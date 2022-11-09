ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Comments / 8

Related
Mother Jones

An Anti-Abortion Republican Just Lost His Bid for Kentucky’s Supreme Court

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. An anti-abortion crusader in Kentucky lost a critical race for a state Supreme Court seat that could impact the future of abortion rights in the state. Joseph Fischer, a lawyer and longtime Republican state representative, was vying for an eight-year term in Kentucky’s highest court against incumbent Michelle Keller, a registered independent. When the race was called by AP, Fischer trailed Keller by about 10 percentage points.
KENTUCKY STATE
Washington Examiner

Sarah Sanders breaks with Arkansas governor on transgender medical care for minors

Sarah Sanders said that she would have supported an Arkansas bill banning transgender medical intervention for minors that was vetoed by Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson. Sanders, previously the press secretary for President Donald Trump and now running for governor as a Republican, said one of the first jobs of the state is to protect its residents. For that reason, she said during Friday's Arkansas gubernatorial debate, she would have signed into law legislation banning certain "gender-affirming" treatments for youth under the age of 18.
ARKANSAS STATE
Salon

The 3 biggest lies Republicans use to avoid admitting they plan to ban abortion

For decades now, Republicans have been running on an anti-abortion platform. Much to the dismay of feminists, it seems to have done little to discourage voters from turning out for them. It's no wonder, then, that Republicans began to believe that voters either agreed with their anti-choice views or weren't really bothered by them. Then, in June, the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, opening the door to a stampede of Republican-controlled state legislatures banning abortion. The result was a widespread backlash that made it quite clear that no, actually, the public does not support abortion bans. Instead, it seems that voters had spent years dismissing Republican anti-choice views as empty gestures to placate the religious right, not action plans. (The idea that right wing radicalism is "just talk" strikes again!)
GEORGIA STATE
Washington Examiner

'Utterly horrifying': Virginia Democrat ripped for plan to criminalize parents opposed to gender transitions

A parent activist group blasted a Virginia state legislator who is seeking legislation to bring child abuse criminal charges against parents who oppose their children's gender transitions. Virginia Delegate Elizabeth Guzman (D) told WJLA Thursday that she would introduce a bill in the next legislative session that would expand the...
VIRGINIA STATE
Newsweek

Democrats Flip State Senate Held by Republicans for 40 Years

Democrats have flipped the Michigan state senate, which had been held by Republicans for almost 40 years. All 38 seats in the upper chamber of the Michigan Legislature were up for grabs in Tuesday's election. Democrats have not controlled the Michigan Senate since the early 1980s, but political district maps...
MICHIGAN STATE
TIME

Marijuana Will Be Legal in Half the U.S. If These Ballot Measures Pass in the 2022 Midterms

Marijuana could become legal in nearly half of the U.S. following the 2022 Midterm Elections—if voters in five states pass the ballot measures before them on Nov. 8. In Arkansas, Maryland, Missouri, North Dakota and South Dakota voters are being asked whether they support legalizing the recreational use of marijuana for adults. The measure looks likely to pass in three states—Arkansas, Maryland, and Missouri, according to polls. However, the outcome is less certain in the Dakotas.
ARKANSAS STATE
The Herald News

States exempt from federal gun laws

Under nullification laws, some U.S. states feel they do not have to follow federal law regarding the sale of guns manufactured in the region. Since 2010, Idaho, Kansas, Wyoming, South Dakota, and Arizona have all passed federally defiant legislation based on "firearms freedom," allowing them to make guns without national regulations and sell them without an official federal record. In 2021, Missouri attempted to nullify federal gun regulations by passing the Second Amendment Preservation Act, but the Justice Department issued a warning that the act cannot be enforced due to the Constitution's Supremacy Clause. You may also like: Democratic Party history from the year you were born
ARIZONA STATE
foodsafetynews.com

FDA says liver and gallbladder problems associated with Daily Harvest product

The Food and Drug Administration is continuing to investigate an outbreak of complaints about illnesses associated with Daily Harvest brand frozen crumbles and has named specific problems consumers have had. As of Oct. 21, the number of complaints was 393, with at least 133 patients having required hospitalization, according to...
GEORGIA STATE
BuzzFeed News

Wisconsin Voters Have Reelected A Governor And Attorney General Who Support Abortion Rights And Say They Won’t Enforce A Near-Total Abortion Ban

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and Attorney General Josh Kaul have pledged not to enforce the state’s near-total abortion ban, which took effect after Roe v. Wade was overturned. Voters in Wisconsin reelected Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and Attorney General Josh Kaul, who have pledged not to enforce the near-total...
WISCONSIN STATE
The Topeka Capital-Journal

Donald Trump touts 'somebody named Derek Schmidt' as Kansas governor's race heats up

Former president Donald Trump touted "somebody named Derek Schmidt" in a video address urging Kansans to elect the Republican as governor in November. Trump said Schmidt was "outstanding in every single way," strong on the border and crime, and someone who will fight taxes "as soon as he gets elected to do — you know what he wants to do, and he will be absolutely fantastic in doing it."
KANSAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy