Augusta Free Press
Waynesboro City Council: Ward D may come down to handful of votes, recount on the horizon
City Council races in Ward C and D in Waynesboro will likely remain too close to call until the extended canvass is completed on Monday. The current vote totals include all advance votes, in-person votes and ballots received by mail through Election Day. The totals do not include provisional ballots...
breezejmu.org
Harrisonburg: Live election results
Harrisonburg voters went to the polls today to decide four local races: Virginia’s 6th Congressional district, Harrisonburg city council, a special election for city council and Harrisonburg City School Board. Polls closed at 7 p.m. With all precincts reporting, here are the results as of 8:40 p.m. 6th Congressional...
Augusta Free Press
New Staunton City Council members focused on affordable housing in 2023
Staunton’s new City Council members are Michele Edwards, Alice Woods and Brad Arrowood. Edwards received the most votes in Tuesday’s all-at-large election with 4,616, or 21.72 percent. Woods received 4,328 votes, or 20.36 percent. Arrowood was the third winner with 4,301 votes, or 20.24 percent. Kristin Siegel, Fontella...
NBC 29 News
Charlottesville residents file lawsuit against Charlottesville and City Council over proposed building
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A dozen people have filed a suit against Charlottesville and the City Council, claiming a building permit is going beyond the allowed zoning. Neighbors are representing themselves in the lawsuit. They say the city failed to consider the negative impact of what is being planned. “One...
NBC 29 News
Augusta County Courthouse is moving and people in Staunton are quiet about it
STUANTON, Va. (WVIR) - The Augusta County Courthouse is moving away from its current location in downtown Staunton following a ballot measure Tuesday, November 8. Nearly 9-out-of-10 voters said they are in favor of moving the court to the county. How this will affect the historic building and the surrounding businesses in the city has yet to be seen.
NBC 29 News
Sabato weighs in on elections in Virginia’s 5th & 7th Districts
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Virginians are heading to the polls to cast their votes Tuesday, November 8. Republican candidate Yesli Vega is challenging incumbent Representative Abigail Spanberger (D) in the 7th District. “This is one of the closest districts in the country,” UVA Center for Politics Director Larry Sabato said...
schillingshow.com
Guest editorial: Brackney murdered public safety in Charlottesville; here’s how it can be resurrected
There is no Charlottesville Police Department anymore. Its death warrant was signed several years ago with the suspicious, improper hiring of Rashall Brackney. You will recall that she was never in the initial hiring pool of significantly more qualified candidates. She was brought into the pool much later, after several more-qualified candidates had been eliminated by the Inquisition. Unlike the others, she was never forced to endure months of interrogations by local soviets, or spend hours being torn-down for their decades of professional experience instead of being asked substantial questions about their ideas to prop up a department under attack from all sides. After all that, the despicable then-mayor Nikuyah Walker hand-selected Brackney, someone who would become her closest ally in her long-standing campaign of hate. The goal: to destroy one of the last vestiges of proper government in the city that we now know she completely despises.
Augusta Free Press
Waynesboro High School students petition against transgender policy changes
Waynesboro High School staff and students presented Waynesboro School Board with a petition protesting proposed policies by Gov. Glenn Youngkin for transgender and nonbinary public school students at its regular meeting Tuesday night. “My hope for all of our children — is that all our children have the tools and...
WHSV
Harrisonburg-Rockingham Emergency Communication Center main non-emergency number currently out of service
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Harrisonburg-Rockingham Emergency Communication Center (HRECC) main non-emergency number (540-434-4436) is currently out of service due to technical difficulties, according to city officials. This issue does not affect 911 calls. Officials say if you have an emergency continue to call 911. “HRECC is working to resolve...
cbs19news
Officials respond to social media-based concerns associated with mental health incident
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Nelson County Sheriff’s Office says faulty information led to concerns about a possible threat to students at Nelson County High School. According to a post on the sheriff’s office’s Facebook page, there was a mental health incident involving a student on Nov....
cbs19news
Traffic changes as new interchange at Pantops opens
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Construction has been ongoing for months on the diverging diamond interchange at Richmond Road and Interstate 64. It briefly shifts traffic to the opposite side of the road and gets rid of left turns crossing lanes of oncoming traffic. "It will make the commute...
WHSV
Grottoes Police Department fully staffed for first time in nearly two years
GROTTOES, Va. (WHSV) - The Grottoes Police Department is fully staffed for the first time in almost two years. The town’s new police Sergeant Steve Knight was sworn in on Thursday completing the department’s staff. It had been understaffed since January of 2021 at one point having only...
NBC 29 News
Nona’s Italian Cucina wins Made in Virginia award
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Nona’s Italian Cucina has been awarded the 2022 Made in Virginia award for its pasta sauce. The magazine received more than 200 entries from all across Virginia. Nona’s Italian Cucina is a Charlottesville small business that all started in Italy in 1990. Owner Yvonne Cunningham...
realcrozetva.com
Expanding Mobile Home Park, and a new Augusta Health sign
I get these emails from Albemarle County, I guess because I’m now on the CCAC and I’m glad I do — better to know know what’s happening in our community. Not every announcement is a “big” one, and often it’s the aggregate of the small ones that matter.
Gorgeous Nature and Small-Town Charm? Visit These 3 Places in Virginia
Looking for a perfect getaway? These three towns in Virginia are just that. Packed with local charm, great food, and a varied landscape, there's something for everyone to explore.
C-Ville Weekly
‘The money is there’
A new report says that cutting fees for people incarcerated in Virginia prisons could save them and their families millions of dollars. Photo: Skyclad Aerial. C-VILLE Weekly is Charlottesville’s leading newspaper. Founded in 1989, it’s been the area’s local source for informative (and informed) stories in news, arts, and living for more than 26 years.
WHSV
Street lights being removed for VDOT project in Harrisonburg
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - If you’re driving in Harrisonburg, you might notice the street lights between Martin Luther King, Jr. Way and Burgess Road being removed starting Wednesday, Nov. 9. This is so crews can continue working on the Virginia Department of Transportation’s (VDOT) project on East Market Street....
Augusta Free Press
Waynesboro: Police investigate message threatening violence at middle school
Waynesboro Police have determined that a message threatening violence at Kate Collins Middle School is not a real threat, and Waynesboro Public Schools is saying the middle school will open on schedule on Wednesday. According to a post on the WPS Facebook page Tuesday night, a message threatening violence on...
WHSV
Valley dentist encourages people to take advantage of insurance benefits before they expire
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) -As we come up on the holiday season and the end of the year, a Valley dentist is encouraging individuals to take a look at their insurance benefits. “It’s a use-it-or-lose-it situation. For the vast amount of people who have dental insurance either individually or through their work there is a dollar set amount they can use towards dental procedures throughout the year,” Dr. Cameron Roberts with Dental Health Associates said.
