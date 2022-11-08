ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Rotating screen even with auto on or off

Hi all I've noticed since the update my n20u keeps rotating even if I'm in portrait mode???. I'm looking at a text message and the screen rotates but won't rotate back untill I've restart the phone and it's ok for a hour or so and does it again so annoying X's ,
Whitestone Dome Removal Fail - Portion is left - Need ideas for removal

I bought my first Whitestone Dome protector a few months ago based on the review here and loved it. Since then, I have recommended it and also bought multiple ones for various phones I help people with and have installed. I have also had to remove 3 or 4 due to cracks and have done so without an issue. I have probably done 4 removals and 10 installs.
Bing keeps changing Safesearch back to default.

Everytime i change safesearch in bing to off it always changes it back to moderate everytime I reopen bing on web browser anyone know why this is happening i just want it to be set to off. just uninstalled Browser and reinstalled but still does the same thing. it does...
My phone has been stuck on the same update screen for 20 mins and stuck at 0%

Welcome to Android Central! Chances are that you're in Download Mode, which is for transferring a firmware file via USB. It's highly unlikely that a 2 year old phone from LG (which exited the smartphone market last year) would have pushed out an official system update for a budget phone.
Pixel Phones. Too Many Compromises.

I have been using a Pixel 5a I received as a promotional item for a couple months. I have to say I am pretty disappointed in the phone and the Pixel implementation of Android 13 overall. I guess I thought would share my experiences if somebody is considering a Pixel. I am coming from a One Plus 7t which overall worked pretty well.
7 Pro Power Button is Wiggling

Anyone else have a power button that's got some play in it? A Google search brought up a couple of results but nothing too overwhelming ... wondering if this is an isolated case and if I should see if Google will let me exchange it before I put my Whitestone screen in on this one.
auto rotate icon

I am running UI5.0 and i noticed the auto rotate icon resets itself to portrait with a lock every now and then. i gather once i enabled it to auto rotate, it should stay as it until i change it, no? i don't believe i change anything in Settings to cause that to happen.
Gmail's new look won't let you go back to the old one

Google is beginning to roll out its redesigned, integrated Gmail experience to all users as the new standard. Gmail's updated look adds the ability for users to incorporate commonly used Google apps to their sidebar without ever needing to leave their email.
Does the S 22+ have better reception than most other phones?

I am considering the S22+ only because I have read numerous 3rd party reviews about it having exceptional reception in weak signal areas because of the Snapdragon 8 chip and QUALCOMM's X65 Modem. I have very poor coverage where I live so this is a deciding factor for me. Can any confirm if they think it is above average in reception?
T-Mobile Sim Swap going be difficult

After that huge data breach T-Mo experienced, it's probably a good idea from a security standpoint. After that huge data breach T-Mo experienced, it's probably a good idea from a security standpoint. Yeah definitely but going be a pain now for me to switch sims between device. Yeah definitely but...

