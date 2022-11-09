Read full article on original website
Aniskovich Unseats Incumbent Goupil for State Rep. Seat
Voters from Connecticut’s 35th General Assembly District have elected Republican Chris Aniskovich to represent them in Hartford. Following the election, Aniskovich spoke to the Harbor News about what’s next. The 35th district is comprised of Clinton, Killingworth, and part of Westbrook. According to the unofficial tallies reported in...
George Logan concedes to Jahana Hayes in CT’s nail-biter 5th District race
Logan said it was a “good, hard-fought battle,” but that he could not overcome the congresswoman’s margin of victory.
Lower turnout in cities hurt Lamont, but he made up for it in suburbs
Even though fewer people voted in CT's cities in 2022 than in 2018, Gov. Ned Lamont managed to win by boosting his numbers in the suburbs.
Logan, Hayes election results too close to call
MORNING BUSINESS REPORT: Investors react to election, demand for oil tankers. Investors react to the Election Day results, plus there's a demand for oil tankers. Here's the Morning Business Report for Nov. 9. Updated: 57 minutes ago. Connecticut's 5th District race remained too close to call on Wednesday morning. Updated:...
VIDEO: Republican George Logan concedes 5th District race to Rep. Jahana Hayes
Republican George Logan held a news conference to talk about the result of his 5th District race. Connecticut's Democrats reflected on their Election Day victories during a news conference on Wednesday morning. Hayes re-elected in CT’s 5th District, Office of the Secretary of the State says. Updated: 19 hours...
Dan Haar: How did Lamont trounce Stefanowski? Here's the breakdown
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. On the first Tuesday of October, with Gov. Ned Lamont's re-election campaign in overdrive, he trekked to the small eastern Connecticut dairy farming town of Ellington for a discussion on agriculture alongside Jaime Foster, the local state representative who had served on the state's milk promotion board.
OP-ED | The 2022 Wipeout: What Will Connecticut’s GOP Learn From It?
As it became clear in the wee hours of Wednesday morning that another Democratic sweep of Connecticut’s statewide and congressional offices was inevitable, I asked myself a variation of Albert Einstein’s now-famous quote about insanity: How can Republicans in our state think that the same strategy that has failed them multiple times will work if they simply deploy it over and over again?
Republicans reflect on underwhelming performance in state legislature
HARTFORD, Conn. — Connecticut's Congressional delegation remains entirely blue after Tuesday’s election. The state legislature faired similarly. Democrats held on to their majority in both the state House and Senate after the midterms. Barring two recounts, Democrats could have the same number of seats as they did before the election.
Democrat Jahana Hayes victorious over Republican George Logan in tight race for CT’s 5th District
WATERBURY — It took longer than expected for a candidate to emerge victorious in Connecticut's 5th Congressional District race, but two-term Democrat Jahana Hayes declared victory Wednesday after a hard-fought election over a GOP challenger that came down to a victory margin of 1,800 votes. Hayes released a statement...
Voters Eagerly Wait for Connecticut's 5th Congressional District Results
Voters in Connecticut’s 5th Congressional District are eagerly waiting to see who will represent them in Washington, D.C. “Nervous I guess,” Jesse Perez said. “Nervous but not surprised, races come very close and I'd rather wait a little longer to have the right results than rush and not be certain,” Mandy Allen-Fisher said.
Connecticut’s Hayes wins 3rd term in US House, defeats Logan
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Jahana Hayes has won reelection for a third term, fending off a challenge from a former state senator in a Connecticut race that national Republicans had targeted and resisting a red wave that overwhelmed some of her fellow Democrats in neighboring New York. Hayes defeated...
Jim Himes wins re-election in CT’s 4th District
Himes, who has represented Connecticut's 4th congressional district since 2009, defeated Republican challenger Jayme Stevenson.
Tong wins reelection; Democrats sweep constitutional offices
Democrats Sean Scanlon, Erick Russell and Stephanie Thomas will assume their roles in January. Attorney General William Tong won reelection.
Gov. Lamont lays out plans for his second term
His leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic helped him rebound from one of the lowest gubernatorial ratings in the country to a second term.
Lamont reelected as CT’s governor in lopsided rematch with Stefanowski
With 97% of precincts reporting, Gov. Ned Lamont had 56% of the vote to 43% for Republican Bob Stefanowski.
Live Connecticut 2022 Election Results
CONNECTICUT - It is election day in Connecticut. There are several key races in Connecticut. Sen. Richard Blumenthal won another 6-year term in the U.S. Senate in a race against Republican Leora Levy. Gov. Ned Lamont is seeking reelection against Robert Stefanowski and Robert Hotaling. The Attorney General, Secretary of...
Legislators ready to extend CT gas tax holiday through the winter
Lamont said he wants to ensure a continued suspension of the 25-cent tax won’t impair the state’s ability to repair its roads and bridges.
Did you think Connecticut election results came in slow? You’re not alone
(WTNH) – As the polls closed on Tuesday, voters anxiously awaited the results of the election. Some races weren’t called for hours, leading many to wonder if more can be done to speed up this process. Once the polls close, results normally aren’t available immediately. There are checks and balances in place to ensure each […]
Democrats retain large majorities in General Assembly
Democrats will keep their majorities in Connecticut’s state legislature, preliminary election results show.
Red Wave Flames Out – Ned Stuffs Stef, Dick Floods Leora’s Levy – See Results
The red wave just waved goodbye. In Connecticut, at least, and maybe even nationally as control of Congress may not be known for days and perhaps weeks. Closer to home Governor Ned Lamont handed Republican Bob Stefanowski a double-digit loss to claim another four-year term, all other state constitutional offices went to Democrats and the Dems also maintained lopsided majorities in the legislature.
