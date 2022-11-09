ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman's Epic 'Smashed Potatoes' Look Too Good To Be Real

By Tamika M. Murray
 3 days ago

We've got to try these asap!

Do you go gaga over comfort foods? Do you salivate when someone mentions macaroni and cheese? Do your eyes get large at the sight of potato skins? If you answered yes, you’d love today’s post.

TikTok content creator @plantyou shared her Smashed Potatoes recipe. Yes, she took a bunch of potatoes and smashed them into a heavenly treat. We've got to try these asap!

The Smashed Potatoes are our new favorite snack. They’re crispy and loaded with flavor. Plus, you can dip them in the Green Goddess Dressing she mentioned in the video. What’s not to love about the Smashed Potatoes? They don’t take long to make and require minimal prep time before baking. If you like all things potatoes, we strongly encourage you to give this recipe a try.

We really like the Smashed Potatoes recipe. But did the TikTok viewers feel the same way? Let’s find out. User @Stella Drivas said, “That dip is glorious.” @Annika wrote, “Looks super delicious.” @Joyce Sertin remarked, “Not me scared of eating 10 in one sit and realize that I literally ate ten whole potatoes. LOL.” @mijs disclosed, “I made them yesterday. Boil only for 15 minutes and bake for 40!” @Corey Potter exclaimed, “I wonder what this would be like with sweet potatoes!” @Alexandria said, “You’re convincing me to go buy potatoes now.” @Lou replied, “I thought the dip was mushy peas which I think would go perfectly too.”

The people of TikTok have spoken, and the Smashed Potatoes are a winner! Now, does anyone want to make us some? No? Yes, we thought that would be the case. It’s okay. We’ll make some this weekend. If you enjoyed the video and want more content, visit @plantyou’s TikTok channel. You’ll be pleasantly surprised by what you find. For more Delishably updates, be sure to follow us on Google News!

