Ronceverte City Council discusses various water projects, looks into building mini-golf course

Ronceverte City Council met on Monday evening, Nov. 7, and made quick work of an agenda filled with items related to water — the water system upgrade project, a wastewater line upgrade project and stormwater related business.

The meeting almost did not happen at all, as there were only three members present at Ronceverte City Hall at 7 p.m., but Mayor Deena Pack, recorder Leah Smith and councilmember Gail White reached councilmember Ashley Guet on the telephone to reach a quorum and have enough people to hold the meeting.

Under water-related business, the council approved a change order payment to engineering firm E.L. Robinson related to pavement trench repairs on Brier Hill Addition Road. The council also approved payment to Region IV related to construction of the water system upgrade project.

In wastewater-related business, Eric Hartwell of Dunn Engineering was on hand and reported to the council that the firm is replacing all wastewater lines south of the railroad. Hartwell also introduced his colleague Clay Riley to the council; Riley is with Thrasher Engineering which acquired Dunn Engineering two months ago.

The council approved a payment to Dunn Engineering for design and construction of the sewer repairs.

In stormwater-related business, the council announced that E.L. Robinson will be the engineer for the upcoming rehabilitation project. According to city administrator Pamela Mentz, the city received six bids for the project.

In other business, the council approved a motion allowing Mentz to work with Gateway Industries on exploring the construction of a mini-golf course on Island Park. The mini-golf course would be located where the community garden is currently located, also known as the site of the former swimming pool.

Council also approved Mentz to negotiate a price for a piece of land close to Island Park. The property has several interested buyers, Mentz said, but with the authorization of council, she can put the city’s hat into the ring as a potential buyer.

In other business, city council tabled a motion to approve funding for air packs for the fire department pending potential grant approval and further investigation into financing options.

According to Ronceverte Fire Department’s Mike Campbell, one financing option would be to take out a loan which would need to be repaid at a rate of $2,200/month for five years should grant funding not come through. The new air packs will replace ones which will expire in February 2023. New air packs are required by the state fire marshal for the fire department to operate.

Williams said the air packs have already been ordered and the city assured the department that they would be paid for one way or another. They are due to be delivered to the city in January and payment is due upon receipt.

During the councilmember comments portion of the meeting, Pack said she was happy to see the fire and police departments leading a parade for the Ronceverte Raiders football teams as they left for the state championship in Richwood last weekend.

Guet also gave kudos to the police department for their partnership with Ronceverte Elementary School. She noted officer Brandon McMillion in particular, stating he has been eating lunch with the PreK class.

“I appreciate you all,” Guet said to Ronceverte Police Chief Jerry Hawkins.

Smith gave a brief report on the events and entertainment subcommittee stating that the train show will return in May and the ALS river float will return to the Island Park in June.

Smith said that last year’s ALS awareness river float was so successful that the statewide ALS association has now adopted the event as one of their own.

In July, Smith said, the Skyline Bluegrass Festival will return to the Island, and in August, the West Virginia Rivers Coalition is planning to hold an event at the park as well.

Other upcoming dates noted by council include:

· City hall will be closed Nov. 24 and 25 in observation of the Thanksgiving holiday.

· The Ronceverte Library annual dinner will be held at the Patton House on Dec. 1 with meals served at 12, 5 and 7 p.m. Call the library for ticket information.

· The Ronceverte Holiday Open House is set for Dec. 9 with the tree lighting at 6 p.m.

· The city’s Christmas parade will be held Dec. 12.

The city of Ronceverte events and entertainment subcommittee toured the Sportsman tavern on Edgar Ave. Monday evening before the regular city council meeting. The historic bar, closed for years but set to reopen in December, is undergoing a renovation. The committee was able to see the newly exposed brick walls of the bar along with an old Sportsman sign which will soon be hanging back in place. Photo by Sarah Mansheim

