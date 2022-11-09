ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BasketballNetwork.net

“Magic was everything” — Rod Strickland names the best point guards of all time

By Orel Dizon
BasketballNetwork.net
BasketballNetwork.net
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24WmmT_0j4KTjgN00

Rod Strickland names his Mount Rushmore of NBA point guards, which includes Magic Johnson, Isiah Thomas, Tim Hardaway, and Gary Payton.

Rod Strickland and Magic Johnson

© Jessica Alcheh and Malcolm Emmons - USA TODAY Sports

View the original article to see embedded media.

When discussing the best point guards of all time, it is great to hear from those who played the position. Rod Strickland , one of the most famous point guards during the 1990s, shared his thoughts on the matter in a recent episode of Kevin Garnett 's show on SHOWTIME Basketball, and his No. 1 pick is hardly surprising.

Who's No. 1?

" That's a hard one," Strickland told Garnett, who asked his list of best point guards of all time. " But I'll tell you Magic [Johnson] was everything. I used to go to the store and buy the uniform, put 32 on and Magic on the back. "

The Los Angeles Lakers legend is certainly at the top of a lot of pundits' and fans' Mount Rushmore of point guards. Johnson helped make playing the position fun. He also had a knack for making his teammates better, which inspired Strickland during his 17-year career in the Association.

" I don't even think he knows how much he inspired me, " Strickland continued. " It was Dr. J and Magic and George Gervin. "

Who else made Strickland's cut?

For his second pick, one of the original point gods mentioned Johnson's rival, Isiah Thomas .

" But Isiah Thomas, I don't think, he doesn't get enough credit, " Strickland further said.

When Garnett pointed out how the former Detroit Pistons champion had " crazy handles, " Strickland couldn't help but agree.

The one-time NBA assist leader then found it difficult to determine who else to put on his list, exclaiming that Johnson and Thomas stand out from the rest of the pack.

After some thinking, he rounded out his list with Tim Hardaway , the original crossover king, and Gary Payton , the first point guard to win the Defensive Player of the Year award. Unfortunately, Strickland never got to finish his list, as he and Garnett had plenty of fun during their discussion.

But maybe the DePaul University standout should have thrown his own name in the hat. After all, his handles and slick layup package are as impressive as it gets.

It is quite unfortunate that Strickland never got the All-Star treatment when several retired players, including Hardaway , Payton , Sam Cassell , and Chris Childs , saw him as one of the toughest matchups they have ever had. Hopefully, more people will come to appreciate "Hot Rod" over time.

Comments / 0

Related
ESPN

LeBron hurt late in Clippers' 114-101 win over Lakers

LOS ANGELES -- — LeBron James scored 30 points before leaving the court with pain in his left leg late in the Los Angeles Lakers' 114-101 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday night. James felt discomfort in his leg and groin shortly after he backed down Paul...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Jeff Van Gundy: Jalen Brunson 'Damn Good' For Knicks, But ...

Ten games of the Jalen Brunson era have produced an even record for the New York Knicks. It hardly sounds like an accomplishment to boast about, but it has at least provided the stability the struggling franchise has long sought. ESPN analyst Jeff Van Gundy knows what it's like to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Durant Durant: Knicks Can't Randle Surging Nets

Granted the full-time reigns of the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday, head coach Jacque Vaughn had an instant opportunity to prove his worth at the helm in a nationally televised contest. Alas for the New York Knicks, they happened to be in the way. Vaughn's Nets, paced by a 29-point, 12-rebound,...
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS Sports

NBA Star Power Index: Stephen Curry's toughest opponent is Warriors bench; LeBron James has cratered from deep

Welcome back to NBA Star Power Index: A weekly gauge of the players getting the most buzz around the league. Inclusion on this list isn't necessarily a good thing -- it simply means you're capturing the NBA world's attention. This is also not a ranking. The players listed are in no particular order. This column will run every week throughout the regular season.
SACRAMENTO, CA
The Commercial Appeal

Brevin Knight and Pete Pranica save the Memphis Grizzlies by noticing game clock malfunction

Maybe everyone else was focused on the fast-paced action that was happening during a five-second stretch, but the Memphis Grizzlies broadcast team was on full alert. With 19.7 seconds left in overtime, the clock stopped during the play as the San Antonio Spurs drove the basketball up the floor and got a layup to make it a three-point Grizzlies lead. The time started again when the Spurs got a steal on the inbounds pass and a dunk....
MEMPHIS, TN
NBC Sports

Tomase: Has Jayson Tatum risen past Nikola Jokic in NBA hierarchy?

Two-time defending MVP Nikola Jokic isn't just a unicorn, he's a Pegasus eating a rainbow, a 6-foot-11 center with a feathery shooting touch and a point guard's vision. His passes alone fill highlight reels, and that's before he drops 28 and grabs 14 in warmups. Celtics fans get their lone...
BOSTON, MA
BasketballNetwork.net

BasketballNetwork.net

New York, NY
103
Followers
328
Post
19K+
Views
ABOUT

Basketball Network covers the NBA past, present, and future. From Xs and Os to untold off-court stories, insights and breaking news.

 https://www.basketballnetwork.net/

Comments / 0

Community Policy