ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Comments / 0

Related
zip06.com

Aniskovich Unseats Incumbent Goupil for State Rep. Seat

Voters from Connecticut’s 35th General Assembly District have elected Republican Chris Aniskovich to represent them in Hartford. Following the election, Aniskovich spoke to the Harbor News about what’s next. The 35th district is comprised of Clinton, Killingworth, and part of Westbrook. According to the unofficial tallies reported in...
WESTBROOK, CT
Eyewitness News

Logan, Hayes election results too close to call

MORNING BUSINESS REPORT: Investors react to election, demand for oil tankers. Investors react to the Election Day results, plus there's a demand for oil tankers. Here's the Morning Business Report for Nov. 9. Updated: 57 minutes ago. Connecticut's 5th District race remained too close to call on Wednesday morning. Updated:...
CONNECTICUT STATE
wiltonbulletin.com

Dan Haar: How did Lamont trounce Stefanowski? Here's the breakdown

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. On the first Tuesday of October, with Gov. Ned Lamont's re-election campaign in overdrive, he trekked to the small eastern Connecticut dairy farming town of Ellington for a discussion on agriculture alongside Jaime Foster, the local state representative who had served on the state's milk promotion board.
CONNECTICUT STATE
ctnewsjunkie.com

OP-ED | The 2022 Wipeout: What Will Connecticut’s GOP Learn From It?

As it became clear in the wee hours of Wednesday morning that another Democratic sweep of Connecticut’s statewide and congressional offices was inevitable, I asked myself a variation of Albert Einstein’s now-famous quote about insanity: How can Republicans in our state think that the same strategy that has failed them multiple times will work if they simply deploy it over and over again?
CONNECTICUT STATE
FOX 61

Republicans reflect on underwhelming performance in state legislature

HARTFORD, Conn. — Connecticut's Congressional delegation remains entirely blue after Tuesday’s election. The state legislature faired similarly. Democrats held on to their majority in both the state House and Senate after the midterms. Barring two recounts, Democrats could have the same number of seats as they did before the election.
CONNECTICUT STATE
NBC Connecticut

Voters Eagerly Wait for Connecticut's 5th Congressional District Results

Voters in Connecticut’s 5th Congressional District are eagerly waiting to see who will represent them in Washington, D.C. “Nervous I guess,” Jesse Perez said. “Nervous but not surprised, races come very close and I'd rather wait a little longer to have the right results than rush and not be certain,” Mandy Allen-Fisher said.
CONNECTICUT STATE
fox5ny.com

Live Connecticut 2022 Election Results

CONNECTICUT - It is election day in Connecticut. There are several key races in Connecticut. Sen. Richard Blumenthal won another 6-year term in the U.S. Senate in a race against Republican Leora Levy. Gov. Ned Lamont is seeking reelection against Robert Stefanowski and Robert Hotaling. The Attorney General, Secretary of...
CONNECTICUT STATE
onlyinbridgeport.com

Red Wave Flames Out – Ned Stuffs Stef, Dick Floods Leora’s Levy – See Results

The red wave just waved goodbye. In Connecticut, at least, and maybe even nationally as control of Congress may not be known for days and perhaps weeks. Closer to home Governor Ned Lamont handed Republican Bob Stefanowski a double-digit loss to claim another four-year term, all other state constitutional offices went to Democrats and the Dems also maintained lopsided majorities in the legislature.
CONNECTICUT STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy