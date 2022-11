A man was arrested Friday afternoon in the robberies of two Wilmington-area Dollar General stores this week, officials said Saturday morning. Kenneth Norville, 40, is charged with three counts of first-degree kidnapping and two counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon, according to a New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office news release. He was arrested at 1:53 p.m. Friday in the 5100 block of Exton Park Loop, jail records show. That address matches the address where Norville is registered to vote. He remained n the New Hanover County jail Saturday with bail set at $350,000 secured.

WILMINGTON, NC ・ 4 HOURS AGO