll be working on that in the run-up."
Kansas board recommends ending Native American mascots
TOPEKA (AP) —The Kansas State Board of Education on Thursday recommended that the state's public school districts eliminate Native American mascots and branding to reduce their harmful impacts on students. The board approved a motion making a “strong recommendation” that Kansas public K-12 nontribal schools retire Native American-themed mascots...
Too early to call measure to boost Kansas lawmakers' power
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — It’s too early to call a winning side in the effort to give the Republican-controlled Kansas Legislature a bigger say over how the state regulates businesses, protects people’s health and preserves the environment. The proposed amendment to the Kansas Constitution on Tuesday's ballot...
K-State professor named next Kansas Poet Laureate
TOPEKA — Gov. Laura Kelly announced Thursday the Kansas Creative Arts Industries Commission has selected Traci Brimhall as the 2023-2026 Poet Laureate of Kansas. Brimhall, a professor and director of creative writing at Kansas State University, will become the state’s eighth Poet Laureate when her four-year term begins on January 1.
Feds indict former Kansas foster care officials on fraud charge
TOPEKA — A federal grand jury has indicted the former CEO and IT director of Saint Francis Ministries for scheming to defraud the foster care provider of at least $4.7 million by using fake invoices. The indictment follows a two-year investigation into accusations of financial mismanagement that led to...
Former Wichita police chief wins race for sheriff in Minnesota
St. Louis County, Minnesota —Former Wichita police chief Gordon Ramsay won the race for sheriff in his home town of Duluth, Minnesota on Tuesday. According to the Minnesota Secretary of State's website, Ramsay defeated challenger, St. Louis County Undersheriff Jason Lukovsky 49.8 to 40.2 percent. Ramsay earned 42,741 votes to Lukovsky's 34,538 votes.
Mount Hope girl wins state traffic safety poster contest
Mount Hope, Kan. — The Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) announced on Nov. 10, six-year-old Brooklyn Schmidt of Mount Hope is one of three south central Kansas winners in the 2022 Put the Brakes on Fatalities Day poster contest. The contest is sponsored annually by the KDOT and other...
AAA: Uncertainty far from Kansas having a gas price impact
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Shawn Steward with AAA Kansas notes that the price of gas is still tough to predict from week to week. "This week in Kansas, we are at $3.41 a gallon," Steward said. "That's up slightly, about five cents from where we were a week ago, but ten cents lower than where we were a month ago. I think this week is just indicative of what we've seen throughout basically the entire year for 2022. That's lots of fluctuations, market volatility is still the name of the game."
🏀 WBB: No. 5 Dragons escape Labette
GREAT BEND, Kan. — No. 5 Hutchinson shot out to a 20-point advantage Friday afternoon against Labette at the Cougar Booster Club Classic. That lead dissipated with 8:04 left as the Dragons (5-0) held on to a 53-51 lead. Mya Williams scored just two points in the first half...
🏀 MBB: No. 6 Dragons drop 139 on Labette
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The No. 6 Dragons (4-0) scored the second-most points in a single game in school history Wednesday night against Labette. Led by conference and national player of the week Aaron Frankin's 21 points, the Dragons won 139-84. Franklin scored 10 points in the game's first four...
Hutch Post
Hutchinson, KS
19K+
Followers
21K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Hutchinson, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://hutchpost.com/
Comments / 0