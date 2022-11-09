Read full article on original website
One person killed in crash on Highway 25 in Greenville County, coroner says
GREENVILLE, S.C. — One person was killed in a crash Friday morning in Greenville County, according to the coroner's office. The crash happened at about 9:20 a.m. on Highway 25 at Old Buncombe Road. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said a 2014 truck was driving north on Highway 25...
Upstate trooper hurt in hit-and-run released from hospital
GREENVILLE, S.C. — A South Carolina state trooper is headed home from the hospital, after spending weeks recovering from a crash. South Carolina Highway Patrol says Lance Cpl. Devin Kugler was seriously hurt in a hit-and-run in Greenville County last month. Troopers say he was hit while standing beside a patrol car during a traffic stop.
Coroner identifies Columbia woman killed in Lexington County crash
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — The Lexington County Coroner's Office has released new details regarding a deadly Thursday afternoon accident. According to Coroner Margaret Fisher, 49-year-old Jennifer O'neal Cassidy of Columbia was attempting to turn onto Bush River Road from Wescott Road around 4 p.m. when her vehicle was struck by a southbound vehicle on the former.
Woman killed in head-on crash in Oconee County, coroner says
OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. — A woman was killed in a head-on crash in Oconee County Saturday morning, according to the Oconee County Coroner. The coroner said it happened shortly after 6 a.m. on SC 130. The coroner said the victim was 52-years-old.
Coroner identifies victim of Lexington Co. collision
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher has identified the victim who died after a motor vehicle incident at the intersection of Wescott Road and Bush River Road. The collision occurred on Thursday, Nov. 10, around 4 p.m. in Lexington County. According to coroner Fisher, Jennifer Oneal...
Deputies search for missing woman last seen in Anderson
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for Haley E. Mansfield, a missing woman from Anderson. Deputies said Mansfield was last seen on November 11, at around 11:30 a.m., in the David Lee Coffee Place area. They added that she was wearing a black shirt.
Deputies find missing man in Anderson County
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said a missing man from the Anderson Area was found safe on Friday. Deputies said the man was last seen near Pearl Harbor Way on November 8 at around 12:00 p.m.
Pedestrian killed in crash in Laurens Co.
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A pedestrian died Tuesday evening in a crash in Laurens. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 9:20 p.m. on Fleming Street Extension near Exchange Drive. Troopers said the pedestrian was traveling north when hit by a Toyota Camry. The pedestrian died according to troopers. The Laurens […]
Man arrested after mother, baby found dead in Greenville Co. home
A man has been arrested after a mother and her baby were found dead in a Greenville County home.
Coroner identifies pedestrian hit in Laurens Co.
LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with South Carolina Highway Patrol said a pedestrian was hit and killed while walking in Laurens Tuesday night. Troopers said at 9:20 p.m., the pedestrian and a Toyota Camry were both heading north on Fleming Street Extension near Exchange Drive when the Camry hit the pedestrian.
Missing woman’s ex accused of killing current girlfriend and baby, family says
TRAVELERS REST, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is still seeking information on woman who was reported missing in 2020 - and now her family is speaking out after they say her ex-boyfriend was arrested in an unrelated case. Jorden Shyann Nebling, now 21 years old,...
Man arrested after bodies of baby and woman reported missing found in South Carolina
MARIETTA, S.C. — A man was arrested Thursday after two bodies were found in a Slater-Marietta home, according to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office. According to WYFF, the Sheriff’s Office discovered the body of a woman who had been reported missing and the body of a “recently-born” baby Wednesday evening.
Police Chief: 9 hurt in Anderson city bus crash
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson Police Department is on scene of a city bus crash Wednesday morning. Chief James Stewart said the bust stopped at East River Street near Polaris Street to pick up passengers when it was hit from behind by a pickup truck. Roughly nine passengers,...
South Carolina man throws knives, flower pot at deputies, threatens to kill them, officials say
OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. — An Upstate man is accused of throwing knives and a flower pot at deputies and threatening to kill them, according to the Oconee County Sheriff's Office. Deputies said they were called to a home on Durham Road Tuesday afternoon about a disturbance. Deputies said they...
'I was terrified': Spartanburg Co. mother speaks out on bus safety after near accidents
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Aiden Walters started kindergarten this year and, according to his mom Kimberly, he is loving every second of it. However, Walters noticed something every morning and afternoon. Drivers not stopping when a bus has their stop sign out. "It’s literally insane. I literally am in fear...
Greenville County Sheriff talks about new unit to curb crime and released SLED crime numbers
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Crime never takes a day off and Sheriff Hobart Lewis said they are always looking at new ways to make Greenville county safer. Enter the sheriff's office's new uniform patrol violent crime unit. So we assigned folks in a specific area to go work and specific...
Anderson City bus involved in crash, at least 9 injured, officials say
ANDERSON, S.C. — An Anderson City bus was involved in an accident with injuries Thursday morning, according to dispatchers. The crash happened at about 8:30 a.m. on Clarke Lane and River Street. An official at the scene said at least nine people were injured. It is not known how...
