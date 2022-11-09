ATLANTA (AP) — Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and his Republican challenger, Herschel Walker, are pivoting to a second and decisive round of their Senate race in Georgia. That’s while party leaders and donors around the country begin gearing up for a four-week campaign blitz that could determine control of the Senate for the next two years. With votes still being counted Thursday in Senate contests in Arizona and Nevada, the Dec. 6 runoff in Georgia could either determine majority control — as the state’s twin runoffs did in 2021 — or further pad one party’s advantage. But neither Republicans nor Democrats were waiting for the Western states’ results to begin raising big money.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO