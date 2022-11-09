ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laurens, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WYFF4.com

Upstate trooper hurt in hit-and-run released from hospital

GREENVILLE, S.C. — A South Carolina state trooper is headed home from the hospital, after spending weeks recovering from a crash. South Carolina Highway Patrol says Lance Cpl. Devin Kugler was seriously hurt in a hit-and-run in Greenville County last month. Troopers say he was hit while standing beside a patrol car during a traffic stop.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

Coroner identifies Columbia woman killed in Lexington County crash

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — The Lexington County Coroner's Office has released new details regarding a deadly Thursday afternoon accident. According to Coroner Margaret Fisher, 49-year-old Jennifer O'neal Cassidy of Columbia was attempting to turn onto Bush River Road from Wescott Road around 4 p.m. when her vehicle was struck by a southbound vehicle on the former.
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Coroner identifies victim of Lexington Co. collision

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher has identified the victim who died after a motor vehicle incident at the intersection of Wescott Road and Bush River Road. The collision occurred on Thursday, Nov. 10, around 4 p.m. in Lexington County. According to coroner Fisher, Jennifer Oneal...
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies search for missing woman last seen in Anderson

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for Haley E. Mansfield, a missing woman from Anderson. Deputies said Mansfield was last seen on November 11, at around 11:30 a.m., in the David Lee Coffee Place area. They added that she was wearing a black shirt.
ANDERSON, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies find missing man in Anderson County

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said a missing man from the Anderson Area was found safe on Friday. Deputies said the man was last seen near Pearl Harbor Way on November 8 at around 12:00 p.m.
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

Crash kills 1 in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died in a crash Friday morning in Travelers Rest. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 9:19 a.m. on Highway 25 near Old Buncombe Road. Troopers said a Honda SUV was attempting to enter Highway 25 when a Dodge pickup truck hit the passenger side […]
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Driver killed in crash near Travelers Rest

TRAVELERS REST, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A driver died at the hospital on Friday morning after a crash in Greenville County. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the collision occurred on U.S. 25 near Old Buncombe Road just before 9:20 a.m. Troopers said a 76-year-old driver was trying to enter...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

Pedestrian killed in crash in Laurens Co.

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A pedestrian died Tuesday evening in a crash in Laurens. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 9:20 p.m. on Fleming Street Extension near Exchange Drive. Troopers said the pedestrian was traveling north when hit by a Toyota Camry. The pedestrian died according to troopers. The Laurens […]
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Coroner identifies pedestrian hit in Laurens Co.

LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with South Carolina Highway Patrol said a pedestrian was hit and killed while walking in Laurens Tuesday night. Troopers said at 9:20 p.m., the pedestrian and a Toyota Camry were both heading north on Fleming Street Extension near Exchange Drive when the Camry hit the pedestrian.
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Police Chief: 9 hurt in Anderson city bus crash

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson Police Department is on scene of a city bus crash Wednesday morning. Chief James Stewart said the bust stopped at East River Street near Polaris Street to pick up passengers when it was hit from behind by a pickup truck. Roughly nine passengers,...
ANDERSON, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy