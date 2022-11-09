Read full article on original website
Watch Jason Momoa strip down on live TV to show off his Hawaiian malo
During Jason Momoa's visit to "Jimmy Kimmel Live," the host asked him about his malo, a traditional Hawaiian loincloth. To prove how much he likes it, Momoa stripped down to show off the garment.
The View's Whoopi Goldberg Awkwardly Shuts Down Cohosts & Guest Kerry Washington During Cringeworthy Discussion
In yet another awkward episode of The View, Whoopi Goldberg shut down her cohosts and their guest on the Wednesday, October 26, episode.Kerry Washington and Emayatzy Corinealdi joined the television personalities on the hit morning show to talk about their upcoming Hulu series, Reasonable Doubt.When asked about the show, Washington revealed that she is not only the director but also one of the Executive Producers. THE VIEW'S WHOOPI GOLDBERG FLIES OFF THE RAILS AFTER ANGRY PROTESTORS INVADE LIVE TAPING"But this particular project, even though you've got your hands in many things, is particularly special for you. Why?" Joy Behar asked,...
A.V. Club
Jimmy Fallon suppresses giggles long enough to say he never purposely broke on SNL
Saturday Night Live has been home many great catchphrases. Memorable punchlines like “I’m Chevy Chase, and you’re not,” “more cowbell,” and “you like-a the juice” made the show a cultural institution and an indelible part of the American lexicon. But perhaps SNL’s most endearing catchphrase comes from famed funnyman Jimmy Fallon. Now the host of The Tonight Show, audiences can still enjoy his most famous expression: “Hahahaha.” Funnily enough, Fallon’s signature phrase was almost always improvised. In a recent chat with Interview, he claims he “never did it on purpose.”
Whoopi Goldberg Calls Out 'The View' Producers Twice In 1 Week For Making Her Cut To Commercial
Whoopi Goldberg may be known as the unofficial boss on The View, but even she doesn't have enough power to control the series' producers. On the Tuesday, October 11, episode of the daytime talk show, the cohosts were engaged in an opinionated discussion on the midterm elections when the EGOT winner seemed to get frustrated with someone off screen."I think polls are crazy because people make them say what they want them to say, when they want them to say it, and how they want them to say it," the actress, 66, explained before looking at a crew member and...
realitytitbit.com
Late Show fans ask where Louis Cato is as Bandleader absent months after joining
CBS’ The Late Show with Stephen Colbert has been airing since 2015, and it currently airs on weeknights at 11.35 pm ET/PT. Stephen Colbert has been presenting the show after taking over from David Letterman. However, viewers of the show in 2022 are all asking where Louis Cato is, so let’s find out more…
