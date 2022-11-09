Read full article on original website
Connecticut GOP chair says Republicans lost statewide races because of Lamont’s popularity
Connecticut Republicans failed to win congressional and statewide seats in the midterm elections because of strong voter approval for Democratic Governor Ned Lamont, according to state GOP Chair Ben Proto. He said the governor’s coattails were responsible for more straight-party-line voters in this election than usual for Connecticut. “Once...
Republicans reflect on underwhelming performance in state legislature
HARTFORD, Conn. — Connecticut's Congressional delegation remains entirely blue after Tuesday’s election. The state legislature faired similarly. Democrats held on to their majority in both the state House and Senate after the midterms. Barring two recounts, Democrats could have the same number of seats as they did before the election.
Democrats hold on in competitive New England House races
Despite challenges from Republicans, Democrats notch win in key Rhode Island House race. Rep.-elect Seth Magaziner (D-R.I.) joins Meet the Press NOW.Nov. 11, 2022.
George Logan concedes to Jahana Hayes in CT’s nail-biter 5th District race
Logan said it was a “good, hard-fought battle,” but that he could not overcome the congresswoman’s margin of victory.
VIDEO: Republican George Logan concedes 5th District race to Rep. Jahana Hayes
Republican George Logan held a news conference to talk about the result of his 5th District race. Connecticut's Democrats reflected on their Election Day victories during a news conference on Wednesday morning. Hayes re-elected in CT’s 5th District, Office of the Secretary of the State says. Updated: 19 hours...
Connecticut’s Hayes wins 3rd term in US House, defeats Logan
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Jahana Hayes has won reelection for a third term, fending off a challenge from a former state senator in a Connecticut race that national Republicans had targeted and resisting a red wave that overwhelmed some of her fellow Democrats in neighboring New York. Hayes defeated...
Live Connecticut 2022 Election Results
CONNECTICUT - It is election day in Connecticut. There are several key races in Connecticut. Sen. Richard Blumenthal won another 6-year term in the U.S. Senate in a race against Republican Leora Levy. Gov. Ned Lamont is seeking reelection against Robert Stefanowski and Robert Hotaling. The Attorney General, Secretary of...
Gov. Lamont lays out plans for his second term
His leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic helped him rebound from one of the lowest gubernatorial ratings in the country to a second term.
GOP gubernatorial candidate Stefanowski waiting for more results overnight
Republican gubernatorial candidate Bob Stefanowski says he is waiting until Wednesday morning to see all of the numbers come in before he makes any decision in the race.
Lower turnout in cities hurt Lamont, but he made up for it in suburbs
Even though fewer people voted in CT's cities in 2022 than in 2018, Gov. Ned Lamont managed to win by boosting his numbers in the suburbs.
Democrat Jahana Hayes victorious over Republican George Logan in tight race for CT’s 5th District
WATERBURY — It took longer than expected for a candidate to emerge victorious in Connecticut's 5th Congressional District race, but two-term Democrat Jahana Hayes declared victory Wednesday after a hard-fought election over a GOP challenger that came down to a victory margin of 1,800 votes. Hayes released a statement...
Did you think Connecticut election results came in slow? You’re not alone
(WTNH) – As the polls closed on Tuesday, voters anxiously awaited the results of the election. Some races weren’t called for hours, leading many to wonder if more can be done to speed up this process. Once the polls close, results normally aren’t available immediately. There are checks and balances in place to ensure each […]
Results for 5th Congressional District not official yet
Connecticut's 5th Congressional District has not been called yet.
Sean Scanlon wins CT comptroller election
Scanlon, the Democratic nominee for state comptroller, defeated West Hartford Republican nominee Mary Fay with 55% of the vote.
Logan, Hayes election results too close to call
MORNING BUSINESS REPORT: Investors react to election, demand for oil tankers. Investors react to the Election Day results, plus there's a demand for oil tankers. Here's the Morning Business Report for Nov. 9. Updated: 57 minutes ago. Connecticut's 5th District race remained too close to call on Wednesday morning. Updated:...
Voters Eagerly Wait for Connecticut's 5th Congressional District Results
Voters in Connecticut’s 5th Congressional District are eagerly waiting to see who will represent them in Washington, D.C. “Nervous I guess,” Jesse Perez said. “Nervous but not surprised, races come very close and I'd rather wait a little longer to have the right results than rush and not be certain,” Mandy Allen-Fisher said.
Tong wins reelection; Democrats sweep constitutional offices
Democrats Sean Scanlon, Erick Russell and Stephanie Thomas will assume their roles in January. Attorney General William Tong won reelection.
New Hampshire Midterm Election Results: See Who Won Each Race
Residents voting in New Hampshire’s midterm election were tasked with making decisions in several key races that could have national implications. Residents helped decided two of the country’s most-watched races, including their next governor and the state’s seat in the U.S. Senate. Democratic incumbent Maggie Hassan declared...
Mass. Midterm Election Results: See Who Won Each Race, Ballot Questions Passed
Election Day is here and voters across Massachusetts will cast their votes for the candidates of their choice in several key races, including for the state’s next governor. Polls were set to close at 8 p.m. across the Commonwealth. If voters are in line by then, they will still be able to cast their vote.
Legislators ready to extend CT gas tax holiday through the winter
Lamont said he wants to ensure a continued suspension of the 25-cent tax won’t impair the state’s ability to repair its roads and bridges.
