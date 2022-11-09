Read full article on original website
Related
Citrus County Chronicle
PSG rests Marquinhos but Messi, Neymar and Mbappe in squad
PARIS (AP) — Brazil defender Marquinhos has been rested for Paris Saint-Germain's final game before the World Cup in Qatar because of muscle discomfort. French league leader PSG said Saturday that its captain Marquinhos, who is a key player in coach Tite’s Brazil team and has made 71 international appearances, would be left out of the side to face Auxerre on Sunday.
Citrus County Chronicle
Ukraine FM: Moscow playing 'hunger games' with world
PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba pressed Southeast Asian countries for political and material support in his county's fight against Russia, while accusing Moscow on Saturday of playing “hunger games” with the world by holding up shipments of Ukrainian grain and other agricultural products.
Citrus County Chronicle
Buttler dreams big for England before T20 World Cup final
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — England cricket captain Jos Buttler is on the cusp of living out a boyhood dream and is embracing all expectations surrounding Sunday’s Twenty20 World Cup final against Pakistan. A record-breaker in short-form cricket, the first-year captain hopes England can add the T20 world championship...
Citrus County Chronicle
Eagle eye: Man's warning saves lives in building collapse
PARIS (AP) — A four-story building collapsed Saturday morning in northern French city of Lille but no deaths were reported so far thanks to a resident’s advance warning, French authorities said. Lille firefighters said they rescued one person from the rubble with only light injuries. The search for...
Citrus County Chronicle
Australia beats Britain, into final of Billie Jean King Cup
GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — Australia reached the final of the biggest team event in women's tennis for the 19th time after winning the decisive doubles on a match tiebreaker to beat Britain 2-1 in the Billie Jean King Cup on Saturday. Storm Sanders had already put a point on...
Citrus County Chronicle
Poland buries remains of historic democratic leaders
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland has brought back from England and ceremoniously re-buried the remains of three presidents-in-exile whose service during World War II and the Cold War preserved the nation’s democratic traditions while the country was under oppression. Polish President Andrzej Duda and the prime minister on...
Citrus County Chronicle
UN climate talks near halftime with key issues unresolved
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — As the U.N. climate talks in Egypt near the half-way point, negotiators are working hard to draft deals on a wide range of issues they'll put to ministers next week in the hope of getting a substantial result by the end. The top U.S....
Citrus County Chronicle
Asian stocks surge after lower US inflation eases rate fears
BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets surged Friday after U.S. inflation eased by more than expected, spurring hopes the Federal Reserve might scale down plans for more interest rate hikes. Hong Kong's market benchmark jumped 5.4%. Seoul and Sydney rose almost 3%. Shanghai and Tokyo also advanced. Oil prices...
Comments / 0