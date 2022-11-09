College Football Games on TV Today (Wednesday, Nov. 9)

Here's a quick look at the college football games on today, Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022 with TV channels, tonight's start times and more information.

Kent State is one of several MAC teams that is fighting for their postseason chances on Wednesday night. Kent State Athletics

Week 11 of the 2022 college football season continues with three more games on Wednesday, Nov. 9. There's more MACtion on tap, including a key East Division contest.

So if you're wondering " What college football games are on today? " know this: There are three involving FBS teams scheduled for today, Wednesday, Nov. 9.

Note: Games are ordered by start time. All times are ET.

College Football Games on TV Today

Buffalo at Central Michigan , 7 p.m. on ESPN2, live stream on fuboTV ( Start your free trial )

Following Ohio's win on Tuesday night, Buffalo is looking to keep pace with the Bobcats atop the MAC East standings. On the other side, Central Michigan needs to win out to have a shot at a postseason berth.

Kent State at Bowling Green , 7 p.m. on CBS Sports Network, live stream on fuboTV ( Start your free trial )

A win for Bowling Green means the Falcons are going to a bowl game and they'll stay tied for first in the MAC East. A loss by Kent State would be twice as bad as it not only would remove the Golden Flashes from the division race but also put an end to their hopes of becoming bowl eligible .

Northern Illinois at Western Michigan , 7 p.m. on ESPNU, live stream on fuboTV ( Start your free trial )

Last season, Northern Illinois won the MAC title and Western Michigan went 8-5, including a victory in the Quick Lane Bowl. This season has gone much rougher for the Huskies and Broncos, as the loser of this game will fall to the bottom of the division standings and will be eliminated from bowl consideration.

How to Watch College Football This Season

fuboTV has complete NCAA college football coverage (CBS, FOX, ESPN) as well as ACC Network, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Networks, and more. fuboTV includes every network you need to watch every college football game in your market.