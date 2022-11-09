ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Ex-India cricketer’s reply to Pakistan PM’s ‘distasteful’ tweet goes viral

Team India supporters were not impressed with Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s distasteful tweet about the Men in Blue following their shocking 10-wicket defeat to England in the T20 World Cup semifinal on Thursday. Shehbaz Sharif’s words were termed as “insulting” towards the Indian cricket team and he was severely criticized for his post immediately after his message went viral on the microblogging platform. On Saturday, former India speedster Irfan Pathan gave a befitting reply to Shehbaz Sharif in his own style.
The Independent

Is England vs Samoa on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Rugby League World Cup semi-final

England target a Rugby League World Cup final place with Samoa standing between them.The hosts of the tournament have been in fine form and handed Samoa a demoralising defeat in the opener.But Samoa rebounded well, grinding out a victory over Pacific neighbours Tonga to book a rematch against the hosts here.But England have maintained their form, with Papua New Guinea going down 46-6 and Shane Wane’s side know one more victory will earn them a shot at glory.Here’s everything you need to know about the World Cup semi-final: When is England vs Samoa?England v Samoa will take place on Saturday...
BBC

The Kerala Story: Film on India women in Islamic State sparks row

Police in Kerala have sought legal advice on a complaint about a movie teaser that is sparking controversy in the southern Indian state. In the teaser - for an upcoming movie called The Kerala Story - an actress claims her character is one among 32,000 women from the state who were "converted" into Islamic terrorists.
getnews.info

Indian Visa For US Citizens – Details of Visa Issued by India

Well, there are some things in the world that, once done, are very dear to your heart and soul. And one of those things is a luxury holiday in India. India has always been on the list of the best places in the world plus, it has everything, whether it’s landscapes, adventure trips, or restaurants. In 2014, the country introduced an e-Visa system for the first time, allowing citizens from more than 60 countries to apply for their visas online. Travelers need a visa to enter India. Currently, US citizens can obtain the India e-Visa for short stays. US citizens are eligible for an e-Visa for India, a multiple-entry visa that allows stays of up to 180 days in the country. American travelers can obtain an electronic visa for tourism, business, or medical treatment. The India e-Visa makes it easy for American travelers to obtain visas to enter the country. American travelers need to meet a few requirements to apply for their India visa online.
The Independent

Chris Jordan would relish chance to emulate Jofra Archer and bowl a Super Over

Chris Jordan would relish the opportunity to emulate great friend Jofra Archer and bowl a Super Over that inspires England to World Cup glory.Archer wrote himself into England folklore in the 2019 50-over World Cup final against New Zealand, who were beaten on boundary countback after tied scores in the regulation ODI and the six-ball shootout.Should he be selected in Sunday’s T20 World Cup final against Pakistan at the MCG, Jordan insisted he would instantly raise his hand to bowl the Super Over if the tournament showpiece was decided that way.Jordan has some form in this regard, having been selected...
SkySports

Women's Rugby World Cup: Charlie Hayter looks ahead to England vs New Zealand in final

England face New Zealand in the final of the World Cup on Saturday with Simon Middleton's side seeking a third title and first since 2014. The Black Ferns were the last team to beat England in 2019 but the Red Roses handed them heavy defeats in back-to-back Tests at the end of last season during their record winning streak that now stands at 30 matches.
Yardbarker

Pakistan have the best bowling line-up and England have the best batting line-up, reckons Shadab Khan ahead of final

Pakistan's Shadab Khan told pundit Nasser Hussain that his side are aware that England are a 'world-class team' and are prepared for the challenge. He added that the strengths of the teams are different, with England carrying the most formidable batting unit in the tournament while Pakistan have a high-quality bowling attack. The T20 World Cup will reach its culimantion on Sunday, November 13, as the two teams battle it out in the quest for supremacy at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground.
The Guardian

Wood and Malan give England fitness boost for T20 World Cup final

England received a boost on the eve of the T20 World Cup final when Mark Wood and Dawid Malan significantly stepped up their involvement in training, putting them potentially back in contention for the game against Pakistan – particularly if the predicted bad weather pushes the start back to Monday afternoon.
BBC

Ireland v Pakistan: Orla Prendergast shines as Irish win T20 opener

Pakistan 135-5 (20 overs): Nida Dar 61; Prendergast 3-10 Ireland 139-4 (18.4 overs): Lewis 69*, Prendergast 39. Orla Prendergast shone as Ireland secured a six-wicket win against Pakistan in their T20 series opener. After Pakistan secured a 3-0 sweep in their one-day international series on Wednesday, the Irish bounced back...
SkySports

Sarina Wiegman exclusive: England Women's manager calls for more diversity in football

England Women manager Sarina Wiegman says more must be done to increase diversity in football - and believes the Football Association are tackling the issue. The FA's second annual report on the Football Leadership Diversity Code showed English clubs are failing to meet some of its pledged targets while just three of the 23 members of Wiegman's Euro 2022 winning squad were from Black, Asian or mixed heritage backgrounds.

Comments / 0

Community Policy