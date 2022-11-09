Read full article on original website
Vikings' Adam Thielen Surprises Nurse At Hospital With 2 Super Bowl Tickets
Christmas came early for a nurse in Minnesota ... 'cause Adam Thielen surprised her at work -- naming her 2022 Vikings Fan of the Year, and gifting her TWO Super Bowl tickets!!. The heartwarming moment was caught on video, showing the 2-time Pro Bowler walking to the health center's courtyard...
Upcoming Vikings Game Is Like a 9-Part Soap Opera
So many storylines fill the plot for Minnesota Vikings at Buffalo Bills, it could syndicate as a soap opera on daytime television. The Vikings travel to Highmark Stadium for a date with the Bills this Sunday and haven’t won in Buffalo in 25 years. And that’s not even the tip of the purple iceberg for the drama.
The Vikings May be Even Deeper at Tight End
Much of the fan focus has been on newly-acquired T.J. Hockenson, who certainly made quite the impression in his purple debut. His 9 targets turned into 9 catches for 70 yards. Not an eye-popping yardage total, but certainly a reflection of him being heavily involved in the game plan. Well, some recent news suggested that the Vikings may be getting even deeper at tight end.
The Nationals Folks Picking the Vikings over Bills
The Minnesota Vikings (7-1) are 3.5-point underdogs three days before a showdown with the Buffalo Bills (6-2) in Week 10. The Bills lost to the New York Jets, 20-17, in Week 9 on the road, beset by an elbow injury to quarterback Josh Allen. The Vikings conquered the Washington Commanders in Week 9, 20-17. Minnesota sits atop the NFC North with a 4.5-game lead on the Green Bay Packers.
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins just bought a golf course
It’s not entirely rare for professional athletes of major sports to get interested in the game of golf. Current and former NBA superstars Stephen Curry and Michael Jordan have fallen in love with the game, as well as football stars such as Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers and Josh Allen who’ve all appeared on “The Match”.
Former Vikings coach blamed NFL insider for firing
Mike Zimmer might no longer be with the Vikings, but a new and surprising detail about the former coach has emerged. On a recent episode of The Sports Talkers Podcast, Stephen Strom was joined by NFL insider and ProFootballTalk reporter Mike Florio. On the show, Strom asked Florio about a time when a player or coach was angry with him. So, Florio detailed a time earlier this year involving the former coach.
Get Ready to Learn the Name of Vikings Rookie CB
Third-year Minnesota Vikings cornerback Cameron Dantzler will miss Sunday’s bout with the Buffalo Bills, unlocking an opportunity for a rookie — one who shined in Week 9 at Washington. His name is Akayleb Evans, a man snagging headlines last April because of his general manager. The Vikings selected...
How did Minnesota sports teams get their colors?
MINNEAPOLIS – With the Minnesota Vikings record of 7-1, lots of fans are buying into the purple and gold this season. But why those colors?In fact, how did any of Minnesota's pro sports teams get their maroons, red, blues and greens? For the Vikings' purple and gold, it all started with former Vikings General Manager Bert Rose. He thought purple was bold, and gold was a nod to the state's Scandinavian roots. However, those are also the colors of the University of Washington, where Rose went to college.Did you know the Minnesota Wild's official colors are Iron Range Red, Forest Green,...
Week 10 NFL Picks: Can the Vikings Upset the Bills?
Eagles -13.5 (L) Vikings/Commanders O43.5 (L) Seahawks/Cardinals U49.5 (L) Tennessee Titans +12.5 (W) The Seattle Seahawks and Tampa Bay Buccaneers are two teams that have been surprising this season, but for very different reasons. The Seahawks had been pinned as one of the worst teams in the NFL prior to season’s start, and the Bucs were expected to go on a playoff run as soon as Tom Brady came back out of retirement.
Vikings Look to Solve an Old-School Puzzle
We are now halfway into a season where the Minnesota Vikings cleaned house and went for a philosophy change. Gone is the old-school head coach with a defensive background. In is an offensive-minded Kevin O’Connell with an aptitude for progressive thinking. On Sunday, however, Minnesota will need to solve a former puzzle.
