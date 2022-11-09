Read full article on original website
Related
Mother Jones
An Anti-Abortion Republican Just Lost His Bid for Kentucky’s Supreme Court
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. An anti-abortion crusader in Kentucky lost a critical race for a state Supreme Court seat that could impact the future of abortion rights in the state. Joseph Fischer, a lawyer and longtime Republican state representative, was vying for an eight-year term in Kentucky’s highest court against incumbent Michelle Keller, a registered independent. When the race was called by AP, Fischer trailed Keller by about 10 percentage points.
Kansans pass constitutional amendment on election, removal of sheriffs
Kansans support amendment to Kansas Constitution on election of sheriffs, but amendment giving the Legislature more power over regulations may not pass. The post Kansans pass constitutional amendment on election, removal of sheriffs appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Elissa Slotkin Wins Reelection In Michigan House Race The Whole Country Was Watching
Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D-Mich.) is projected to win reelection in what turned out to be one of the most intense and expensive races anywhere in the country, according to the Associated Press. Slotkin, first elected to Congress as part of the 2018 backlash against former President Donald Trump, was running...
Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly defies history with narrow win over Republican Schmidt
Kelly’s lead over Schmidt was smaller than the vote total received by independent Dennis Pyle, a former Republican.
New Ad Shows Stark Reality Of Texas’ Abortion Ban: Children Having Children
Mothers Against Greg Abbott hopes the ad shows the very real scenarios the Texas governor and other Republicans have opened up for millions of little girls.
Washington Examiner
Sarah Sanders breaks with Arkansas governor on transgender medical care for minors
Sarah Sanders said that she would have supported an Arkansas bill banning transgender medical intervention for minors that was vetoed by Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson. Sanders, previously the press secretary for President Donald Trump and now running for governor as a Republican, said one of the first jobs of the state is to protect its residents. For that reason, she said during Friday's Arkansas gubernatorial debate, she would have signed into law legislation banning certain "gender-affirming" treatments for youth under the age of 18.
The 3 biggest lies Republicans use to avoid admitting they plan to ban abortion
For decades now, Republicans have been running on an anti-abortion platform. Much to the dismay of feminists, it seems to have done little to discourage voters from turning out for them. It's no wonder, then, that Republicans began to believe that voters either agreed with their anti-choice views or weren't really bothered by them. Then, in June, the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, opening the door to a stampede of Republican-controlled state legislatures banning abortion. The result was a widespread backlash that made it quite clear that no, actually, the public does not support abortion bans. Instead, it seems that voters had spent years dismissing Republican anti-choice views as empty gestures to placate the religious right, not action plans. (The idea that right wing radicalism is "just talk" strikes again!)
Washington Examiner
'Utterly horrifying': Virginia Democrat ripped for plan to criminalize parents opposed to gender transitions
A parent activist group blasted a Virginia state legislator who is seeking legislation to bring child abuse criminal charges against parents who oppose their children's gender transitions. Virginia Delegate Elizabeth Guzman (D) told WJLA Thursday that she would introduce a bill in the next legislative session that would expand the...
Lake says Arizona 'will show Texas how' to declare an invasion
(The Center Square) –Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake reiterated her commitment to declare an invasion at the Arizona-Mexico border at a news conference on Friday. She said once she’s governor, “Arizona would show Texas how to do it.”. If elected, and after being sworn in, she...
Tank-top wearing Ohio judge booted from the bench for misconduct, lack of decorum
The Ohio Supreme Court on Tuesday removed from the bench a Cleveland municipal judge for misconduct that included lies, disrespectful treatment, falsifying court documents and wearing tank tops and spandex shorts in court. Judge Pinkey S. Carr was indefinitely suspended, and she agreed to undergo evaluations for her mental and physical health. The court...
Democrats Flip State Senate Held by Republicans for 40 Years
Democrats have flipped the Michigan state senate, which had been held by Republicans for almost 40 years. All 38 seats in the upper chamber of the Michigan Legislature were up for grabs in Tuesday's election. Democrats have not controlled the Michigan Senate since the early 1980s, but political district maps...
Marijuana Will Be Legal in Half the U.S. If These Ballot Measures Pass in the 2022 Midterms
Marijuana could become legal in nearly half of the U.S. following the 2022 Midterm Elections—if voters in five states pass the ballot measures before them on Nov. 8. In Arkansas, Maryland, Missouri, North Dakota and South Dakota voters are being asked whether they support legalizing the recreational use of marijuana for adults. The measure looks likely to pass in three states—Arkansas, Maryland, and Missouri, according to polls. However, the outcome is less certain in the Dakotas.
House Judiciary Votes Against Bill To Allow Fathers To Use Courts To Stop Abortions
CONCORD – A bill that would allow biological fathers to use the courts to stop an abortion will not be recommended for future legislation. The New Hampshire House Judiciary Committee voted 12-7 to not recommend the legislation, HB 1181, from the pile of studied bills they still have to report out in November.
States exempt from federal gun laws
Under nullification laws, some U.S. states feel they do not have to follow federal law regarding the sale of guns manufactured in the region. Since 2010, Idaho, Kansas, Wyoming, South Dakota, and Arizona have all passed federally defiant legislation based on "firearms freedom," allowing them to make guns without national regulations and sell them without an official federal record. In 2021, Missouri attempted to nullify federal gun regulations by passing the Second Amendment Preservation Act, but the Justice Department issued a warning that the act cannot be enforced due to the Constitution's Supremacy Clause. You may also like: Democratic Party history from the year you were born
foodsafetynews.com
FDA says liver and gallbladder problems associated with Daily Harvest product
The Food and Drug Administration is continuing to investigate an outbreak of complaints about illnesses associated with Daily Harvest brand frozen crumbles and has named specific problems consumers have had. As of Oct. 21, the number of complaints was 393, with at least 133 patients having required hospitalization, according to...
Wisconsin Voters Have Reelected A Governor And Attorney General Who Support Abortion Rights And Say They Won’t Enforce A Near-Total Abortion Ban
Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and Attorney General Josh Kaul have pledged not to enforce the state’s near-total abortion ban, which took effect after Roe v. Wade was overturned. Voters in Wisconsin reelected Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and Attorney General Josh Kaul, who have pledged not to enforce the near-total...
This Swing State Could Rewrite Abortion Access in the Midwest
DETROIT — More than four months after the Supreme Court shredded the federal right to an abortion, arguing that access to the procedure should be decided on a state-by-state basis, voters in Michigan are getting their chance to do just that. On Tuesday, Michiganders will head to the polls...
Control of Congress too close to call, but Democrats seem to dodge an expected Republican blowout
WASHINGTON — A deeply divided American electorate delivered a Congress so evenly split that partisan control remained unknown Wednesday morning — and may for some time — after Republican hopes for a major “red wave” dissipated. Hours after polls closed, dozens of critical House and...
Five states just voted on legalizing recreational marijuana. These are the results
Whether Democrat, Republican or independent, legalizing cannabis is a popular topic among voters. According to an October 2022 poll from Monmouth University, more than two-thirds (68%) of Americans support legalizing marijuana, including 76% of Democrats, 52% of Republicans and 73% of independents. Many see the drug as being less dangerous than alcohol or tobacco.
Donald Trump touts 'somebody named Derek Schmidt' as Kansas governor's race heats up
Former president Donald Trump touted "somebody named Derek Schmidt" in a video address urging Kansans to elect the Republican as governor in November. Trump said Schmidt was "outstanding in every single way," strong on the border and crime, and someone who will fight taxes "as soon as he gets elected to do — you know what he wants to do, and he will be absolutely fantastic in doing it."
Comments / 8