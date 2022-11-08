Read full article on original website
laptopmag.com
3 Android apps are stealing banking info via screen recording — remove them ASAP before you're next
In case you missed it, cybersecurity firm ThreatFabric published a report last Friday regarding its discovery of five malicious Google Play apps masquerading as legitimate services, including finance tracking and calculating taxes. The quintet of apps fall under two relatively new malware families: Vultur and Sharkbot. And yes, they're every...
iOS 16.2 will let you dramatically change your home screen — here’s how
The iOS 16.2 beta contains the option to drastically change your iPhone home screen through Custom Accessibility Mode.
Business Insider
Does WhatsApp notify when you screenshot? Here's what to know
WhatsApp does not notify users of any screenshots taken within the app. Even its disappearing media feature, View Once, allows screenshots without notification. For better screenshot protection, consider Snapchat or Instagram. Along with apps like Telegram and Signal, WhatsApp is a highly secure, privacy-focused messaging app that is fully end-to-end...
Android Central
Bing keeps changing Safesearch back to default.
Everytime i change safesearch in bing to off it always changes it back to moderate everytime I reopen bing on web browser anyone know why this is happening i just want it to be set to off. just uninstalled Browser and reinstalled but still does the same thing. it does...
Android Central
Rotating screen even with auto on or off
Hi all I've noticed since the update my n20u keeps rotating even if I'm in portrait mode???. I'm looking at a text message and the screen rotates but won't rotate back untill I've restart the phone and it's ok for a hour or so and does it again so annoying X's ,
Android Authority
How to delete your search history on Android
Clearing your search history on Android has never been easier. If you are an Android user, deleting your search history is very simple. Furthered by the fact that Google owns and develops Android, the company makes it very easy to access your past search information and clear it. Let’s go over how to delete your search history on Android.
The Verge
How to record a phone call on an iPhone
Are you trying to find a way to record your phone calls on an iPhone call, say, for an interview? Unfortunately, there’s no native feature or app that allows you to do that in a straightforward manner given the potential legal repercussions Apple could face. Thankfully, though, there are a few ways to get around that obstacle.
Your smartphone camera is spying on you even when the screen is off – how to stop ‘selfie spies’
THE suspect ways that stalkers use phone cameras to spy on people have been revealed. A researcher has blogged about the ways his app can be use against those with smartphones. University student and researcher Syzmon Sidor said in a blog post that the Android app he has written uses...
Three amazing WhatsApp tricks you need to know – including ‘secret message mode’
WHATSAPP is filled to the brim with useful tools and features. They include the ability to erase messages after you've sent them and a "secret" mode that deletes texts after you've sent them. How to erase messages you've sent. By far, the ability to erase a message after you've sent...
Android Central
My phone has been stuck on the same update screen for 20 mins and stuck at 0%
Welcome to Android Central! Chances are that you're in Download Mode, which is for transferring a firmware file via USB. It's highly unlikely that a 2 year old phone from LG (which exited the smartphone market last year) would have pushed out an official system update for a budget phone.
Millions of Android users should check phone and delete these apps – or it could cost you
HAVING too many apps could inadvertently cost you more. Think about it, loads of apps means more storage space needed and therefore buying a smartphone with a higher spec or even spending money on cloud storage. Thankfully, Android has some useful tools that allow you to go beyond simply sifting...
Android Central
auto rotate icon
I am running UI5.0 and i noticed the auto rotate icon resets itself to portrait with a lock every now and then. i gather once i enabled it to auto rotate, it should stay as it until i change it, no? i don't believe i change anything in Settings to cause that to happen.
techaiapp.com
7 Tips to Boost Your Android Phone’s Performance
If your phone’s performance starts to get noticeably slow, your patience will definitely get tested. It could get quite irritating when your phone takes forever to load apps or even unlock when you type in your password. Here are some tips to boost your phone’s performance. 1. Uninstall...
Facebook issues major texting warning for every iPhone owner as Mark Zuckerberg slams Apple
FACEBOOK boss Mark Zuckerberg has launched an attack on Apple's iMessage saying WhatsApp is better. The tech billionaire, 38, slammed the iPhone maker as his WhatsApp platform goes on a huge advertising spree aimed at highlighting key security benefits. Zuck posted a shot of one billboard on Facebook and Instagram,...
Honor's Galaxy Z Fold 4 rival will debut in China on November 23
Honor has teased the unveiling of its next foldable flagship phone, the Honor Magic Vs, later this month along with another standard flagship model.
One UI 5 (Android 13) starts arriving for the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Fold 4
Samsung begins rolling a stable build of One UI 5 to U.S. beta testers of the Galaxy Z Flip 4 for Fold 4. This Android 13 update for these foldables introduces users to Samsung's most customizable OS to date.
How to set up One UI 5 homescreen on Samsung Galaxy phones
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Samsung has officially released One UI 5 software based on Android 13 to the top Samsung Galaxy phones. Apart from Android 13 add-ons like per-app language settings, and deeper Material You integration, Samsung added several lock screen and homescreen customization tricks to take your Galaxy experience to the next level. Here are the best tips to set up One UI 5 home screen.
Android Central
Does the S 22+ have better reception than most other phones?
I am considering the S22+ only because I have read numerous 3rd party reviews about it having exceptional reception in weak signal areas because of the Snapdragon 8 chip and QUALCOMM's X65 Modem. I have very poor coverage where I live so this is a deciding factor for me. Can any confirm if they think it is above average in reception?
"I Find It Incredibly Irritating": Millennials And Gen-Zers Are Revealing Their Most "I'm With The Boomers On This" Opinions
"Maybe it's because I grew up with that rule but I know when I'm getting lunch with a friend or something, I just find it incredibly irritating."
