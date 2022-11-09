A memo from the Michigan Republican Party blames gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon for Tuesday's election losses. Chief of Staff Paul Cordes writes Dixon failed to keep the Governor's race close enough for other Republicans and cost the party in close House and Senate races. The memo says there were more ads on transgender sports than inflation and gas prices that could have swayed independent voters. Cordes also says middle of the road voters didn't like "what Dixon was selling."

1 DAY AGO