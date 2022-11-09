Read full article on original website
Cold Air Rolls Into Alabama Over The Weekend
RADAR CHECK: Alabama is rain-free this afternoon; the rain shield associated with Tropical Depression Nicole is well to the northeast, the sky has cleared temporary over the western counties of the state. Temperatures are hovering around 70 degrees in most locations. Clouds will increase tonight, and some rain will push into Northwest Alabama during the pre-dawn hours.
Rain Ends Later Today; Much Colder Air For The Weekend
RADAR CHECK: The most widespread rain across Alabama early this morning is over the northeast counties of the state associated with Tropical Depression Nicole, but some patchy light rain is also over the central and western counties of the state as well. Rain will end by midday, and most of the state will be dry this afternoon and tonight (although clouds will linger). Today’s high will be close to 70 degrees.
Breezy/Rain At Times Tonight For East Alabama
RAIN FOR EAST ALABAMA TONIGHT: Tropical Storm Nicole will bring breezy and wet weather to the eastern half of Alabama tonight and tomorrow morning. Most of the rain will we east of I-65, with the heavier amounts (around one inch) near the Georgia state line. Showers across West Alabama tonight will be light and spotty.
Windy, Wet Weather For East Alabama Tomorrow Night/Friday Morning
FINE FALL DAY: With a good supply of sunshine, temperatures are in the 70-75 degree range across most of Alabama this afternoon… tonight will be mostly fair with a low in the 50s. Clouds will increase during the day tomorrow, and rain will move into the eastern half of...
Early Afternoon Update on Tropical Storm Nicole; Rain Getting Closer to Central Alabama
As of 12:30 pm, the main bulk of rain associated with Tropical Storm Nicole continues to stay off to our east and southeast, but I wouldn’t be surprised if a few light raindrops or drizzle is falling south of I-20 and east of I-65. Rain chances will continue to increase as we go through the afternoon hours and into the evening as Nicole continues to make her northward turn and eventually stars trekking to the north-northeast.
Hurricane Nicole Approaching the East Coast of Florida
NICOLE APPROACHING THE EAST COAST OF FLORIDA; BRINGING STRONG WINDS, A DANGEROUS STORM SURGE, AND HEAVY RAINS. ———————————————– LOCATION…27.0N 78.9W. ABOUT 20 MI…35 KM NNE OF SETTLEMENT POINT GRAND BAHAMA ISLAND. ABOUT 75...
Wind Advisory Issued for Eastern & Southeastern Parts of Central Alabama for Much of Thursday
NWS Birmingham has issued a WIND ADVISORY valid starting at 8 am CST Thursday morning and is set to expire at 12 am CST for the following counties in Central Alabama: Barbour, Bullock, Chambers, Clay, Cleburne, Lee, Macon, Pike, Randolph, Russell, and Tallapoosa. Here are the details…. Northeast winds 15...
