Business Insider

Does WhatsApp notify when you screenshot? Here's what to know

WhatsApp does not notify users of any screenshots taken within the app. Even its disappearing media feature, View Once, allows screenshots without notification. For better screenshot protection, consider Snapchat or Instagram. Along with apps like Telegram and Signal, WhatsApp is a highly secure, privacy-focused messaging app that is fully end-to-end...
Android Central

Bing keeps changing Safesearch back to default.

Everytime i change safesearch in bing to off it always changes it back to moderate everytime I reopen bing on web browser anyone know why this is happening i just want it to be set to off. just uninstalled Browser and reinstalled but still does the same thing. it does...
Android Central

Rotating screen even with auto on or off

Hi all I've noticed since the update my n20u keeps rotating even if I'm in portrait mode???. I'm looking at a text message and the screen rotates but won't rotate back untill I've restart the phone and it's ok for a hour or so and does it again so annoying X's ,
Android Authority

How to delete your search history on Android

Clearing your search history on Android has never been easier. If you are an Android user, deleting your search history is very simple. Furthered by the fact that Google owns and develops Android, the company makes it very easy to access your past search information and clear it. Let’s go over how to delete your search history on Android.
The Verge

How to record a phone call on an iPhone

Are you trying to find a way to record your phone calls on an iPhone call, say, for an interview? Unfortunately, there’s no native feature or app that allows you to do that in a straightforward manner given the potential legal repercussions Apple could face. Thankfully, though, there are a few ways to get around that obstacle.
Android Central

My phone has been stuck on the same update screen for 20 mins and stuck at 0%

Welcome to Android Central! Chances are that you're in Download Mode, which is for transferring a firmware file via USB. It's highly unlikely that a 2 year old phone from LG (which exited the smartphone market last year) would have pushed out an official system update for a budget phone.
Android Central

auto rotate icon

I am running UI5.0 and i noticed the auto rotate icon resets itself to portrait with a lock every now and then. i gather once i enabled it to auto rotate, it should stay as it until i change it, no? i don't believe i change anything in Settings to cause that to happen.
techaiapp.com

7 Tips to Boost Your Android Phone’s Performance

If your phone’s performance starts to get noticeably slow, your patience will definitely get tested. It could get quite irritating when your phone takes forever to load apps or even unlock when you type in your password. Here are some tips to boost your phone’s performance. 1. Uninstall...
Android Police

How to set up One UI 5 homescreen on Samsung Galaxy phones

Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Samsung has officially released One UI 5 software based on Android 13 to the top Samsung Galaxy phones. Apart from Android 13 add-ons like per-app language settings, and deeper Material You integration, Samsung added several lock screen and homescreen customization tricks to take your Galaxy experience to the next level. Here are the best tips to set up One UI 5 home screen.
Android Central

Does the S 22+ have better reception than most other phones?

I am considering the S22+ only because I have read numerous 3rd party reviews about it having exceptional reception in weak signal areas because of the Snapdragon 8 chip and QUALCOMM's X65 Modem. I have very poor coverage where I live so this is a deciding factor for me. Can any confirm if they think it is above average in reception?

