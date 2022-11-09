Read full article on original website
Murray Ledger & Times
Incumbents win races for mayor, sheriff, county attorney; Moore wins circuit judge race
CALLOWAY COUNTY – Most local incumbents won their races in Tuesday’s election, with the judge’s race for Kentucky’s 42nd Judicial Circuit being the exception. Although Circuit Judge Jamie Jameson won the majority of votes in Calloway County, it wasn’t enough to put him over the top once Marshall County’s vote totals were counted. In Calloway County, Jameson received 5,155 votes out of 10,034, for 51.38%. His opponent, Andrea Moore received 4,879 votes in Calloway County, or 48.62%.
wpsdlocal6.com
McCracken County Judge Executive and Commissioner District 3
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — McCracken County Judge Executive Craig Clymer and District 3 Commissioner Eddie Jones have each won their bids for reelection. With 100% of precincts reporting, Clymer has defeated Democratic challenger Gary Vander Boegh. Clymer garnered 15,597 votes, over Vander Boegh's 6,671. Incumbent Republican Eddie Jones received...
wpsdlocal6.com
Browning aims to improve communication amid efforts to end water crises after winning Marion mayoral race as write-in
MARION, KY — Tuesday's elections included some surprises in local races, including in Marion, Kentucky, where a write-in candidate won the mayoral race. At first, Marion City Council Member D'Anna Browning wasn't planning to run for mayor. She tells Local 6 she'd planned to support her fellow council member, the late Phyllis Sykes.
wpsdlocal6.com
Voters choose Jaime Green as next judge executive in Lyon County
LYON COUNTY, KY — Voters have chosen Republican Jaime Green to serve as the next judge executive for Lyon County. Green received 2,488 votes, over Democrat Terry McKinney's 738. That means Green will replace current Judge Executive Wade White, who opted not to run for reelection. For more election...
wpsdlocal6.com
Marshall County commissioner and judge races
Marshall County election winners ready to take office and make changes. Marshall County had nearly 8,000 people come out to cast their ballots in this election. Poll workers say they saw steady traffic all day Tuesday.
wpsdlocal6.com
Marshall County election winners ready to take office and make changes
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — Local 6 kept a close eye on two races in Marshall County, Kentucky, on Tuesday: the race for county commissioner and the race for 42nd circuit court judge. Marshall County had nearly 8,000 people come out to cast their ballots in this election. Poll workers...
wpsdlocal6.com
Incumbent Mayor Kathy O'Nan secures another term in Mayfield
MAYFIELD, KY — Incumbent Mayor Kathy O’Nan won her bid for re-election in Mayfield. She was running against City Commissioner Johnny Jackson. This will be O'Nan's second term as mayor. During her first term, she had to learn how to navigate her mayoral duties in the wake of the Dec. 10 tornado.
wkdzradio.com
Acree Convincingly Wins Hotly Contested Trigg Sheriff’s Race
Aaron Acree will remain as Trigg County’s sheriff. Appointed by Judge-Executive Hollis Alexander as the county’s top law enforcement officer in August 2020 to replace Jason Barnes, the Cadiz native won his first-ever election Tuesday night — claiming a unique race in Trigg County by a rather large margin.
wpsdlocal6.com
Light to Unite ceremony held at McCracken County Courthouse to honor Purple Heart veterans
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — A Light to Unite ceremony was held Friday evening in McCracken County to honor Purple Heart recipients on Veterans Day. The Purple Heart — originally introduced by Gen. George Washington in 1782, according to the Department of Veteran's Affairs — is the nation's oldest military award. The medal is presented to U.S. military service members who were wounded or killed because of enemy action.
wpsdlocal6.com
Write-in candidate wins Marion, Kentucky, mayoral race
MARION, KY — A write-in candidate has won the race for mayor of Marion, Kentucky. D'Anna Browning received 348 votes in Tuesday's election. That means she was able to defeat both candidates whose names appeared on the ballot: Donald Arflack, who received 231 votes, and Austin Valentine Jr., who received 117 votes.
wpsdlocal6.com
Graves County voters choose Kelli Elliot for Jailer
GRAVES COUNTY — Independent candidate Kelli Elliot is Graves County's newest jailer, beating out incumbent George Workman and independent Troy Clapp. Elliot says she has extensive experience working with inmates in substance abuse programs. On her website, she explains her experience in past positions has given her a "deep knowledge and philosophy of the importance of offering offenders effective educational, rehabilitative, and occupational opportunities" while serving justice and maintaining safety.
thunderboltradio.com
Election Return Numbers for Obion County Contested Races
Several contested city and town races were on the ballot for Tuesday’s election in Obion County. In Union City, Hal Mosier gained a seat as Union City Councilman for Ward 1, defeating Cody Martin by a vote of 169-to-136. In Ward 4, Jim Rippy retained his Council seat with...
wpsdlocal6.com
Wilson, Henderson, Smith, and Guess to serve as next Paducah City Commission members
PADUCAH — The next Paducah City Commission has been decided. The next four commissioners are Sandra Wilson, Raynarldo Henderson, David Guess and Buz Smith. They'll make up the elected body for the next two-year term. Sandra Wilson will serve as mayor pro tem in her sixth term on the...
wpsdlocal6.com
Easterseals West Kentucky to open autism center in 2023, named for longtime employee Lori Devine
PADUCAH — Desperately needed is how directors at Easterseals West Kentucky describe a brand new autism center scheduled to open in the spring of 2023. The new center will be under the Easterseals umbrella, which includes a center for adults and a center for children called The Lily Pad. The new center will join the other two in providing services for adults and children with special needs. The new facility will focus exclusively on children diagnosed with autism.
wpsdlocal6.com
Marshall County's Trey Wall signs with Murray State
PADUCAH, KY -- Marshall County's Trey Wall signed his national letter of intent on Wednesday to play college golf at Murray State. Wall is coming off of a season where he won the 1st Region Championship, advancing to his 5th straight KHSAA State Golf Tournament. He was also named 1st...
wkdzradio.com
Caldwell Grand Jury Indicts Hopkinsville Residents on Drug Charges
Two Hopkinsville residents were indicted on drug charges by the latest session of the Caldwell County grand jury. Belynda Leigh Buckley was indicted for a first offense of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance over two grams of meth. She and 52-year-old Jody Wilbert Blake, also Hopkinsville, were indicted on...
thunderboltradio.com
Weakley County election results
The cities of Dresden and Sharon elected a new mayor and aldermen while Greenfield voters elected two new members to the Board of Aldermen in Tuesday’s election. In Dresden, Mark Maddox will be the new mayor while new aldermen Curtis Doran and Dale Hutcherson will join longtime alderman Gwin Anderson on the city board.
wpsdlocal6.com
Graves County sheriff's office collects over 800 items at one Cram the Cruiser stop
GRAVES COUNTY, KY — The Graves County sheriff's office reported donation numbers for its Cram the Cruiser food and toy drive, collecting over 800 items at one stop. Donations of nonperishable food items go to the Mayfield-Graves County Need Line and Food Pantry. Toy donations go to the annual Community Christmas Connection program.
kbsi23.com
East Calloway Elementary in Murray not in session on Nov. 16
MURRAY, Ky. (KBSI) – East Calloway Elementary School in Murray will not be in session on Wednesday, November 16 due to a planned utility outage in the eastern portion of the county. November 16 will not be a “non-traditional instruction” (NTI) day. East students will not be required to...
wpsdlocal6.com
Murray's Collin Wilson named Athlete of the Week
PADUCAH, KY -- On Wednesday afternoon, Murray junior quarterback Collin Wilson was named Male Athlete of the Week. Wilson ran for 101 yards and scored two touchdowns in a road playoff win against Butler County.
