Read full article on original website
Related
Albany Herald
NFL Week 10 Preview: It Could Be the Minneapolis Miracle Duo Against the Vikings
We unveiled our second-half surprises, story lines and predictions Thursday. And now the next nine weeks will be a fight to the finish for those in the playoff race. Meanwhile, the rest of the teams will be jockeying for playoff positioning, possibly to take that next franchise quarterback as we saw in Kevin Hanson’s most recent mock draft. We’re also at a point in the season when Albert Breer and Conor Orr can give us their picks for midseason awards below.
Albany Herald
NFL Betting Trends at the Midpoint of the Season
Wagering on the NFL is often a difficult endeavor, so it is extremely prudent for bettors to pay attention to team trends that can often be used as a valuable tool in building bankrolls. Simply backing the best teams isn’t always beneficial. Case in point: The Chiefs sit atop the...
Albany Herald
Falcons’ Smith Sidesteps Question on Potential QB Change
The Falcons lost their second straight game on Thursday night, this time to the 3–7 Panthers, and quarterback Marcus Mariota struggled once again. The quarterback failed to take advantage of opportunities to try and regain first place in the NFC South.
Albany Herald
Jeff Saturday Updates Matt Ryan’s Role With Colts for Raiders Game
Colts quarterback Matt Ryan will be active this week. Interim head coach Jeff Saturday announced Ryan will back up Sam Ehlinger when the team plays the Raiders in Las Vegas on Sunday.
Albany Herald
Jaguars’ Trevor Lawrence on Performance vs. Raiders: ‘I Think That Was One of My Better Games’
The Jacksonville Jaguars liked what they saw from Trevor Lawrence against the Las Vegas Raiders. Lawrence liked it even more.
Texas A&M vs Auburn Tigers: Injury Report, broadcast info for Saturday Nov. 12th
In what has become a lost season for both programs, the Texas A&M Aggies, led by 5th year head coach Jimbo Fisher and freshman quarterback Conner Weigman will take on the Auburn Tigers, led by interim head coach Carnell “Cadillac” Williams. Both teams hold 3-6 overall records, and are 1-5 in conference play, nursing 5 game losing streaks. The winner of this week’s matchup will hold out hope for a bowl berth for atleast one more week, while the loser will be on the outside looking in come December. The amount of adversity the Aggies have had to attempt to over come...
Albany Herald
Despite disappointing effort at Carolina, Falcons still in playoff hunt
Falcons linebacker Rashaan Evans tried to put a positive spin on a 25-15 loss to the Carolina Panthers on Thursday in which Atlanta was thoroughly outplayed in every facet while dropping its second straight game. “This was an eye opener, which can be kind of good for you,” Evans said....
Albany Herald
Debating the NBA’s Biggest Surprise Teams in the Wild West
Our NBA insiders are debating the biggest topics in the league. Can the Jazz, Blazers and Spurs sustain their early success?
Comments / 0