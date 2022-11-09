Read full article on original website
KTVZ
Crypto giant files for bankruptcy as CEO resigns in a stunning downfall
FTX Group said Friday it has filed for bankruptcy in the United States and that its CEO has resigned, marking a stunning downfall for one of the biggest and most powerful players in the crypto industry. FTX said Sam Bankman-Fried, the 30-year-old founder of the exchange, will remain to assist...
Musk’s Twitter may have already violated its latest FTC consent order, legal experts say
Just two weeks into Elon Musk’s ownership of Twitter, the company may have already violated its consent agreement with the Federal Trade Commission, legal experts said. If proven, a violation could ultimately lead to significant personal liability for Musk, escalating the risks he faces as he stumbles through a morass of business and content moderation headaches, most of which have been self-inflicted.
A day of chaos brings Twitter closer to the brink
Two weeks after Elon Musk completed his acquisition of Twitter, the future of the company has never looked less certain. In the past week alone, one of the world’s most influential social networks has laid off half its workforce; alienated powerful advertisers; blown up key aspects of its product, then repeatedly launched and un-launched other features aimed at compensating for it; and witnessed an exodus of senior executives.
Crypto CEO warns his industry faces 2008-style crisis, calls regulator scrutiny ‘a good thing’
The reeling crypto industry faces a 2008-style crisis that will lead to a much-needed regulatory crackdown, crypto CEO Changpeng Zhao warned on Friday. “It’s devastating for the industry. A lot of consumer confidence is shaken. We’ve been set back a few years,” Zhao, the CEO of cryptocurrency exchange Binance, said during a conference in Indonesia.
Crypto exchange giant FTX collapses, files for bankruptcy
NEW YORK (AP) — Embattled cryptocurrency exchange FTX, short billions of dollars, is seeking bankruptcy protection following its collapse this week. FTX Trading said its CEO and founder Sam Bankman-Fried has resigned. FTX, an affiliated hedge fund Alameda Research, and dozens of other companies filed a bankruptcy petition in Delaware on Friday morning. FTX had agreed earlier this week to sell itself to bigger rival Binance after experiencing the cryptocurrency equivalent of a bank run, but the deal fell through. Customers fled the exchange after becoming concerned about whether FTX had sufficient capital.
Apple curbs AirDrop file sharing on devices in China
Apple has limited the use of the AirDrop wireless file sharing function on devices in China, just weeks after reports that some protesters had used the popular feature to spread messages critical of the Chinese government. Users of iPhones in mainland China who updated their iOS software this week can...
British Airways will let male staff wear makeup and piercings
British Airways is the latest airline to relax its rigid uniform rules in a bid to champion the individuality of its employees. Following a recent update in the airline’s uniform guidelines, pilots and cabin crew are now allowed to sport facial stubble, wear make-up, jewelry, and nail varnish of their choice — regardless of their gender.
‘Wakanda Forever’ aims to recreate blockbuster magic. Disney and theaters are counting on it
“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” hits theaters this weekend, and with it comes the type of anticipation and box office expectations that Hollywood has not seen in months. The Marvel film not only has to follow 2018’s “Black Panther,” one of the biggest blockbusters ever, but has the challenge of doing so without star Chadwick Boseman, who passed away in 2020. If all of that wasn’t enough, it arrives as theaters, and Disney, the company releasing the movie, really need a hit.
Here's The Hilarious And Mildly Depressing Saga Happening Between Doja Cat And Twitter
"I don't wanna be Christmas forever, Elon Musk help I've made a mistake."
