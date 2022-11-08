Read full article on original website
Related
Android Central
Rotating screen even with auto on or off
Hi all I've noticed since the update my n20u keeps rotating even if I'm in portrait mode???. I'm looking at a text message and the screen rotates but won't rotate back untill I've restart the phone and it's ok for a hour or so and does it again so annoying X's ,
Android Central
Whitestone Dome Removal Fail - Portion is left - Need ideas for removal
I bought my first Whitestone Dome protector a few months ago based on the review here and loved it. Since then, I have recommended it and also bought multiple ones for various phones I help people with and have installed. I have also had to remove 3 or 4 due to cracks and have done so without an issue. I have probably done 4 removals and 10 installs.
Android Central
Bing keeps changing Safesearch back to default.
Everytime i change safesearch in bing to off it always changes it back to moderate everytime I reopen bing on web browser anyone know why this is happening i just want it to be set to off. just uninstalled Browser and reinstalled but still does the same thing. it does...
One UI 5 (Android 13) starts arriving for the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Fold 4
Samsung begins rolling a stable build of One UI 5 to U.S. beta testers of the Galaxy Z Flip 4 for Fold 4. This Android 13 update for these foldables introduces users to Samsung's most customizable OS to date.
Android Central
My phone has been stuck on the same update screen for 20 mins and stuck at 0%
Welcome to Android Central! Chances are that you're in Download Mode, which is for transferring a firmware file via USB. It's highly unlikely that a 2 year old phone from LG (which exited the smartphone market last year) would have pushed out an official system update for a budget phone.
Android Central
Pixel Phones. Too Many Compromises.
I have been using a Pixel 5a I received as a promotional item for a couple months. I have to say I am pretty disappointed in the phone and the Pixel implementation of Android 13 overall. I guess I thought would share my experiences if somebody is considering a Pixel. I am coming from a One Plus 7t which overall worked pretty well.
Android Central
7 Pro Power Button is Wiggling
Anyone else have a power button that's got some play in it? A Google search brought up a couple of results but nothing too overwhelming ... wondering if this is an isolated case and if I should see if Google will let me exchange it before I put my Whitestone screen in on this one.
Google and Spotify begin testing User Choice Billing on Android, with Bumble to follow
The User Choice Billing allows Android users to have two payment options to choose from.
Android Central
auto rotate icon
I am running UI5.0 and i noticed the auto rotate icon resets itself to portrait with a lock every now and then. i gather once i enabled it to auto rotate, it should stay as it until i change it, no? i don't believe i change anything in Settings to cause that to happen.
Gmail's new look won't let you go back to the old one
Google is beginning to roll out its redesigned, integrated Gmail experience to all users as the new standard. Gmail's updated look adds the ability for users to incorporate commonly used Google apps to their sidebar without ever needing to leave their email.
Gorilla Tag shows why Meta needs to loosen its grip on the Oculus Store
Gorilla Tag, a free game available on the Oculus App Lab, is about to pass up Beat Saber in user reviews on the Quest storefront.
Android Central
Does the S 22+ have better reception than most other phones?
I am considering the S22+ only because I have read numerous 3rd party reviews about it having exceptional reception in weak signal areas because of the Snapdragon 8 chip and QUALCOMM's X65 Modem. I have very poor coverage where I live so this is a deciding factor for me. Can any confirm if they think it is above average in reception?
Among Us VR review: A fantastic port for social mayhem, with some caveats
If you enjoyed the original Among Us, then you'll absolutely love how the game translates into virtual reality, as you chat with crewmates to figure out the sus imposter — or to hide your own murderous ways.
Android Central
T-Mobile Sim Swap going be difficult
After that huge data breach T-Mo experienced, it's probably a good idea from a security standpoint. After that huge data breach T-Mo experienced, it's probably a good idea from a security standpoint. Yeah definitely but going be a pain now for me to switch sims between device. Yeah definitely but...
Honor's Galaxy Z Fold 4 rival will debut in China on November 23
Honor has teased the unveiling of its next foldable flagship phone, the Honor Magic Vs, later this month along with another standard flagship model.
MediaTek sets its sights on entry-level Chromebooks with new Kompanio 520 and 528 chips
The Kompanio 520 and 528 SoCs from MediaTek are now official and are tailored for next year's Chromebooks.
Google Pixel 7a could bring a 90Hz display from Samsung
An early Pixel 7a leak suggests a higher refresh rate display next to wireless charging and upgraded cameras.
Triple your Oculus Quest battery life with this amazing battery necklace
Forget strapping another weighty thing to your head. This battery necklace will take the weight off and still triple your Oculus Quest 2 or Meta Quest Pro's battery life.
Best heavy duty & kid cases for Amazon Fire HD 8 tablets 2022
Do you have an Amazon Fire tablet that you want to protect? Here are our top picks for cases that'll keep your little ones from destroying your prized tablet.
TinHiFi P1 Max are among the best-sounding planar IEMs for under $200
TinHiFi P1 Max deliver exquisite sound thanks to large 14.2mm planar drivers, and they come with an interesting design and sturdy build quality. For $129, they're a downright steal.
Comments / 0