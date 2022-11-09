ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Sis Sexton
this is ridiculous if it was their families with severe epilepsy chronic pain depression and a lot of other stuff that it can help you bet they would be trying to get it passed these states does not understand the revenue money they could be making and helping people Indiana is just playing games but we're all just going to keep on puffing

Kimberly Peterson
At least a couple of states have brains!Just legalize it across the country!it's ridiculous it has been proven to help with so many medical issues it's crazy that people are spending time for it!!

Ron Sauder
it's just amazing to me that this country can vote for a government that forces a recession, bankrupts thousands of people and, among lots of other things, created the worst inflation in 40 years, but you still can't smoke a joint when you want. I say that way over half of Americans are the most stupid beings on Gods earth and they deserve every bad thing that happens to them. the mid terms show that no one cares about this country anymore and no one cares about saving it from certain annihilation of the American way of life. I'm glad it's about over for me so maybe I won't have to watch the downfall to communism. it's ashame. it was a great country, now no better than any other dump of a country.

Comments / 0

Community Policy